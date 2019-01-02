Gold Road Resources : Appendix 3Z – Final Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Z
Final Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.3
Appendix 3Z
Final Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available.
Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
Name of entity
GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED
ABN
13 109 289 527
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of director
|
Ian Louis MURRAY
|
Date of last notice
|
2 August 2018
|
Date that director ceased to be director
|
1 January 2019
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
Indirect:
12,488,153 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
Up to 728,028 Unlisted Performance Rights 1 July 2017 - 31 December 2020 (LTI 2017-2020) vesting 31 December 2020 expiring 31 December 2021.
Up to 240,047 Unlisted Performance Rights (STI 2018) vesting 31 December 2018 expiring 31 December 2019.
Up to 738,609 Unlisted Performance Rights 1 January 2018 - 31 December 2020 (LTI 2018 -2020) vesting 31 December 2020 expiring 31 December 2021.
Direct:
Up to 1,125,000 Unlisted Performance Rights, 1 July 2015 - 31 December 2018 (LTI 2015-2018) vesting on 31 December 2018 expiring 31 December 2019.
Up to 827,868 Unlisted Performance Rights 1 July 2016 - 30 June 2019 (LTI 2016-2019) vesting on 30 June 2019 expiring 31 December 2020.
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
11/3/2002
Appendix 3Z Page 1
Appendix 3Z
Final Director's Interest Notice
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
|
Name of holder & nature of interest
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest
N/A
|
Number & class of securities
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
|
Detail of contract
|
N/A
|
Nature of interest
|
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
|
No. and class of securities to which interest relates
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Z Page 2
11/3/2002