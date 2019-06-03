Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Gold Fields Limited    GFIJ   ZAE000018123

GOLD FIELDS LIMITED

(GFIJ)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gold Fields : Fatal accident at South Deep mine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 05:34am EDT

Fatal accident at South Deep mine

Monday, 3 June 2019

Johannesburg, 3 June 2019: It is with deep sadness that Gold Fields Limited (JSE, NYSE: GFI) has to announce that an employee at its South Deep mine in South Africa lost her life in a mining accident yesterday morning.

The 38-year old Trackless Crew Leader was fatally injured after being struck by a rock ejected from the face following a series of four seismic events in quick succession. Three of the events were between 1.4 - 1.9 in magnitude.

The deceased received immediate attention on the scene by her colleagues and paramedics but succumbed to her injuries soon after the rock burst. Three members of her team sustained minor injuries and, after receiving medical treatment on the scene, were referred to hospital for full examination. They were subsequently released from hospital.

South Deep is providing assistance to the deceased employee's family, who will also be supported in accordance with a range of policies and programmes.

All operations at South Deep were suspended yesterday in respect for the deceased and to allow our employees to access counselling, if requested.

The affected area -100 2BW corridor at a depth of 2,700m - will remain closed until it is deemed to be safe. It accounts for approximately 10% of South Deep's planned production this year.

The Department of Mineral Resources will conduct the in-loco inspection today, once the seismic rating has receded from its current high rating.

This is the first fatality at Gold Fields this year and comes amid significant improvements in the Group's safety performance over the past five years.

Nick Holland, CEO of Gold Fields, said: 'Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased. Management will do everything possible to support them in this hour of need.'

'Safety remains the first value for our management teams at all our operations and this latest accident will expedite a review of our already stringent safety protocols and procedures to reduce the incidence of and mitigate the impact of seismic events,' Mr Holland added.


Back to previous page

Disclaimer

Gold Fields Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 09:33:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOLD FIELDS LIMITED
05:34aGOLD FIELDS : Fatal accident at South Deep mine
PU
05/30Lefroy Exploration Limited - Drilling Continues to Deliver Gold Mineralisatio..
AQ
05/29GOLD ROAD RESOURCES : puts Yamarna assets on track for expansion
AQ
05/28Lefroy Exploration Limited - Drill Program to Advance Lucky Strike
AQ
05/27GOLD FIELDS : announces successful buyback of US$250m of 2020 notes
PU
05/22GOLD FIELDS : Results of Annual General Meeting of Gold Fields Limited held on 2..
PU
05/22GOLD FIELDS : Results of Annual General Meeting of Gold Fields Limited held on 2..
PU
05/22GOLD FIELDS : Gold Fields Tender Offer Early -2-
DJ
05/22GOLD FIELDS : Gold Fields Tender Offer Early Results
DJ
05/21GOLD FIELDS : Remarks by Gold Fields Chair Cheryl Carolus at the Gold Fields AGM
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 805 M
EBIT 2019 548 M
Net income 2019 200 M
Debt 2019 1 470 M
Yield 2019 1,28%
P/E ratio 2019 20,09
P/E ratio 2020 17,44
EV / Sales 2019 1,84x
EV / Sales 2020 1,63x
Capitalization 3 683 M
Chart GOLD FIELDS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Gold Fields Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD FIELDS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 3,45 $
Spread / Average Target -23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas John Holland Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cheryl Ann Carolus Non-Executive Chairman
Paul A. Schmidt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard J. Butcher Executive Vice President-Technical
Richard Peter Menell Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED31.19%3 683
FRANCO NEVADA CORP9.01%14 459
ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LTD.-2.69%10 167
EVOLUTION MINING LTD4.88%4 554
SIBANYE GOLD LTD34.64%2 246
KOZA ALTIN ISLETMELERI AS--.--%1 244
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About