GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LTD

(GOR)

GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LTD

(GOR)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 05/29
0.98 AUD   -1.51%
03:44aGOLD ROAD RESOURCES : AGM Presentation – 29 May 2019
PU
05/27GOLD ROAD RESOURCES : Yamarna Exploration Update – May 2019
PU
05/05GOLD ROAD RESOURCES : Investor Roadshow – May 2019
PU
News 
Gold Road Resources : AGM Presentation – 29 May 2019

Gold Road Resources : AGM Presentation – 29 May 2019

05/29/2019 | 03:44am EDT

DISCOVERY TO MINING IN 5.5 YEARS

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - 29 MAY 2019

DISCLAIMER IMPORTANT NOTICES

Nature of this document: The purpose of this presentation is to provide general information about Gold Road Resources Limited (the 'Company'). Unless otherwise stated herein, the information in this presentation is based on the Company's own information and estimates. In attending this presentation or viewing this document you agree to be bound by the following terms and conditions. This document has been prepared by the Company. Information in this document should be read in conjunction with other announcements made by the Company to the Australian Securities Exchange and available at www.goldroad.com.auor www.asx.com.

Not an offer: This presentation is for information purposes only and does not constitute or form any part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities in the Company in any jurisdiction. This presentation and its contents must not be distributed, transmitted or viewed by any person in any jurisdiction where the distribution, transmission or viewing of this document would be unlawful under the securities or other laws of that or any other jurisdiction.

Not financial product advice: This presentation does not take into account the individual investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of each of the Company's Shareholders. You may wish to seek independent financial and taxation advice before making any decision in respect of this presentation. Neither the Company nor any of its related bodies corporate is licensed to provide financial product advice in respect of the Company's securities or any other financial products.

Forward-lookingstatements: Certain statements in the presentation are or may be "forward-looking statements" and represent the Company's intentions, projections, expectations or beliefs concerning, among other things, future operating and exploration results or the Company's future performance. These forward looking statements speak, and the presentation generally speaks, only at the date hereof. The projections, estimates and beliefs contained in such forward looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and are necessarily based on assumptions, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any express or implied estimates or projections.

Disclaimer: No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by the Company that the material contained in this presentation will be achieved or prove to be correct. Except for statutory liability which cannot be excluded, each of the Company, its directors, officers, employees, advisers and agents expressly disclaims any responsibility for the accuracy, fairness, sufficiency or completeness of the material contained in this presentation, or any opinions or beliefs contained in this document, and excludes all liability whatsoever (including in negligence) for any loss or damage which may be suffered by any person as a consequence of any information in this presentation or any error or omission there from. The Company is under no obligation to update or keep current the information contained in this presentation or to correct any inaccuracy or omission which may become apparent, or to furnish any person with any further information. Any opinions expressed in the presentation are subject to change without notice.

Unverified information: This presentation may contain information (including information derived from publicly available sources) that has not been independently verified by the Company.

2

GRUYERE

ORE COMMISIONING

CORPORATE PROFILE

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Tim Netscher

Non-Executive Chairman

Duncan Gibbs

Managing Director & CEO

Justin Osborne

Executive Director - Exploration & Growth

Sharon Warburton

Non-Executive Director

Brian Levet

Non-Executive Director

Hayden Bartrop

Joint Company Secretary

Carol Marinkovich

Joint Company Secretary

SHAREHOLDERS

10%

North America

36%

11%

Retail

Australian Instos

Corporate

12%

UK & European Instos

29%

1%

Board & Management

1%

Asian & Rest of World

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

ISSUED

877M1

SHARES

PERFORMANCE

6.8M1

RIGHTS

MARKET CAP

A$940M2

CASH &

A$49M1

EQUIVALENTS

FINANCE FACILITIES

A$117M1

(UNDRAWN)

HEDGING

110 koz @ A$1,808/oz3

  1. As at 31 March 2019
  2. As at 23 May 2019, based on last close price of A$1.07 per share
  3. As at 31 March 2019

SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS

Gold Fields Ltd

10%

Sun Valley Gold

8%

BlackRock

~8%

4

UNLOCKING VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS

Australia's Next Gold Producer - Fully Funded

  • 50:50 JV partner Gold Fields a proven global miner
  • Long life, low cost production at Tier 1 gold mine1
  • First gold production imminent - on time and on budget

Successful Explorer in Underexplored Belts

GRUYERE

  • Extensive (~6,000 km2) and prospective Yamarna exploration tenements (Gold Road 100%)

1Tier 1: greater than 10 year mine life; greater than 300,000 ounces per annum; greater than

3.5 million ounce Ore Reserve and costs at the lower end of the cost curve

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gold Road Resources Limited published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 07:43:02 UTC
