GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATIO : AGUILA PROJECT CONNECTS TO POWER GRID REDUCING ENVIRONMENTAL EMISSIONS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE March 20, 2019

NEWS

NYSE American: GORO

GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION'S AGUILA PROJECT CONNECTS

TO POWER GRID REDUCING ENVIRONMENTAL EMISSIONS

COLORADO SPRINGS - March 20, 2019 - Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO) (the "Company") today announced the successful power line connection of its El Aguila Project in Oaxaca, Mexico to the Federal Electricity Commission's (Comisión Federal de Electricidad or CFE) power grid. Prior to this connection, the Aguila Project operated 100% from electricity generated from more expensive and higher emission diesel fuel. Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and Nevada, U.S.A. The Company has returned $111 million to its shareholders in monthly dividends since commercial production commenced July 1, 2010 and offers its shareholders the option to convert their cash dividends into physical gold and silver and take delivery.

The new power line improves local infrastructure allowing for first time access to electricity to approximately 25,000 families along the route. Future expansion along the route to additional families and businesses is also expected over time. The Company's ability to also connect to this line substantially reduces its environmental impact by reducing local carbon emissions by more than 90 tonnes.

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and Nevada, USA. The Company targets low capital expenditure projects with potential for generating high returns on capital. The Company has returned $111 million back to its shareholders since commercial production commenced July 1, 2010 and offers its shareholders the option to convert their cash dividends into physical gold and silver and take delivery. For more information, please visit GRC's website, located atwww.goldresourcecorp.comand read the Company's 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors involved.

Cautionary Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. When used in this press release, the words "plan", "target", "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the statements regarding Gold Resource Corporation's strategy, future plans for production, futureexpenses and costs, future liquidity and capital resources, and estimates of mineralized material. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to Gold Resource Corporation on the date of this press release, and the company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this press release. In particular, there can be no assurance that production will continue at any specific rate. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company's 10-K filed with the SEC.

Contacts:

Corporate Development Greg Patterson 303-320-7708 www.goldresourcecorp.com