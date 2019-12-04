Gold Road Resources : Investor Presentation – Macquarie Forum Western Australia 0 12/04/2019 | 03:18am EST Send by mail :

DELIVERING MACQUARIE WA FORUM 4 DECEMBER 2019 JUSTIN OSBORNE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR - EXPLORATION & GROWTH

50:50 JV with Gold Fields - a proven miner GOLD ROAD - A PROVEN EXPLORER ~ 5,000 km of frontier greenstone belt (Gold Road 100%)

Targeting additional >1 Moz discoveries STRONG BALANCE SHEET Cash flow generation - minimal debt 1Tier 1: greater than 10 year mine life; greater than 300,000 ounces per annum; greater than 3.5 million ounce Ore Reserve and costs at the lower end of the cost curve 3 FX: 1AUD = USD0.70 THE SHARE PRICE JOURNEY COMMERCIAL PFS FS PRODUCTION CONSTRUCTION COMMENCED GRUYERE MAIDEN MAIDEN NATIVE GRUYERE MINING FIRST GOLD4 DISCOVERY RESOURCE RESERVE TITLE JV COMMENCED JUNE QTR CORPORATE PROFILE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Tim Netscher Non-Executive Chairman Duncan Gibbs Managing Director & CEO Justin Osborne Executive Director - Exploration & Growth Sharon Warburton Non-Executive Director Brian Levet Non-Executive Director Hayden Bartrop Joint Company Secretary SHAREHOLDERS SUBSTANTIAL 8%  Van Eck  BlackRock 9%  Sun Valley Gold 6% 3% North America ANALYST RESEARCH 12% Retail  Argonaut 35%  Bell Potter Broker/Advisors  Canaccord UK & European Instos  Macquarie 15% Australian Instos  Numis  RBC Corporate 3% INDICES Board & Management 1% 30% 1% Asian & Rest of World  ASX200 3, GDXJ3  MSCI CAPITAL STRUCTURE ISSUED 879M1 SHARES PERFORMANCE 6M1 RIGHTS MARKET CAP A$1,037M2 $US725M CASH & A$71M1 US$50M EQUIVALENTS DEBT DRAWN A$80M1 US$56M (of A$150M Facility) HEDGING 125 koz @ A$1,837/oz1 US$1,286 As at 30 September 2019 As at 1 November 2019, based on last close price of A$1.18 per share GOR joined the ASX200 Index & GDXJ on 23 September 2019 FX: 1AUD = US$0.70 40M 20M 4M 5 GRUYERE GOLD MINE 350 2,000 300 1,500 250 (A$/oz)AISC 200 Ounces('000) 1,000 150 Production 100 500 50 0 0 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Gruyere (oz) Golden Hwy (oz) AISC (A$/oz) 6 * 100% basis, refer to ASX announcement dated 6 December 2018. FX: 1.0 AUD= 0.7 USD GRUYERE JV ON BUDGET A$621M|US$435M* PROCESS PLANT First Gold - delivered June 2019 RAMP-UP 2019 6-7 Months A STRONG BASE Long life | Mining ahead of plan SUSTAINABLE >$3 million hours LTI free |CN Code Compliant *100% basis | FX: 1AUD = USD0.70 7 GRUYERE JV UNLOCKING MARGIN Ore Reserve +5% to 3.92 Moz (100% basis)1 Gruyere grade increased to 1.25 g/t Au

Golden Highway Ore Reserve

Increased by 70% to 310,000oz 130,000oz addition to the 2018 Mine Plan

2019 JV focus on converting Inferred to Indicated Resources Gruyere Resource update March Q 2020 Golden Highway Resource & Reserve Tonnes Grade Moz Au Category (100% basis) (Mt) (g/t Au) Mineral Resource (M,I,I) 155 1.32 6.61 Ore Reserve (P,P) 97 1.25 3.92 1 Refer to ASX announcement dated 13 February 2019 8 GRUYERE | RESERVE EXTENSION DRILLING Note: Refer to ASX announcement dated 9 September 2019 9 GRUYERE | RESERVE EXTENSION DRILLING 10 EXPLORATION 2019 PRIORITY EXPLORATION AREAS Bloodwood Brahman Targeting >1 Moz discoveries on 100% ground

>1 Moz discoveries on 100% ground Over 150 targets now defined in the Project Pipeline

Southern Project Area ~75% of 2019 budget Gilmour-Morello  Hopwood priority geochemical reconnaissance Yaffler South One of Australia's largest greenfields exploration budgets ~A$20M (US$14M) Gruyere Mine Hopwood Pebble Beach 11 SOUTHERN PROJECT AREA GILMOUR RESOURCE - 258,000 OUNCES 12 Note: Refer to ASX announcement dated 4 December 2019 SOUTHERN PROJECT AREA Hopwood Yaffler South Yaffler South - Cross Section 13 Note: Refer to ASX announcement dated 9 September 2019 GOLD ROAD PRODUCTION & GROWTH IN PRODUCTION Gruyere DEFINING RESOURCES Gilmour, Renegade GROWTH Optimise and Discover UNLOCKING POTENTIAL Low Risk, Growth and Returns For all Investor Relations enquires: Duncan Hughes Manager, Business Development & Investor Relations Tel: +61 8 9200 1600 | duncan.hughes@goldroad.com.au 14 APPENDICES Competent Persons Statements

Mineral Resource Statement

Ore Reserve Statement 15 APPENDIX 1 COMPETENT PERSONS STATEMENT Exploration Results The information in this report which relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr Justin Osborne, Executive Director - Discovery and Growth for Gold Road. Mr Osborne is an employee of Gold Road, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM 209333). Mr Osborne is a shareholder and a holder of Performance Rights. Mr Osborne has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Osborne consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears Mineral Resources The information in this report that relates to the Mineral Resource estimation for Gruyere is based on information compiled by Mr Mark Roux. Mr Roux is an employee of Gold Fields Australia, is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM 324099) and is registered as a Professional Natural Scientist (400136/09) with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions. Mr Justin Osborne, Executive Director - Discovery and Growth for Gold Road and Mr John Donaldson, General Manager Geology for Gold Road have endorsed the Mineral Resource for Gruyere on behalf of Gold Road. Mr Osborne is an employee of Gold Road and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM 209333). Mr Osborne is a shareholder and a holder of Performance Rights.

Mr Donaldson is an employee of Gold Road and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Registered Professional Geoscientist (MAIG RPGeo Mining 10147). Mr Donaldson is a shareholder and a holder of Performance Rights. The information in this report that relates to the Mineral Resource estimation for Attila, Orleans, Argos, Montagne, Alaric, YAM14, Central Bore, Gilmour and Renegade is based on information compiled by Mr Justin Osborne, Executive Director - Discovery and Growth for Gold Road, Mr John Donaldson, General Manager Geology for Gold Road and Mrs Jane Levett, Principal Resource Geologist for Gold Road. Mrs Levett is an employee of Gold Road and is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Chartered Professional (MAusIMM CP 112232). Messrs Roux, Osborne and Donaldson and Mrs Levett have sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as Competent Persons as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Messrs Roux, Osborne and Donaldson and Mrs Levett consent to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears. Ore Reserves The information in this report that relates to the Ore Reserve estimation for Gruyere is based on information compiled by Mr Daniel Worthy. Mr Worthy was an employee of Gruyere Mining Company Pty Ltd and a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM 208354). Mr Max Sheppard, Principal Mining Engineer for Gold Road has endorsed the Ore Reserve estimation for Gruyere on behalf of Gold Road. Mr Sheppard is an employee of Gold Road and is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM 106864). The information in this report that relates to the Ore Reserve estimation for Attila, Argos, Montagne and Alaric, is based on information compiled by Mr Max Sheppard, Principal Mining Engineer for Gold Road. Mr Worthy and Mr Sheppard have sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity currently being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Worthy and Mr Sheppard consent to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears. New Information or Data Gold Road confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements and, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not materially changed from the original market announcement. 16 APPENDIX 2 MINERAL RESOURCE TABLE - NOVEMBER 2019 17 APPENDIX 3 ORE RESERVE TABLE - DECEMBER 2018 Gruyere Project Joint Venture - 100% Basis Gold Road - 50% Project Name Tonnes Grade Contained Metal Tonnes Grade Contained Metal (Mt) (g/t Au) (Moz Au) (Mt) (g/t Au) (Moz Au) Gruyere (2018) 90.65 1.24 3.61 45.33 1.24 1.80 Proved 16.84 1.11 0.60 8.42 1.11 0.30 Probable 73.81 1.27 3.01 36.91 1.27 1.50 Golden Highway 6.54 1.46 0.31 3.27 1.46 0.15 Proved 0.32 1.67 0.02 0.16 1.67 0.01 Probable 6.22 1.45 0.29 3.11 1.45 0.15 Total Ore Reserve 97.20 1.25 3.92 48.60 1.25 1.96 Proved 17.16 1.13 0.62 8.58 1.13 0.31 Probable 80.03 1.28 3.30 40.02 1.28 1.65 18 NOTES Gruyere JV Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves remain unchanged from December 2018

All Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves are completed in accordance with the JORC Code 2012 Edition

All figures are rounded to reflect appropriate levels of confidence. Apparent differences may occur due to rounding

Mineral Resources are inclusive of Ore Reserves

The Gruyere JV is a 50:50 joint venture between Gold Road and Gruyere Mining Company Pty Ltd, a wholly owned Australian subsidiary of Gold Fields Ltd. Figures are reported on a 100% basis unless otherwise specified

Gold Road holds an uncapped 1.5% net smelter return royalty on Gold Fields' share of production from the Gruyere JV once total gold production from the Gruyere JV exceeds 2 million ounces

All Open Pit Mineral Resources are reported at various cut-off grades allowing for processing costs, recovery and haulage to the Gruyere Mill. Gruyere - 0.30 g/t Au. Attila, Argos, Montagne, Orleans, and Alaric - 0.50 g/t Au. YAM14 - 0.40 g/t Au. Gilmour - 0.50 g/t Au. Renegade - 0.50 g/t Au. All Open Pit Mineral Resources are constrained within a $1,850/oz optimised pit shell derived from mining, processing and geotechnical parameters from PFS and operational studies. Underground Mineral Resources at Central Bore and Gilmour are constrained by 1.5 metre and 2.5 metre minimum stope widths respectively that are optimised to a 3.50 g/t Au cut-off reflective of an $1,850/oz gold price. Diluted tonnages and grades are reported based on minimum stope widths

cut-off grades allowing for processing costs, recovery and haulage to the Gruyere Mill. Gruyere - 0.30 g/t Au. Attila, Argos, Montagne, Orleans, and Alaric - 0.50 g/t Au. YAM14 - 0.40 g/t Au. Gilmour - 0.50 g/t Au. Renegade - 0.50 g/t Au. All Open Pit Mineral Resources are constrained within a $1,850/oz optimised pit shell derived from mining, processing and geotechnical parameters from PFS and operational studies. Underground Mineral Resources at Central Bore and Gilmour are constrained by 1.5 metre and 2.5 metre minimum stope widths respectively that are optimised to a 3.50 g/t Au cut-off reflective of an $1,850/oz gold price. Diluted tonnages and grades are reported based on minimum stope widths The Ore Reserves are constrained within a $1,600/oz mine design derived from mining, processing and geotechnical parameters as defined by Pre-feasibility Studies and operational studies. The Ore Reserves are evaluated using variable cut-off grades: Gruyere - 0.30 g/t Au. Attila - 0.65 g/t Au (fresh), 0.58 g/t Au (transition), 0.53 g/t Au (oxide). Alaric - 0.59 g/t Au (fresh), 0.56 g/t Au (transition), 0.53 g/t Au (oxide), Montagne - 0.64 g/t Au (fresh), 0.60 g/t Au (transition), 0.58 g/t Au (oxide), Argos - 0.66 g/t Au (fresh), 0.64 g/t Au (transition), 0.59 g/t Au (oxide). Ore block tonnage dilution averages and gold loss estimates: Gruyere - 4.9% and 0.4%. Attila - 14% and 3%. Alaric - 20% and 6%. Montagne - 9% and 7%. Argos 10% and 12%

Pre-feasibility Studies and operational studies. The Ore Reserves are evaluated using variable cut-off grades: Gruyere - 0.30 g/t Au. Attila - 0.65 g/t Au (fresh), 0.58 g/t Au (transition), 0.53 g/t Au (oxide). Alaric - 0.59 g/t Au (fresh), 0.56 g/t Au (transition), 0.53 g/t Au (oxide), Montagne - 0.64 g/t Au (fresh), 0.60 g/t Au (transition), 0.58 g/t Au (oxide), Argos - 0.66 g/t Au (fresh), 0.64 g/t Au (transition), 0.59 g/t Au (oxide). Ore block tonnage dilution averages and gold loss estimates: Gruyere - 4.9% and 0.4%. Attila - 14% and 3%. Alaric - 20% and 6%. Montagne - 9% and 7%. Argos 10% and 12% All dollar amounts are in Australian dollars 19 Attachments Original document

