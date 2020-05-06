Log in
Gold Fields' : Tarkwa mine confirms Covid-19 case

05/06/2020 | 04:25am EDT

Gold Fields' Tarkwa mine confirms Covid-19 case

Monday, 4 May 2020

Accra, 4 May 2020:Gold Fields Ghana (GFG) confirms a positive Covid-19 case at its Tarkwa mine. The company received the test results from the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research on 3 May 2020.

The patient, who is a worker of one of our mining contractors, has been isolated and receiving treatment. The worker's wife also tested positive and has been isolated as well. The couple are in a stable condition.

Following confirmation of the case, Gold Fields and the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal rapid response team have begun aggressive contact tracing among the workforce and within the mine host communities.

Samples of work colleagues who have been identified through the ongoing contact tracing exercise have been taken. These employees are also undergoing self-isolation for 14 days.

We have also tracked the employee's movement over the past few weeks, and together with the municipal team are tracing other people with whom he may have come into contact within the Tarkwa community.

We want to assure our employees, members of our host communities and the general public that we are on high alert and have activated our Covid-19 emergency response protocols to contain the spread of the virus at our operations and within our host communities. Production at the mine has to date not been affected.

We will continue to prioritise the health and safety of our employees and the communities hosting our operations.


Disclaimer

Gold Fields Ltd. published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 08:13:00 UTC
EPS Revisions
