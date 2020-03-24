Log in
Gold Fields' : Operations - Update On Covid-19 Impact

03/24/2020 | 12:27pm EDT

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) (JSE: GFI) (NYSE: GFI) fully supports the measures and policies to curb the Covid-19 pandemic implemented by the countries in which we operate.  

"The world finds itself facing an unprecedented situation - the Covid-19 pandemic has forced governments across the globe to take decisive actions to safeguard the lives of their people. Gold Fields is fully committed to first and foremost protecting the health and safety of our people and communities, and supports all governments' efforts to contain the spread of the virus," says Gold Fields CEO Nick Holland

Full media release available on our company website: www.goldfields.com  

Notes to editors

About Gold Fields                

Gold Fields Limited is a globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines (including our Asanko Joint Venture) and projects in Australia, Chile, Ghana, Peru and South Africa, with total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2Moz. It has attributable gold Mineral Reserves of around 48.1Moz and gold Mineral Resources of around 96.6Moz. Attributable copper Mineral Reserves total 691 million pounds and Mineral Resources 4,816 million pounds. Gold Fields has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Limited, with a secondary listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd    

Enquiries

Investors  
Avishkar Nagaser  
Tel:  +27 11 562-9775  
Mobile:  +27 82 312 8692   
Email : Avishkar.Nagaser@goldfields.com

Thomas Mengel   
Tel:  +27 11 562 9849   
Mobile:  +27 72 493 5170  
Email:  Thomas.Mengel@goldfields.com

Media 
Sven Lunsche  
Tel:  +27 11 562-9763  
Mobile:  +27 83 260 9279   
Email :  Sven.Lunsche@goldfields.com

 

 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gold-fields-operations--update-on-covid-19-impact-301029072.html

SOURCE Gold Fields Limited


© PRNewswire 2020
