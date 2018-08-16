Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Gold Fields Limited    GFIJ   ZAE000018123

GOLD FIELDS LIMITED (GFIJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Gold Fields : Swings to Net Loss on South Deep Impairment -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 01:18pm CEST

By Alexandra Wexler

JOHANNESBURG--South African mining company Gold Fields Ltd. (GFI.JO) said Thursday that it swung to a net loss during the first half of 2018, due to poor performance at its South African mine, South Deep.

The mining company said it swung to a loss of $366.6 million in the six months ended June 30, from a net profit of $53.7 million in the year-earlier period. The company's headline earnings, which strip out certain exceptional and one-off items, were flat at 8 cents per share. Earnings were impacted by nonrecurring items, including a $359 million impairment charge related to the company's fully-mechanized South Deep mine, its only remaining South African asset.

South Deep reported a 19% decrease in output during the first half of 2018. On Tuesday, the company announced a restructuring of the mine, acquired in 2006, due to rising costs, failure to meet production targets and poor labor productivity. The restructuring is expected to result in the loss of 1,100 employees and about 460 contractors, or 28% of the current total workforce.

Shares of the company on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange are down 31% year-to-date, recently trading up 0.4% at ZAR37.46 a share. Gold futures have fallen 9% in 2018 to about $1,186 an ounce.

Gold Fields, which mines in South Africa, Ghana, Peru and Australia, said it would pay a first-half dividend of 20 South African rand cents a share, down 50% from a year earlier.

Gold Fields restructured in 2012 and 2013 to cope with lower metal prices by spinning off three aging, higher-cost South African mines to create Sibanye Gold Ltd. (SGL.JO) in 2013.

The revenue Gold Fields generated per ounce of gold rose 6% during the year through June to $1,306 an ounce from the same period in 2017 and all-in sustaining costs fell 1.5% to $965 an ounce. Gold production fell 5.1% to 994,000 ounces.

Revenue for the first half of the year rose 3.5% to $1.35 billion, Gold Fields said.

Oliver Griffin contributed to this article.

Write to Alexandra Wexler at alexandra.wexler@wsj.com

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

08-16-18 0717ET
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.49% 1179.572 Delayed Quote.-8.35%
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED -10.85% 37.3 End-of-day quote.-31.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOLD FIELDS LIMITED
01:25pGOLD FIELDS : suffering under poor management - Mantashe
AQ
01:18pGOLD FIELDS : Swings to Net Loss on South Deep Impairment -- Update
DJ
01:03pGOLD FIELDS LIMITED : Sponsored ADR to Host Earnings Call
AC
12:40pGOLD FIELDS : Swings to Net Loss on South Deep Impairment
DJ
08/15GOLD FIELDS : slammed over job cuts
AQ
08/15GOLD FIELDS : SECTOR - New owners upbeat on reviving shut mines
AQ
08/15GOLD FIELDS : RESTRUCTURING - Retrenchments at South Deep are a last-gasp measur..
AQ
08/15GOLD FIELDS : ANC says opposed to job cuts in mining industry
AQ
08/15GOLD FIELDS : ANC says opposed to job cuts in mining industry
AQ
08/15GOLD FIELDS : 7 things you need to know today
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06:17aGold Fields reports 1H results 
08/15Gold Fields -24% in two days after 'last-gasp measure' at South Deep 
08/15PREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (8/15/2018) 
08/14ENERGY/MATERIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / L : 00 pm (08/14/2018) 
08/14Gold Fields -11% as South Deep continues to burn cash; to cut 1,500 jobs 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 730 M
EBIT 2018 399 M
Net income 2018 167 M
Debt 2018 1 443 M
Yield 2018 2,21%
P/E ratio 2018 15,12
P/E ratio 2019 8,78
EV / Sales 2018 1,32x
EV / Sales 2019 1,05x
Capitalization 2 153 M
Chart GOLD FIELDS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Gold Fields Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD FIELDS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 3,89 $
Spread / Average Target 52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas John Holland Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cheryl Ann Carolus Non-Executive Chairman
Paul A. Schmidt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard J. Butcher Executive Vice President-Technical
Richard Peter Menell Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-31.41%2 153
FRANCO NEVADA CORP-13.64%13 227
ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LTD.-27.89%10 695
GOLDCORP INC.-11.92%9 882
RANDGOLD RESOURCES-32.28%6 025
EVOLUTION MINING LTD9.81%3 584
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.