Gold Fields releases inaugural TCFD report

Monday, 7 October 2019

Johannesburg, 7 October 2019: Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) (JSE, NYSE: GFI) today publishes its first Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report to improve its disclosure to investors and other stakeholders of climate-related information.

The TCFD is a voluntary disclosure platform led by financial industry regulators and developed as a partnership between industry and users, including financial institutions, investors and stock exchanges. It seeks to develop voluntary, consistent climate-related financial risk disclosures.

Gold Fields became the second JSE-listed and first South African mining company to publically commit to the TCFD last year. The report replaces our annual submission under the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP).

The inaugural TCFD report is based on 2018 data and will serve as a baseline for future reports by Gold Fields. Highlights of the report include:

Governance of climate-related risks, including integration of these risks with the company's policies and strategies

The climate-related risks faced by the company's mines and projects in five countries and how these have been mitigated and adapted

Gold Fields' carbon emissions, related energy and water security and performance

Gold Fields' increasing use of low-carbon and renewable energy at our operations.

'With this inaugural TCFD Report we believe we offer investors and other stakeholders an improved level of disclosure on how climate change increasingly impacts the operational and financial performance of our mines and projects,' says Nick Holland, CEO of Gold Fields. 'But the report also highlights how Gold Fields is successfully mitigating and adapting to the risks posed by climate change,' he adds.

The TCFD Report is published on the company's website at www.goldfields.com.

Back to previous page