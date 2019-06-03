Gold Fields : Fatal accident at South Deep mine

Fatal accident at South Deep mine

Monday, 3 June 2019

Johannesburg, 3 June 2019: It is with deep sadness that Gold Fields Limited (JSE, NYSE: GFI) has to announce that an employee at its South Deep mine in South Africa lost her life in a mining accident yesterday morning.

The 38-year old Trackless Crew Leader was fatally injured after being struck by a rock ejected from the face following a series of four seismic events in quick succession. Three of the events were between 1.4 - 1.9 in magnitude.

The deceased received immediate attention on the scene by her colleagues and paramedics but succumbed to her injuries soon after the rock burst. Three members of her team sustained minor injuries and, after receiving medical treatment on the scene, were referred to hospital for full examination. They were subsequently released from hospital.

South Deep is providing assistance to the deceased employee's family, who will also be supported in accordance with a range of policies and programmes.

All operations at South Deep were suspended yesterday in respect for the deceased and to allow our employees to access counselling, if requested.

The affected area -100 2BW corridor at a depth of 2,700m - will remain closed until it is deemed to be safe. It accounts for approximately 10% of South Deep's planned production this year.

The Department of Mineral Resources will conduct the in-loco inspection today, once the seismic rating has receded from its current high rating.

This is the first fatality at Gold Fields this year and comes amid significant improvements in the Group's safety performance over the past five years.

Nick Holland, CEO of Gold Fields, said: 'Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased. Management will do everything possible to support them in this hour of need.'

'Safety remains the first value for our management teams at all our operations and this latest accident will expedite a review of our already stringent safety protocols and procedures to reduce the incidence of and mitigate the impact of seismic events,' Mr Holland added.

