Gold Fields : 3Q Production Fell 1.9%, Backs 2019 Guidance

By Adriano Marchese

Gold Fields Ltd. (GFI.JO) said Friday that third-quarter production fell 1.9% from the comparable period last year, but backed its guidance for 2019.

For the quarter ended Sept. 30, the South African gold miner said it produced 523,000 ounces of gold compared with 533,000 ounces in the third quarter of 2018.

Revenue per ounce was $1,469 compared with $1,184.

The company said that production in the quarter was hit by an unusually high lock-up of gold in circuit at two of the Australian operations which amounted to around 7,000 ounces, recovered shortly after the quarter ended. Additionally, it cited lower yield at Damang in Ghana as the mine transitions into the main pit, as well as generally lower grades mined in the period.

All-in sustaining costs--an important metric in gold mining--rose 4.2% to $1,018 an ounce.

Net debt fell to $1.4 billion from $1.56 billion a year earlier.

The company said it expects to end 2019 on a strong footing, achieving previous production and all-in costs guidance for the year. It said that this will provide a solid base upon which to grow production and reduce all-in costs in 2020, with an aim of generating strong free cash flow.

Full-year attributable equivalent gold production is now expected to be at the upper end of the previously announced range of 2.13 million ounces to 2.18 million ounces, while all-in sustaining costs to be between $980 and $995 an ounce.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com