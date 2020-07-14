Gold Fields : South deep calls for communities to practice diligent behaviour as coronavirus spreads (102 Kb)

Log in
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED

(GFI)
Gold Fields : South deep calls for communities to practice diligent behaviour as coronavirus spreads

07/14/2020 | 04:21am EDT

MEDIA RELEASE

Gold Fields Limited

Reg. 1968/004880/06

150 Helen Road,

Sandown, Sandton,

SOUTH DEEP CALLS FOR COMMUNITIES TO

2196

PRACTICE DILIGENT BEHAVIOUR AS

Postnet Suite 252

CORONAVIRUS SPREADS

Private Bag X30500

Houghton, 2041

South Africa

Wearing a mask and washing or sanitizing hands can save lives

Tel +27 11 562 9700

Fax +27 11 562 9838

www.goldfields.com

Westonaria, 13 July 2020: Gold Fields South Deep Mine is deeply

concerned by the increase in the number of individuals in our

communities who are not wearing masks and maintaining social

distance in public. While the mine is humbled by the immense support

Investor Enquiries

displayed by surrounding communities during the COVID-19

Avishkar Nagaser

Tel Mobile email

pandemic, the pandemic will be with us for some time to come and many people will continue to be affected. Minimising the impact on the health of our people and our public health systems will require diligence by each and every individual in maintaining the behaviours we know can help stop the spread of the virus.

+27 11 562 9775 +27 82 312 8692 Avishkar.Nagaser@ goldfields.comThomas Mengel

Extensive studies by medical experts the world over have shown that the following behaviours can save lives:

Tel

+27 11 562 9849

Mobile

+27 72 493 5170

email

Thomas.Mengel@

goldfields.com

  • Wearing your mask whenever you are in public

  • Avoiding crowded places such as public gatherings and shopping malls

    Media Enquiries

    Sven Lunsche

  • Only attending funerals of closest family member(s) if one must, of less than 50 people

  • Ensuring your mask covers your nose and mouth

    Tel Mobile email

    +27 11 562 9763 +27 83 260 9279 Sven.Lunsche@ goldfields.com

  • Only leaving home for work, school or to purchase essential items

  • Maintaining social distance (1.5 m to 2m even more where possible) outside of the home

  • Washing and sanitising your hands constantly

  • Not touching your face

  • Coughing or sneezing into a bent elbow

  • Only using public transport if social distancing is possible

  • Not spreading false news

  • Empowering oneself with information from credible sources such as the COVID-19 website: https://sacoronavirus.co.za/ and national hotlines: Emergency Hotline: 0800 029 999, WhatsApp Support Line: 0600-123456

Directors: C A Carolus (Chair), N J Holland ** (Chief Executive Officer), P A Schmidt** (Chief Financial Officer), A Andani #, P J Bacchus , T P Goodlace, C E Letton^, P Mahanyele -Dabengwa, R P Menell. S P Reid^, Y G H Suleman

^Australian, British, #Ghanaian, ** Executive Director

Company Secretary: A Weststrate

Puseletso Matete, Head of Sustainable Development and Environment at Gold Fields' South Deep Mine notes: "We are observing that many people are failing to wear masks when they leave their homes, ignoring social distancing guidelines and exposing themselves and others to high-risk situations such as group gatherings, often in confined spaces where the virus can easily spread. It has been proven that big funerals and public gatherings are super-spreaders of the coronavirus."

As the Coronavirus takes hold in Gauteng, there has been a significant escalation in positive cases, including in people under the age of 60 and without existing health conditions, with some of these resulting in death.

"Our communities have shown such care and compassion until now. We call on all our people - our employees and our communities - to not become complacent and to diligently practice good behaviour such as wearing masks in public. With the number of deaths and infections rising daily in our country and our province, the importance of wearing masks cannot be stressed enough," says Matete.

South Deep recognises its responsibility to provide support and resources to communities and has, through partnerships with local companies such as StitchWise and non-government organisations, provided tens of thousands of masks to community members and will continue to do so as just one of its services to the community.

In terms of ensuring the health and safety of employees at work, South Deep has implemented protocols and a risk-based testing strategy that are intended to limit the spread of the Coronavirus at the mine. Employees screen and self-declare their health status every day before coming on site and those who suspect they may be positive, and who subsequently test positive, are isolated for the recommended 14 days. For those going about their work on site, stringent processes are in place for social distancing, maintaining good hygiene, wearing masks and other personal protective equipment and sanitising of work areas. These behaviours have become more, not less, critical at Lockdown Level 3.

Maintaining this behaviour on site is of no benefit if it is not practiced when our people return to their communities.

"As employees and members of our communities, we all have a responsibility to work together to protect ourselves, our critical health-care workers, law enforcement, personnel and others by following the right behaviours, every day, wherever we are. The Minister of Health has warned that "the COVID-19 storm that he has been warning South Africa about has arrived". It is up to everyone of us to be more responsible and diligent more than ever before," concludes Matete.

Enquiries

Memory Johnstone Mobile: +27 82 719 3081 Email : memory@rasc.co.za

Taryn van Olden

Mobile: +27 79 527 6882 Email: taryn@rasc.co.za

Sven Lunsche

Tel: +27 11 562 9763 Mobile: +27 83 260 9279

Email: Sven.Lunsche@goldfields.com

ends

Notes to editors

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields is a globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines in Australia, Peru, South Africa and West Africa (including the Asanko JV), as well as one project in Chile. We have total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of 2.2Moz, attributable gold-equivalent Mineral Reserves of 51.3Moz and Mineral Resources of 115.7Moz. Our shares are listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and our American depositary shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Disclaimer

Gold Fields Ltd. published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 08:20:09 UTC
