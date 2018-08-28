Log in
News Summary

Gold Fields : appoints new non-executive director

08/28/2018

Gold Fields appoints new non-executive director

Tuesday, 28 August 2018

Johannesburg, 28 August 2018: Gold Fields Limited (JSE, NYSE: GFI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Phuti Mahanyele (47) as independent non-executive director to the Board of Gold Fields. The appointment of Ms Mahanyele takes effect on 1 September 2018.

Gold Fields Chairperson Cheryl Carolus said the appointment of Ms Mahanyele will offer the Company a strong financial, infrastructure development and commercial skills set as she has extensive experience in these areas.

Ms Mahanyele runs her own finance capital, Sigma Capital, which she founded in 2016 after spending 12 years with the Shanduka Group. At Shanduka she first managed Shanduka Energy before becoming CEO of the company. Prior to Shanduka she worked at international investment banking firm Fieldstone for six years.

Ms Mahanyele currently holds non-executive directorships at Blue Label, Comair and Discovery Insure and is on the advisory board of Stellenbosch University's Business School. In 2014 she was chosen as Forbes' Africa Business Woman of the Year.

The appointment has been made in terms of paragraph 3.59 (a) of the Listing Requirements of the JSE Limited.


Disclaimer

Gold Fields Ltd. published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 09:26:05 UTC
