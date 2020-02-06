Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Gold Fields Limited    GFIJ   ZAE000018123

GOLD FIELDS LIMITED

(GFIJ)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 02/05
91.8 ZAR   -1.40%
09:38aGOLD FIELDS : Trading statement for FY 2019
PU
06:18aGOLD FIELDS : Supporting our colleague
PU
02/05First payments in South African silicosis settlement expected in Q2
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gold Fields : Trading statement for FY 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 09:38am EST

Trading statement for FY 2019

Thursday, 6 February 2020

Johannesburg, 6 February 2020: Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) (JSE, NYSE: GFI) advises that headline earnings per share for the 12 months ended 31 December 2019 (FY 2019) are expected to range from US$0.19-0.21 per share, 171-200% (US$0.12-0.14 per share) higher than the headline earnings of US$0.07 per share reported for the 12 months ended 31 December 2018 (FY 2018).

Basic earnings per share for FY 2019 are expected to range from US$0.19-0.21 per share, 145-150% (US$0.61-0.63 per share) higher than the basic loss of US$0.42 per share reported for FY 2018.

Normalised earnings per share for FY 2019 are expected to range from US$0.41-0.43 per share, 1267-1333% (US$0.38-0.40 per share) higher than the normalised earnings of US$0.03 per share reported for FY 2018.

The increase in basic and headline earnings is driven by higher production, higher gold prices achieved, lower cost of sales and lower impairment charges in 2019.

Strong end to 2019
For Q4 2019, attributable gold equivalent production is expected to be 590koz (Q3 2019: 523koz), with all-in sustaining costs (AISC) - original interpretation - of US$922/oz (Q3 2019: US$1,018/oz) and US$864/oz (Q3 2019: US$947/oz) on the revised interpretation. All-in costs (AIC) for the quarter are expected to be US$974/oz (Q3 2019: US$1,084/oz).

Attributable gold equivalent production for 2019 is expected to be 2,195koz, 8% higher than 2018 (FY18: 2,036koz), exceeding the upper end of the guidance range of 2,130-2,180koz. Production once again exceeded the annual guidance provided at the start of the year.

AIC for 2019 are expected to be US$1,064/oz, 9% lower than 2018 (FY18: US$1,173/oz) and below guidance for 2019 of US$1,075/oz to US$1,095/oz. AISC on the original WGC interpretation are expected to be US$970/oz (FY18: US$981/oz) and US$897/oz on the revised interpretation. AISC guidance (original interpretation) for 2019 was between US$980/oz and US$995/oz.

Notable cash generation and net debt reduction for 2019
Net cash flow is expected to be US$249m for FY 2019, after growth expenditure of US$193m, comprising US$71m on Damang, US$67m for Gruyere and US$55m on Salares Norte. Mine cash flow for the year, which excludes growth expenditure, is expected to be US$552m.

The net debt (pre-IFRS 16) at 31 December 2019 is expected to decrease to US$1,331m. This implies a net debt to EBITDA of 1.08x. When adjusting for IFRS 16, the net debt balance at the end of FY 2019 is expected to be US$1,664m, with a net debt to EBITDA of 1.29x.

The financial information on which this trading statement is based has not been reviewed, and reported on, by the Company's external auditors.

Gold Fields expects to release FY 2019 financial results on Thursday, 13 February 2020.


Back to previous page

Disclaimer

Gold Fields Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 14:37:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GOLD FIELDS LIMITED
09:38aGOLD FIELDS : Trading statement for FY 2019
PU
06:18aGOLD FIELDS : Supporting our colleague
PU
02/05First payments in South African silicosis settlement expected in Q2
RE
02/03Lefroy Exploration Limited - Auger Drilling Underway at Hang Glider Hill
AQ
02/03NEWSFLASH : Environmental record for Gold Fields (836 Kb)
PU
01/30Lefroy Exploration Limited - December 2019 Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
01/21GOLD FIELDS : included in 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
PU
01/08Jindalee Resources Limited - Company Update
AQ
2019Company Update - Jindalee Resources Limited is pleased to provide an update o..
AQ
2019S.Africa's rand flat, stocks subdued in thin holiday trade
RE
More news
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2019 42 725 M
EBIT 2019 11 783 M
Net income 2019 3 487 M
Debt 2019 23 176 M
Yield 2019 1,01%
P/E ratio 2019 29,7x
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,32x
EV / Sales2020 1,86x
Capitalization 76 068 M
Chart GOLD FIELDS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Gold Fields Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD FIELDS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 95,91  ZAR
Last Close Price 91,80  ZAR
Spread / Highest target 25,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas John Holland Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cheryl Ann Carolus Non-Executive Chairman
Paul A. Schmidt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard J. Butcher Executive Vice President-Technical
Richard Peter Menell Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-3.26%5 341
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION10.84%21 370
SIBANYE GOLD LIMITED8.34%6 889
KOZA ALTIN ISLETMELERI AS--.--%1 992
HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LIMITED-7.69%1 815
ANEKA TAMBANG TBK PT--.--%1 298
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group