GOLD FIELDS LIMITED

GOLD FIELDS LIMITED

(GFI)
Gold Fields : Agnew leads the way in decarbonising Australian mining with wind and hybrid power (161 Kb)

05/18/2020 | 03:46am EDT

18 May 2020

Agnew leads the way in decarbonising Australian mining with wind and hybrid power

Global energy producer EDL has successfully completed the 56MW Agnew Hybrid Renewable Project for Gold Fields' Agnew Gold Mine in remote Western Australia.

All five wind turbines are now up and running and successfully integrated into Australia's largest hybrid renewable microgrid, and the first in the country to power a mine with wind-generated electricity. In favourable weather conditions, the project has delivered up to 70% of Agnew's power requirements with renewable energy.

The project comprises four key components controlled by an advanced microgrid system:

  • Five 110m wind turbines, each with a rotor diameter of 140m, delivering 18MW
  • A 10,710-panel solar farm generating 4MW
  • A 13MW/4MWh battery system
  • Off-grid21MW gas/diesel engine power plant.

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) provided $13.5 million in funding to the project as part of its Advancing Renewables Program.

EDL Chief Executive Officer James Harman said the company was proud to partner with Gold Fields on the landmark project.

"We applaud Gold Fields for their vision in embarking on this journey with us, and their role in leading the Australian mining industry's transition to clean, reliable renewable energy.

"We also acknowledge the incredible achievement of the EDL project delivery team and our contractors. We faced transport challenges during the bushfires and impacts on personnel from Covid-19 restrictions as well as geographical, logistics and technical challenges to safely construct this innovative energy facility in the remote WA Goldfields region."

Gold Fields Executive Vice President Australasia, Stuart Mathews, said the completion of the project was an important milestone for Gold Fields, EDL, and the broader mining industry:

"We are proud to be able to showcase this project with EDL as an outstanding example of the capacity of the hybrid renewable energy model to meet the dynamic power requirements of remote mining operations.

"For our people and our stakeholders, this is a very clear demonstration of our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint whilst strengthening our security of supply. Having built our internal technical capability and developed strong relationships with our business partners, we are well placed to continue to implement renewables solutions elsewhere in our business."

*ENDS*

The Agnew Hybrid Renewable Project's five wind turbines are now operational

EDL contacts

Vivian Lim, Head of Communications

Mobile +61 (0) 434 306 131

Email: Vivian.Lim@edlenergy.com

Gold Fields contacts

Sven Lunsche, Vice President Group Head Corporate Affairs

Mobile: +27 83 260 9279

Email: Sven.Lunsche@goldfields.com

Casey Cahill, Counsel Communications

Mobile: +61 (0) 413 992195

Email: casey@counselcomms.com.au

About EDL

A leading global producer of sustainable distributed energy, EDL owns and operates a portfolio of 99 power stations in Australia, North America and Europe. From innovative renewable operations to clean and remote energy expertise, EDL delivers solutions to a diverse range of customers the world over.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields is a globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines in Australia, Peru, South Africa and West Africa (including the Asanko JV), as well as one project in Chile. We have total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of 2.2Moz, attributable gold-equivalent Mineral Reserves of 51.3Moz and Mineral Resources of 115.7Moz. Our shares are listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and our American depositary shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The Agnew gold mine is an underground operation located 23km west of the town of Leinster in the northern Goldfields region of Western Australia. Gold Fields also owns and operates the St Ives and Granny Smith mines in Western Australia. Gold Fields is also the manager and operator of the Gruyere gold mine in Western Australia, which is a 50:50 joint venture with Gold Road Resources.

Disclaimer

Gold Fields Ltd. published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
