MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Gold Fields Limited

GOLD FIELDS LIMITED (GFIJ)
My previous session
News 
News Summary

Gold Fields : to Cut Jobs at South Africa Mine; Impairment to Drive 1st Half Loss

08/14/2018 | 08:57am CEST

By Adam Clark

Gold Fields Ltd. (GFI.JO) said Tuesday that further restructuring at its South Deep gold mine in South Africa will lead to significant job losses, and that it expects to report an interim loss per share.

Gold Fields said it has taken a 4.8 billion rand ($338.9 million) impairment on the South Deep operation, where it expects to cut up to 1,100 permanent employees and 460 contractors.

The company said it intends to consolidate mining activity at South Deep and reduce spending. Gold Fields said it can't currently give guidance for 2019 production from the mine.

Gold Fields said it expects a basic loss per share for the first half of 45 cents, compared with a profit of seven cents a share in the first half of 2017.

The company said its net loss for the first half is driven by the South Deep impairment, and $96 million in costs related to a change in contractor mining in Ghana.

Gold Fields expects second-quarter gold production of 504,000 ounces, up from 490,000 ounces in the first quarter. All-in sustaining costs for the quarter are expected at $973 an ounce, up from $955 an ounce in the prior quarter.

Write to Adam Clark at adam.clark@dowjones.com; @AdamDowJones

ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.17% 1195.1 Delayed Quote.-6.93%
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED 0.10% 48.55 End-of-day quote.-10.72%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 757 M
EBIT 2018 436 M
Net income 2018 167 M
Debt 2018 1 359 M
Yield 2018 1,72%
P/E ratio 2018 19,88
P/E ratio 2019 11,54
EV / Sales 2018 1,52x
EV / Sales 2019 1,24x
Capitalization 2 826 M
Chart GOLD FIELDS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Gold Fields Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD FIELDS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 4,00 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas John Holland Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cheryl Ann Carolus Non-Executive Chairman
Paul A. Schmidt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard J. Butcher Executive Vice President-Technical
Richard Peter Menell Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-10.72%2 826
FRANCO NEVADA CORP-7.02%13 470
ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LTD.-25.71%10 867
GOLDCORP INC.-5.61%10 466
RANDGOLD RESOURCES-27.48%6 774
EVOLUTION MINING LTD10.57%3 620
