Gold Road Resources : Annual Report to Shareholders 2018

2018

ANNUAL REPORT

Gold Road Annual Report 2018

Contents

Chairman's Letter ................................................................................................................................................... 1

01 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE ........................................................................ 2

Our People ............................................................................................................................................................... 2

Mental Health Initiative ....................................................................................................................................... 3

Vital Behaviours ..................................................................................................................................................... 3

Environment ............................................................................................................................................................ 5

Community .............................................................................................................................................................. 6

Governance ............................................................................................................................................................. 8

Material Business Risks ....................................................................................................................................... 9

Managing Director's Report .............................................................................................................................. 11

02 OPERATIONS ............................................................................................................................ 12

Gruyere Development ........................................................................................................................................ 13

Yamarna Gold Discovery .................................................................................................................................. 16

2019 Outlook .......................................................................................................................................................... 21

Annual Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve Statement - December 2018 ..................................... 22

Tenement Schedule ........................................................................................................................................... 26

03 FINANCIAL REPORT ............................................................................................................... 28

Directors' Report ................................................................................................................................................ 30

Remuneration Report ....................................................................................................................................... 36

Auditor's Independence Declaration ........................................................................................................... 47

Consolidated Financial Statements ............................................................................................................ 48

Consolidated Statement of Proﬁt or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income .................... 48

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position .................................................................................. 49

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity ................................................................................. 50

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows ................................................................................................. 51

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements ............................................................................. 53

Directors' Declaration ........................................................................................................................................ 82

Independent Auditor's Report ....................................................................................................................... 83

04 SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION ............................................................................................ 87

Corporate Directory .......................................................................................................................................... 89

Gold Road Annual Report 2018

1

Chairman's Letter

Dear Shareholder,

It is my pleasure to present our Annual Report to you, at a time when your Company and our joint venture partner, Gold Fields, stand at the threshold of producing ﬁrst gold from the Gruyere Project. Achieving this milestone will mark the culmination of our rapid and successful transition from the ranks of junior explorer into a mid-tier gold producer.

As announced in December1, the updated Gruyere mine plan now delivers increased life-of-mine average annual production of approximately 300,000 ounces (100% basis). This classiﬁes Gruyere as a global Tier 1 gold mine, based on scale of annual production, mine life exceeding 10 years, ore reserves greater than 3.6 million ounces and production costs at the lower end of the global industry cost curve.

The discovery of a high-quality gold mine lies at the heart of what gold exploration companies aspire to. Few achieve this rare goal and even fewer can lay claim to a signiﬁcant stake in a new world-class mine development such as Gruyere. It takes a special team eﬀort and outstanding organisational culture to deliver what Gold Road is on the cusp of delivering. Furthermore, the recent discovery at Gilmour highlights the potential of our team to continue discovering gold deposits which generate further shareholder value.

Your Board is incredibly proud of the eﬀort that the Company's leadership and employees have invested in developing Gold Road into a well-run and well-regarded ASX listed mining company and employer. Importantly, I am particularly proud of your Company's reputation in the communities in which we work, reﬂecting how seriously Gold Road invests in our social licence to operate.

1 ASX announcement dated 6 December 2018

Your Company owes a considerable part of its success to the leadership of Ian Murray, who retired as Managing Director and CEO in September and handed over the reins to Duncan Gibbs in an orderly and considered transition, with Ian remaining an Executive Director of the Company until his retirement on 1 January 2019.

Ian's achievements during his decade-long role as a leader at Gold Road, during which time Gruyere was discovered and its full potential realised, were deservedly and extensively acknowledged at the time of his retirement.

Ian leaves with our best wishes as he focuses on the next chapter in his career, both as a Non-executive Director and as a continuing and tireless advocate of the mining industry.

In Duncan, a proven mine developer and operator, we believe we have found the ideal successor to lead Gold Road through our next chapter of growth, which is already being demonstrated as we complete the construction of Gruyere and commence the all-important commissioning and start-up phase.

In conclusion, the Board and I wish to thank you, our shareholders, for your ongoing support of Gold Road. We enter 2019 in a strong position - ﬁnancially and operationally - and look forward to shortly celebrating with you the production of ﬁrst gold from Gruyere and establishing ourselves as Australia's newest mid-tier gold producer.

Tim Netscher Non-executive Chairman

Environmental, Social & GovernanceOperationsFinancial ReportShareholder Information

2 Gold Road Annual Report 2018 01 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE Our People Our people are the key to Gold Road's ongoing success. We believe in fostering an organisational culture that values diversity and inclusiveness and provides an environment which enables both personal and professional development. This is a journey that fosters continuous development and individual improvement, and one that Gold Road is deeply committed to. The health, safety and wellbeing of our people is paramount and remains front and centre of everything we do at Gold Road. Our approach is best reﬂected in Gold Road's Company Values, which drive the way we go about our business. During 2018, Gold Road developed Culture and Engagement surveys with all employees, which were conducted in the March and December quarters. Several actions were initiated in response to the surveys, including establishing a dedicated environmental team for exploration activities and expanding our waste management and recycling initiatives. OUR CORE VALUES We care for the wellbeing of allWe act with integrityWe deliver We innovate to improveWe work as one team

Gold Road Annual Report 2018 3 Mental Health Initiative Gold Road achieves gold in mental health initiative Each year, one in ﬁve Australians will experience a mental illness. Throughout our lifetime, mental health illness will therefore impact many of us either directly or indirectly. By the end of 2018, almost 100% of Gold Road leaders and 80% of our employees were trained in Mental Health First Aid. On the back of this training programme we can proudly report that Gold Road became the ﬁrst organisation in the mining industry to achieve Gold Accreditation from Mental Health First Aid Australia. In December 2017, the Company embarked on a journey to increase our mental health awareness and leadership capability. We initiated a programme of Mental Health First Aid training for all employees which saw an initial group of Gold Road staﬀ being certiﬁed. The implementation of more family-friendly rosters and the incorporation of mindfulness into our work day, demonstrate further examples of our commitment to optimising the health and wellbeing of our people. The contribution and participation from our staﬀ, emphasises our collective and uniﬁed eﬀorts to create a healthier and safer workplace for all. Operations FIFOPEOPLEHSE WELLBEING CAPABILITY PERFORMANCE Financial Report • Mental Health First Aid

• Change to family friendly rosters • Au+ leader development programme • Further enhancements of the Vital Behaviours Programme

• Steptember Activity and Fund Raiser

• Corporate Triathlon • Sustaining gender diversity and inclusiveness through organisational culture • Implementation of Life Critical Risks

• Improvement to HSE Auditing and Inspection Systems Vital Behaviours In 2018, the Company embraced and expanded the deployment of the Vital Behaviours Inﬂuencer Model across non-operational business functions to assist with delivering those functions' strategic objectives. This included implementing the Vital Behaviours programme to the management support teams of Gold Road's drilling contract partners and their operational personnel. By the end of the year, the Vital Behaviours programme had become an integral part of the Gold Road organisation. Gold Road's Vital Behaviours for Health and Safety are Speak Up, Follow Procedures, Support Safe Teamwork, and Seeking Hazards. Shareholder Information