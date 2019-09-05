Gold Fields : sectors cost reporting misleading and inconsistent – Fields CEO

MEDIA RELEASE

Thursday 5th September 2019

GOLD SECTOR'S COST REPORTING MISLEADING AND INCONSISTENT - GOLD FIELDS CEO

The world's gold sector has been called to account for fostering potentially misleading and inconsistent reporting of its actual cost structure - with suggestions actual costs may be higher than those being publicly declared.

The concern has been voiced by one of gold's most respected international players, Mr Nick Holland, Chief Executive of Gold Fields Limited, a global gold major with four mines in Western Australia as well as numerous gold mines and development projects in Peru, Chile, Ghana and South Africa.

Addressing the second day of the three day Paydirt 2019 Africa Downunder mining conference in Perth, Mr Holland said the potential under-reporting was occurring in the context of a gold industry that generally was under-capitalised.

"We face a situation where gold miners have not been spending enough capital to sustain production, let alone grow production," Mr Holland said.

"Any growth capital people speak about is in fact largely sustaining capital,"

he said. "On the face of it, cost performance of the gold industry has been good - but this has been at the expense of sustainability of production.

"The cost to sustain production is increasing. The industry is mining more tonnes at lower grade to maintain ounces. Therefore, replacement is becoming more expensive as miners are having to go deeper to extract lower grade gold ore from more complex geological structures.

"More complex geology simply means higher processing costs, lower recoveries and harder rock."

The Gold Fields executive also questioned the merit of consolidation - with "big bang mergers" simply resulting in assets being recycled and rebadged.

"Consolidation does not address the undercapitalisation of the world's gold industry," Mr Holland argued.