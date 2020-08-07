Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Gold Fields Limited    GFI   ZAE000018123

GOLD FIELDS LIMITED

(GFI)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 08/06
248.83 ZAR   +1.05%
04:22aRecord bullion prices give South African gold miners a lifeline, risks remain
RE
08/05GOLD FIELDS LIMITED : Trading statement for H1 2020
AQ
08/05GOLD FIELDS : Trading statement for H1 2020
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Record bullion prices give South African gold miners a lifeline, risks remain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 04:22am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a shaft at Harmony Gold's Doornkop mine, 30km west of Johannesburg

South African gold miners are looking to cut debt and boost dividends as bullion hits record highs, with analysts and fund managers predicting a sectoral growth spurt over the next two years amid rising investor interest.

Shunned by investors due to mines that are old, deep, and difficult to extract, the country's gold miners have traded at a discount to their global peers for years.

Higher prices, as spot gold roared past $2,000 an ounce for the first time, coupled with a weaker rand currency, comes as a lifeline.

Interviews with companies executives, analysts and fund managers show that higher gold prices could see some local miners bring their net debt to zero and pay healthy dividends over the next 18 to 24 months.

"Gold mining companies will spew a lot of cash in the next 12 months," said Franco Lorenzani, an independent mining analyst.

Sibanye Stillwater, which has battled high debt, said it achieved its leverage target in the first quarter, ahead of plan.

Its net debt, which stood at 20.964 billion rand ($1.2 billion) in 2019, dropped 40% year-on-year in the first quarter.

Higher prices have also made more marginal ounces profitable for Sibanye, spokesman James Wellsted told Reuters, adding the company was looking at other ways to benefit from favourable market conditions.

"Maybe mining secondary reefs ... might be viable at these prices," said Wellsted.

Pan African Resources is hoping to be net debt free by June 2021 and plans to increase its dividend payout to 5% from 1% last year, its head of investor relations Hethen Hira said. Its net debt dropped 49% to $62.5 million at end December.

Gold Fields has flagged hefty gains from the gold rally, with half-year profits seen up more than 300%.

(GRAPHIC - Percentage change of gold price vs JSE's gold index Percentage change of gold price vs JSE's gold index: https://graphics.reuters.com/HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/qmyvmkybbvr/chart.png)

Rene Heichreiter of Noah Capital said he was advising his clients to continue to invest in local gold miners, predicting a exponential jump in revenues in the coming months.

Some investors have already turned bullish.

Factsheets of fund managers seen by Reuters show South Africa's Fairtree increased its exposure to Harmony Gold by 0.78% between March and June, while U.S.-based ASA Ltd, which invests in gold mining companies globally, increased its investments in South Africa to 10.7% in June from 9.9% in January.

But the operating environment remains risky.

While power cuts and regulatory uncertainty have always hung over operations, the mining sector is also battling rising COVID-19 cases in underground mines where social distancing is a challenge.

This could threaten output, as some analysts warn the frenzy over high prices could backfire as investments add to costs.

"Whenever the gold prices go up the costs tend to go up with it," said Nedbank mining analyst Arnold Van Graan.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg and Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and David Evans)

By Tanisha Heiberg and Promit Mukherjee
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.02% 481.81 Delayed Quote.-9.64%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -1.32% 1701.94 Delayed Quote.-3.79%
GOLD -0.38% 2061.835 Delayed Quote.34.21%
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED 1.05% 248.83 End-of-day quote.159.55%
NEDBANK GROUP LIMITED -0.69% 103.67 End-of-day quote.-51.62%
NEDBANK LIMITED -1.43% 6.91 End-of-day quote.-28.76%
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC 0.70% 26.686 Delayed Quote.120.83%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.39% 161.25 Delayed Quote.-5.94%
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED -2.28% 52.62 End-of-day quote.46.61%
SILVER -4.72% 28.404 Delayed Quote.50.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GOLD FIELDS LIMITED
04:22aRecord bullion prices give South African gold miners a lifeline, risks remain
RE
08/05GOLD FIELDS LIMITED : Trading statement for H1 2020
AQ
08/05GOLD FIELDS : Trading statement for H1 2020
PU
08/05South Africa's Gold Fields sees 300% profit rise on gold rally
RE
08/04GOLD FIELDS : South Deep calls on employees and communities to wear masks in the..
PU
08/04GOLD FIELDS : Achieving over 50% renewable energy at Agnew
PU
08/03Lefroy Exploration Limited - June 2020 Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
07/28GOLD FIELDS : This is Gold Media Release - Covid-19 Community Radio campaign (18..
PU
07/28Stocks rise with Fed on the radar, S.African gold miners falter
RE
07/20GALIANO GOLD : Releases 2019 sustainability report
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 62 115 M 3 545 M 3 545 M
Net income 2020 7 946 M 453 M 453 M
Net Debt 2020 19 963 M 1 139 M 1 139 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,3x
Yield 2020 1,35%
Capitalization 220 B 12 521 M 12 543 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,86x
EV / Sales 2021 3,19x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart GOLD FIELDS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Gold Fields Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD FIELDS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 185,85 ZAR
Last Close Price 248,83 ZAR
Spread / Highest target -1,54%
Spread / Average Target -25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas John Holland Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cheryl Ann Carolus Non-Executive Chairman
Paul A. Schmidt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard J. Butcher Executive Vice President-Technical
Richard Peter Menell Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED159.55%12 521
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION59.06%30 691
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED62.89%7 536
HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LIMITED134.38%4 359
SANDSTORM GOLD LTD.34.47%1 879
KOZA ALTIN ISLETMELERI AS--.--%1 854
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group