Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Gold Fields Limited    GFI   ZAE000018123

GOLD FIELDS LIMITED

(GFI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gold Fields : Trading statement for H1 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 03:12am EDT

INVESTORS AND MEDIA Media releases

Media releases Trading statement for H1 2020
Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Johannesburg, 5 August 2020: Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) (JSE, NYSE: GFI) advises that basic earnings per share for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (H1 2020) are expected to be between US¢17.1-18.9 per share, an increase of 90-110% (US¢8.1-9.9 per share) from the basic earnings of US¢9.0 per share reported for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (H1 2019).

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for H1 2020 are expected to be US¢19.5-20.5 per share, 290-310% (US¢14.5-15.5 per share) higher than the US¢5.0 per share reported for H1 2019.

Normalised earnings for H1 2020 are expected to be US¢35.5-38.5 per share, 137-157% (US¢20.5-23.5 per share) higher than the US¢15.0 per share reported for H1 2019.

The increase in earnings for the period is driven largely by the increase in the gold price received.

Attributable gold equivalent production for the six months ended 30 June 2020 increased marginally YoY to 1,087koz (H1 2019: 1,083koz), with the contribution from Gruyere (only commenced production in July 2019) and increased production days, largely offset by the impact of Covid-19 stoppages at South Deep and Cerro Corona as well as the impact of the lower copper price at Cerro Corona, which resulted in lower gold equivalent ounces.

The increase in production days relates to a decision that was taken, during Q2 2020, to align the production months with the calendar months, which resulted in an extra 10 production days in H1 2020. These 10 extra production days also impacted Q2 2020. This once-off adjustment has no impact on H2 2020.

All-in sustaining costs (AISC) for the Group for H1 2020 is US$986/oz, compared to US$891/oz in H1 2019, an increase of 11% YoY, driven by an increase in net operating costs (mainly driven by a move of waste tonnes from capital to operating costs at Damang following intersection of the main orebody), sustaining capital expenditure and royalties (approximately US$15/oz) as well as lower by-product credits (due to the lower copper price). Covid-19 related costs are estimated at approximately US$20/oz for H1 2020 and are embedded in the AISC.

All-in costs (AIC) for H1 2020 was 4% lower YoY at US$1,065/oz (H1 2019: US$1,106/oz) as project capital was US$137m lower in H1 2020 compared to H1 2019, which more than offset the increases relating to AISC, discussed above.

For Q2 2020 attributable group gold-equivalent production was 550koz (Q1 2020: 537koz), with AISC of US$997/oz (Q1 2020: US$975/oz) and AIC of US$1,069/oz (Q1 2020: US$1,060/oz).

Revised cost guidance for FY 2020
FY 2020 Production guidance, as updated with the Q1 2020 operating update, remains intact at between 2.200Moz and 2.250Moz.

In light of the increase in costs in H1 2020, we are increasing our cost guidance for the year. AISC is expected to be between US$960/oz and US$980/oz (original guidance: US$920/oz - US$940/oz) and AIC is expected to be between US$1,070/oz and US$1,090/oz (original guidance: US$1,035/oz - US$1,055/oz). The revised cost guidance is based on an estimated rand exchange rate of R17.00 and A$ exchange rate of 0.70 for H2 2020. Increased royalties (due to the higher gold price) account for US$15/oz of the cost increase, while Covid-related costs account for US$10/oz. Potential further Covid-19 related disruptions increases the risk to Group production and cost guidance.

The financial information on which this trading statement is based has not been reviewed, and reported on, by the Company's external auditors.

Gold Fields is expected to release H1 2020 financial results on Thursday, 20 August 2020.


Back to previous page

Disclaimer

Gold Fields Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 07:11:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GOLD FIELDS LIMITED
03:42aGOLD FIELDS LIMITED : Trading statement for H1 2020
AQ
03:12aGOLD FIELDS : Trading statement for H1 2020
PU
08/04GOLD FIELDS : South Deep calls on employees and communities to wear masks in the..
PU
08/04GOLD FIELDS : Achieving over 50% renewable energy at Agnew
PU
08/03Lefroy Exploration Limited - June 2020 Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
07/28GOLD FIELDS : This is Gold Media Release - Covid-19 Community Radio campaign (18..
PU
07/28Stocks rise with Fed on the radar, S.African gold miners falter
RE
07/20GALIANO GOLD : Releases 2019 sustainability report
AQ
07/16GOLD FIELDS LIMITED : - Supplementary notice of AGM published
AQ
07/16GOLD FIELDS : Abboso Gold Fields Employ 153 Youth Amid COVID-19
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 61 301 M 3 537 M 3 537 M
Net income 2020 7 801 M 450 M 450 M
Net Debt 2020 19 963 M 1 152 M 1 152 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,6x
Yield 2020 1,46%
Capitalization 202 B 11 597 M 11 645 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,62x
EV / Sales 2021 2,97x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart GOLD FIELDS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Gold Fields Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD FIELDS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 181,96 ZAR
Last Close Price 228,48 ZAR
Spread / Highest target -1,52%
Spread / Average Target -20,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas John Holland Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cheryl Ann Carolus Non-Executive Chairman
Paul A. Schmidt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard J. Butcher Executive Vice President-Technical
Richard Peter Menell Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED138.32%11 597
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION59.67%30 442
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED55.26%7 350
HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LIMITED122.66%3 865
KOZA ALTIN ISLETMELERI AS--.--%1 890
SANDSTORM GOLD LTD.33.13%1 838
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group