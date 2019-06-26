Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Gold       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

gold : Zimbabwe allays fears over gold sales, remittances after currency reform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 10:55am EDT
FILE PHOTO: People walk past the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe building in Harare

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's central bank has reassured gold companies and people receiving money transfers that they will still be able to receive foreign currency in their bank accounts after a ban takes effect in shops.

On Monday, Zimbabwe declared its interim RTGS dollar the only legal tender, ending the decade-long use of multiple currencies including the U.S. dollar.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the move was an important step to repair the economy, but it caused uncertainty among businesses and people who rely on remittances from the large Zimbabwean diaspora.

"Authorised dealers are advised the current payment arrangements for large-scale gold producers shall continue to apply and the current retention thresholds have remained the same," a central bank notice sent late on Tuesday said.

Gold producers operating in Zimbabwe keep 55% of their sales proceeds in foreign currency, with the remainder being surrendered to the central bank. After Monday's currency reform, half of the balance kept by the central bank will now be sold on the interbank forex market.

Gold miners and other exporters will keep their foreign currency accounts, from which they can make international payments. For local payments, they have to liquidate their forex at the interbank market rate.

Individuals can still receive remittances in their foreign currency accounts, the central bank said.

(Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOLD
10:55aGOLD : Zimbabwe allays fears over gold sales, remittances after currency reform
RE
09:54aBARRICK GOLD : stands firm, saying Acacia's mine plans need changes
RE
08:07aSIBANYE GOLD : Sells 51% Interest in Marathon Project to Generation Mining
DJ
06/25Materials Down on Rate Views, But Gold Rally Continues -- Materials Roundup
DJ
06/25Gold soars to six-year high, stocks slide after Powell speech
RE
06/25Gold soars to six-year high, stocks slide after Powell speech
RE
06/25Gold soars to six-year high, stocks slide after Powell speech
RE
06/25ECB gives cautious green light to League's bill on Bank of Italy gold reserve..
RE
06/25WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Waver as Gold and Bitcoin Soar
DJ
06/25Global Stocks Waver as Gold and Bitcoin Soar
DJ
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About