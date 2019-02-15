Gold Fields Limited: Year ended 31 December 2018

JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) (JSE: GFI) announced normalised profit from continuing operations of US$27 million for the year ended December 2018 compared with normalised profit of US$154 million for the year ended December 2017.
A final dividend number 89 of 20 SA cents per share (gross) is payable on 18 March 2019, giving a total dividend for the year ended December 2018 of 40 SA cents per share (gross).
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Limited is a globally diversified gold producer with seven operating mines in Australia, Ghana, Peru and South Africa, and a total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces. It has attributable gold Mineral Reserves of around 49 million ounces and gold Mineral Resources of around 104 million ounces. Attributable copper Mineral Reserves total 764 million pounds and Mineral Resources 4,881 million pounds. Gold Fields has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Limited, with secondary listings on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Swiss Exchange (SIX).
