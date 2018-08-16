Gold Fields : Swings to Net Loss on South Deep Impairment -- Update

By Alexandra Wexler

JOHANNESBURG--South African mining company Gold Fields Ltd. (GFI.JO) said Thursday that it swung to a net loss during the first half of 2018, due to poor performance at its South African mine, South Deep.

The mining company said it swung to a loss of $366.6 million in the six months ended June 30, from a net profit of $53.7 million in the year-earlier period. The company's headline earnings, which strip out certain exceptional and one-off items, were flat at 8 cents per share. Earnings were impacted by nonrecurring items, including a $359 million impairment charge related to the company's fully-mechanized South Deep mine, its only remaining South African asset.

South Deep reported a 19% decrease in output during the first half of 2018. On Tuesday, the company announced a restructuring of the mine, acquired in 2006, due to rising costs, failure to meet production targets and poor labor productivity. The restructuring is expected to result in the loss of 1,100 employees and about 460 contractors, or 28% of the current total workforce.

Shares of the company on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange are down 31% year-to-date, recently trading up 0.4% at ZAR37.46 a share. Gold futures have fallen 9% in 2018 to about $1,186 an ounce.

Gold Fields, which mines in South Africa, Ghana, Peru and Australia, said it would pay a first-half dividend of 20 South African rand cents a share, down 50% from a year earlier.

Gold Fields restructured in 2012 and 2013 to cope with lower metal prices by spinning off three aging, higher-cost South African mines to create Sibanye Gold Ltd. (SGL.JO) in 2013.

The revenue Gold Fields generated per ounce of gold rose 6% during the year through June to $1,306 an ounce from the same period in 2017 and all-in sustaining costs fell 1.5% to $965 an ounce. Gold production fell 5.1% to 994,000 ounces.

Revenue for the first half of the year rose 3.5% to $1.35 billion, Gold Fields said.

Oliver Griffin contributed to this article.

