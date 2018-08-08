Gold Fields Limited: Trading Statement for 6 Months to 30 June 2018

JOHANNESBURG, August 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) (JSE: GFI) (NYSE: GFI) advises that basic earnings per share (EPS) for the six months ended 30 June 2018 (H1 2018) is expected to be at least 20% lower than the US$0.07 per share reported for the six months ended 30 June 2017 (H1 2017).
Additional information will be provided in due course.
The financial information on which this trading statement is based has not been reviewed, and reported on, by the Company's external auditors.
Gold Fields is expected to release H1 2018 financial results on Thursday, 16 August 2018.
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Limited is a globally diversified gold producer with seven operating mines in Australia, Ghana, Peru and South Africa, and a total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces. It has attributable gold Mineral Reserves of around 49 million ounces and gold Mineral Resources of around 104 million ounces. Attributable copper Mineral Reserves total 764 million pounds and Mineral Resources 4,881 million pounds. Gold Fields has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Limited, with secondary listings on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Swiss Exchange (SIX).
Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd
Enquiries
Investors
Avishkar Nagaser
Tel: +27-11-562-9775
Mobile: +27-82-312-8692
Email: Avishkar.Nagaser@goldfields.com
Thomas Mengel
Tel: +27-11-562-9849
Mobile: +27-72-493-5170
Email: Thomas.Mengel@goldfields.com
Media
Sven Lunsche
Tel: +27-11-562-9763
Mobile: +27-83-260-9279
Email: Sven.Lunsche@goldfields.com
SOURCE Gold Fields Limited