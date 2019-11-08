Log in
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED

(GFIJ)
  Report  
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 11/07
81.6 ZAR   -2.15%
01:59aGOLD FIELDS LIMITED : Operating Update Quarter Ended 30 Sep 2019
AQ
01:42aGOLD FIELDS : 3Q Production Fell 1.9%, Backs 2019 Guidance
DJ
11/05GOLD FIELDS LIMITED : quaterly sales release
Gold Fields : 3Q Production Fell 1.9%, Backs 2019 Guidance

11/08/2019 | 01:42am EST

By Adriano Marchese

Gold Fields Ltd. (GFI.JO) said Friday that third-quarter production fell 1.9% from the comparable period last year, but backed its guidance for 2019.

For the quarter ended Sept. 30, the South African gold miner said it produced 523,000 ounces of gold compared with 533,000 ounces in the third quarter of 2018.

Revenue per ounce was $1,469 compared with $1,184.

The company said that production in the quarter was hit by an unusually high lock-up of gold in circuit at two of the Australian operations which amounted to around 7,000 ounces, recovered shortly after the quarter ended. Additionally, it cited lower yield at Damang in Ghana as the mine transitions into the main pit, as well as generally lower grades mined in the period.

All-in sustaining costs--an important metric in gold mining--rose 4.2% to $1,018 an ounce.

Net debt fell to $1.4 billion from $1.56 billion a year earlier.

The company said it expects to end 2019 on a strong footing, achieving previous production and all-in costs guidance for the year. It said that this will provide a solid base upon which to grow production and reduce all-in costs in 2020, with an aim of generating strong free cash flow.

Full-year attributable equivalent gold production is now expected to be at the upper end of the previously announced range of 2.13 million ounces to 2.18 million ounces, while all-in sustaining costs to be between $980 and $995 an ounce.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.13% 1470.525 Delayed Quote.15.77%
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED -2.15% 81.6 End-of-day quote.63.59%
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2019 43 475 M
EBIT 2019 12 096 M
Net income 2019 3 646 M
Debt 2019 22 338 M
Yield 2019 1,43%
P/E ratio 2019 25,1x
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
EV / Sales2019 2,10x
EV / Sales2020 1,75x
Capitalization 69 100 M
Chart GOLD FIELDS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Gold Fields Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD FIELDS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 81,99  ZAR
Last Close Price 83,39  ZAR
Spread / Highest target 25,9%
Spread / Average Target -1,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -56,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas John Holland Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cheryl Ann Carolus Non-Executive Chairman
Paul A. Schmidt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard J. Butcher Executive Vice President-Technical
Richard Peter Menell Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED63.59%4 659
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION31.67%18 166
ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY LIMITED0.34%11 034
SIBANYE GOLD LIMITED167.71%5 008
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED12.20%4 807
KOZA ALTIN ISLETMELERI AS--.--%1 803
