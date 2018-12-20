Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Gold Road Resources Ltd    GOR   AU000000GOR5

GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LTD (GOR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 12/20
0.595 AUD   -2.46%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gold Road Resources : Appendix 3Y – Change of Director's Interest Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/20/2018 | 07:30pm EST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: Gold Road Resources Limited

ABN: 13 109 289 527

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Justin OSBORNE

Date of last notice

2 August 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Finnoz Pty Ltd ATF OT Superfund (Beneficiary)

Janet Tunjic Pty Ltd ATF Tunoz Family Trust (Indirect)

Date of change

20 December 2018

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct

284,175 Ordinary fully paid shares

Up to 397,727 Unlisted Performance Rights 1 July 2015 - 31 December

2018 (2015-2018 LTI) vesting 31 December 2018, expiring on 31

December 2019.

Up to 426,229 Unlisted Performance Rights 1 July 2016 - 30 June 2019

(2016 - 2019 LTI) vesting 30 June 2019 and expiring 30 June 2020.

Indirect

1,357,501 Ordinary fully paid shares (Finnoz Pty Ltd)

2,959,734 Ordinary fully paid shares (Janet Tunjic Pty Ltd)

Up to 374,826 Unlisted Performance Rights 1 July 2017 - 31 December

2020 (2017 - 2020 LTI) vesting 31 December 2020 and expiring 31 December 2021.

Up to 124,321 Unlisted Performance Rights (STI 2018) vesting 31

December 2018 expiring 31 December 2019.

Up to 380,273 Unlisted Performance Rights 1 January 2018 - 31 December 2020 (2018-2020 LTI) vesting 31 December 2020 expiring 31 December 2021.

Class

Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

48,000: Finnoz Pty Ltd

16,000: Janet Tunjic Pty Ltd ATF Tunoz Family Trust

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$30,240: Finnoz Pty Ltd

$10,000: Janet Tunjic Pty Ltd ATF Tunoz Family Trust

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Direct

284,175 Ordinary fully paid shares

Up to 397,727 Unlisted Performance Rights 1 July 2015 - 31 December

2018 (2015-2018 LTI) vesting 31 December 2018, expiring on 31

December 2019.

Up to 426,229 Unlisted Performance Rights 1 July 2016 - 30 June 2019

(2016 - 2019 LTI) vesting 30 June 2019 and expiring 30 June 2020.

Indirect

1,405,501 Ordinary fully paid shares (Finnoz Pty Ltd)

2,975,734 Ordinary fully paid shares (Janet Tunjic Pty Ltd)

Up to 374,826 Unlisted Performance Rights 1 July 2017 - 31 December

2020 (2017 - 2020 LTI) vesting 31 December 2020 and expiring 31 December 2021.

Up to 124,321 Unlisted Performance Rights (STI 2018) vesting 31

December 2018 expiring 31 December 2019.

Up to 380,273 Unlisted Performance Rights 1 January 2018 - 31 December 2020 (2018-2020 LTI) vesting 31 December 2020 expiring 31 December 2021.

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

On-market trades

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 4

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Gold Road Resources Limited published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 00:29:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LTD
07:30pGOLD ROAD RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y – Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
04:30aGOLD ROAD RESOURCES : concludes successful year of exploration in the Yamarna Be..
AQ
03:37aGOLD ROAD RESOURCES : Yamarna exploration reveals more visible gold at Gilmour d..
AQ
12/18GOLD ROAD RESOURCES : Yamarna Exploration Update – More Visible Gold at Gi..
PU
12/10GOLD ROAD RESOURCES : Asia Roadshow Presentation – December 2018
PU
12/07GOLD ROAD RESOURCES : WA`s biggest new gold mine gets even bigger
AQ
12/05GOLD ROAD RESOURCES : Gruyere Project – Updated Mine Plan
PU
11/19GOLD ROAD RESOURCES : European Roadshow Presentation – November 2018
PU
11/18GOLD ROAD RESOURCES : High-Grade Drill Results from Gilmour Deposit
PU
10/25GOLD ROAD RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report – October 2..
PU
More news
Chart GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Gold Road Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Duncan Gibbs Managing Director, CEO & Executive Director
Timothy Carl Netscher Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Tony Muir General Manager-Finance
Ian Louis Murray Director
Justin C. Osborne Executive Director & Exploration Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LTD-12.86%380
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-8.96%17 093
BARRICK GOLD CORP-4.62%15 016
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-6.14%11 796
POLYUS PAO--.--%10 253
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-6.36%8 976
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.