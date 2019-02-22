gold : Canada's Barrick Gold confirms all-stock bid for Newmont Mining

The company said its proposal did not offer any premium to Newmont's shareholders and that no decision had been taken so far.

Newmont's shares were up 3 percent at $36.46, giving the company a market cap of $19.42 billion (15 billion pounds). Barrick's stock fell 2.2 percent to C$17.17 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Deal-making had largely been dormant in the gold sector in recent years, as companies focused on cutting costs amid investor criticism of inadequate management of capital.

But the need to bolster shrinking gold reserves to fuel growth and take advantage of rising gold prices are now providing impetus for consolidation.

Barrick completed its $6.1 billion deal to buy rival Randgold Resources last month, overtaking Newmont as the biggest gold miner by market capitalisation. But Barrick could cede the crown if Newmont closes its $10 billion buyout of smaller rival Goldcorp Inc next quarter.

Canadian newspaper Globe and Mail reported earlier that Barrick was considering a $19 billion hostile bid for Newmont.

The paper, which also reported that Barrick would flip some of Newmont's assets to Australia's Newcrest Mining, cited industry sources familiar with the situation.

Under the potential terms reported by the paper, Barrick would keep Newmont's Nevada and African mines, while Newcrest was considering taking over its Australian operations.

Barrick has formed new management teams and cut administrative costs as part of new Chief Executive Mark Bristow's plan to set the combined company firmly apart from peers.

Bristow had said on a post-earnings call that Barrick Gold would continue to look at opportunities for mergers or acquisitions.

Barrick and U.S. company Newmont have long been touted as a potential match, as they have plenty of overlap around their North American operations, said an Australia-based banker.

"(But) there's a danger that Barrick is biting off more than it can chew (by making another large acquisition)," he said, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue.

If Barrick were to be successful, the merger between Newmont and Goldcorp would not go ahead, and Barrick would be liable for a $650 million break fee, the newspaper reported.

Newmont declined a request from Reuters for comment.

A Newcrest spokesperson said the firm did not comment on M&A speculation. Goldcorp was not immediately available for comment.

AUSTRALIAN FIT?

Newmont has three gold mines in Australia, which have a net present value of $4.5 billion according to AME Group, but none of those are seen as the kind of large 'tier one' developments that Newcrest has said are a prerequisite for any major buys.

"Newcrest has a production hole in a couple of years' time with Cadia going offline," said one fund source based in Melbourne, referring to one of Australia's largest gold mines.

"It makes sense that they would be looking, but I would question the 'tier one' nature of the asset."

Any deal for the assets would hinge on price and the manner of payment, two other bankers and a fund manager said.

"I wouldn't care if they are not 'tier one' assets," said Simon Mawhinney of Allan Gray in Melbourne, which is the top shareholder in Newcrest with a stake of around 9 percent.

"But I would care if they were overpaid for, that would be a big issue."

