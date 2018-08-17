Log in
News Summary

Gold Fields Limited : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Gold Fields Limited - GFI

08/17/2018 | 11:33pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Gold Fields Limited. ("Gold Fields" or the "Company") (NYSE: GFI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Gold Fields and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On August 14, 2018, Gold Fields announced a restructuring at its South Deep mining operation, including cutting 1,100 jobs, or roughly 30% of its workforce. On this news, Gold Fields' American depositary receipt price fell $0.43, or 12.8%, to close at $2.93 on August 14, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 730 M
EBIT 2018 399 M
Net income 2018 135 M
Debt 2018 1 443 M
Yield 2018 2,04%
P/E ratio 2018 17,74
P/E ratio 2019 9,56
EV / Sales 2018 1,30x
EV / Sales 2019 1,04x
Capitalization 2 105 M
Chart GOLD FIELDS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Gold Fields Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD FIELDS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 3,76 $
Spread / Average Target 48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas John Holland Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cheryl Ann Carolus Non-Executive Chairman
Paul A. Schmidt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard J. Butcher Executive Vice President-Technical
Richard Peter Menell Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-34.42%2 153
FRANCO NEVADA CORP-15.35%13 227
ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LTD.-29.41%10 695
GOLDCORP INC.-14.66%9 882
RANDGOLD RESOURCES-32.09%6 025
EVOLUTION MINING LTD7.55%3 584
