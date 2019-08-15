Log in
Gold Fields Limited : - Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019

0
08/15/2019 | 02:22am EDT

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) (JSE: GFI) today announced profit attributable to owners of the parent for the six months to 30 June 2019 of US$71m (US$0.09 per share). This compared with losses of US$367m (US$0.45 per share) for the six months to 30 June 2018.  Normalised profit of US$126m for the six months to 30 June 2019 compared with US$43m for the six months to 30 June 2018.  

An interim dividend of 60 SA cents per share (gross) is payable on 9 September 2019.

For more information, please visit the company website: 

www.goldfields.com

Notes to editors

About Gold Fields                

Gold Fields Limited is a globally diversified gold producer with eight operating mines and two projects in Australia, Chile, Ghana, Peru and South Africa, with total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2Moz. It has attributable gold Mineral Reserves of around 48.1Moz and gold Mineral Resources of around 96.6Moz. Attributable copper Mineral Reserves total 691 million pounds and Mineral Resources 4,816 million pounds. Gold Fields has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Limited, with secondary listings on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Swiss Exchange (SIX).

Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Enquiries

Investors

Avishkar Nagaser
Tel: +27-11-562-9775
Mobile: +27-82-312-8692
Email : Avishkar.Nagaser@goldfields.com

Thomas Mengel
Tel: +27-11-562-9849
Mobile: +27-72-493-5170
Email:  Thomas.Mengel@goldfields.com

Media

Sven Lunsche
Tel: +27-11-562-9763
Mobile: +27-83-260-9279
Email :  Sven.Lunsche@goldfields.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gold-fields-limited---results-for-the-six-months-ended-30-june-2019-300902281.html

SOURCE Gold Fields Limited


© PRNewswire 2019
