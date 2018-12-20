Gold Road Resources : Appendix 3Y – Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Name of entity: Gold Road Resources Limited

ABN: 13 109 289 527

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Justin OSBORNE Date of last notice 2 August 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Finnoz Pty Ltd ATF OT Superfund (Beneficiary) Janet Tunjic Pty Ltd ATF Tunoz Family Trust (Indirect) Date of change 20 December 2018

No. of securities held prior to change Direct 284,175 Ordinary fully paid shares Up to 397,727 Unlisted Performance Rights 1 July 2015 - 31 December 2018 (2015-2018 LTI) vesting 31 December 2018, expiring on 31 December 2019. Up to 426,229 Unlisted Performance Rights 1 July 2016 - 30 June 2019 (2016 - 2019 LTI) vesting 30 June 2019 and expiring 30 June 2020. Indirect 1,357,501 Ordinary fully paid shares (Finnoz Pty Ltd) 2,959,734 Ordinary fully paid shares (Janet Tunjic Pty Ltd) Up to 374,826 Unlisted Performance Rights 1 July 2017 - 31 December 2020 (2017 - 2020 LTI) vesting 31 December 2020 and expiring 31 December 2021. Up to 124,321 Unlisted Performance Rights (STI 2018) vesting 31 December 2018 expiring 31 December 2019. Up to 380,273 Unlisted Performance Rights 1 January 2018 - 31 December 2020 (2018-2020 LTI) vesting 31 December 2020 expiring 31 December 2021. Class Ordinary Shares Number acquired 48,000: Finnoz Pty Ltd 16,000: Janet Tunjic Pty Ltd ATF Tunoz Family Trust Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation $30,240: Finnoz Pty Ltd $10,000: Janet Tunjic Pty Ltd ATF Tunoz Family Trust

No. of securities held after change Direct 284,175 Ordinary fully paid shares Up to 397,727 Unlisted Performance Rights 1 July 2015 - 31 December 2018 (2015-2018 LTI) vesting 31 December 2018, expiring on 31 December 2019. Up to 426,229 Unlisted Performance Rights 1 July 2016 - 30 June 2019 (2016 - 2019 LTI) vesting 30 June 2019 and expiring 30 June 2020. Indirect 1,405,501 Ordinary fully paid shares (Finnoz Pty Ltd) 2,975,734 Ordinary fully paid shares (Janet Tunjic Pty Ltd) Up to 374,826 Unlisted Performance Rights 1 July 2017 - 31 December 2020 (2017 - 2020 LTI) vesting 31 December 2020 and expiring 31 December 2021. Up to 124,321 Unlisted Performance Rights (STI 2018) vesting 31 December 2018 expiring 31 December 2019. Up to 380,273 Unlisted Performance Rights 1 January 2018 - 31 December 2020 (2018-2020 LTI) vesting 31 December 2020 expiring 31 December 2021.

Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back On-market trades

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest N/A Name of registered holder (if issued securities) N/A Date of change N/A No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed N/A

Interest acquired N/A Interest disposed N/A Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation N/A Interest after change N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? No If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? N/A If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? N/A

