Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Gold Fields Limited    GFI

GOLD FIELDS LIMITED

(GFI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/14 04:02:04 pm
3.84 USD   +4.07%
12:53aGOLD FIELDS LIMITED : Year ended 31 December 2018
PR
02/06GOLD FIELDS LIMITED : Trading Statement for FY 2018
PR
02/06GOLD FIELDS : Sees Wider Loss in 2018 as Revenue Falls
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gold Fields Limited: Year ended 31 December 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 12:53am EST

JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) (JSE: GFI) announced normalised profit from continuing operations of US$27 million for the year ended December 2018 compared with normalised profit of US$154 million for the year ended December 2017. 

A final dividend number 89 of 20 SA cents per share (gross) is payable on 18 March 2019, giving a total dividend for the year ended December 2018 of 40 SA cents per share (gross).

For more information, please visit the company website:  www.goldfields.com

About Gold Fields                

Gold Fields Limited is a globally diversified gold producer with seven operating mines in Australia, Ghana, Peru and South Africa, and a total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces. It has attributable gold Mineral Reserves of around 49 million ounces and gold Mineral Resources of around 104 million ounces. Attributable copper Mineral Reserves total 764 million pounds and Mineral Resources 4,881 million pounds. Gold Fields has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Limited, with secondary listings on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Swiss Exchange (SIX).

Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Enquiries

Investors

Avishkar Nagaser
Tel:  +27-11-562-9775
Mobile:  +27-82-312-8692
Email : Avishkar.Nagaser@goldfields.com

Thomas Mengel
Tel:  +27-11-562-9849
Mobile:  +27-72-493-5170
Email:  Thomas.Mengel@goldfields.com

Media

Sven Lunsche
Tel:  +27-11-562-9763
Mobile:  +27-83-260-9279
Email :  Sven.Lunsche@goldfields.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gold-fields-limited-year-ended-31-december-2018-300796459.html

SOURCE Gold Fields Limited


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOLD FIELDS LIMITED
12:53aGOLD FIELDS LIMITED : Year ended 31 December 2018
PR
02/14GOLD FIELDS : One of Worlds Largest Miners Signs Deal to Install Hybrid Microgri..
AQ
02/07AGGREKO : Granny Smith to get its mega solar, battery system
AQ
02/06GOLD FIELDS LIMITED : Trading Statement for FY 2018
PR
02/06GOLD FIELDS : Sees Wider Loss in 2018 as Revenue Falls
DJ
02/06GOLD FIELDS : plans mega solar power plant at Grannie Smith
AQ
02/06Aggreko signs contract with Gold Fields Australia to deploy one of the worlds..
AQ
02/05GOLD FIELDS' : Granny Smith mine to install mega solar and battery power facilit..
PU
02/05GOLD FIELDS : acirc;™ Granny Smith mine to install mega solar and battery..
PU
02/04ASANKO GOLD : Provides Update on Esaase Project
AQ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.