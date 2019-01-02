Log in
GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LTD (GOR)
Gold Road Resources : Appendix 3Z – Final Director's Interest Notice

01/02/2019 | 02:54am CET

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available.

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN

13 109 289 527

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Ian Louis MURRAY

Date of last notice

2 August 2018

Date that director ceased to be director

1 January 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Indirect:

12,488,153 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

Up to 728,028 Unlisted Performance Rights 1 July 2017 - 31 December 2020 (LTI 2017-2020) vesting 31 December 2020 expiring 31 December 2021.

Up to 240,047 Unlisted Performance Rights (STI 2018) vesting 31 December 2018 expiring 31 December 2019.

Up to 738,609 Unlisted Performance Rights 1 January 2018 - 31 December 2020 (LTI 2018 -2020) vesting 31 December 2020 expiring 31 December 2021.

Direct:

Up to 1,125,000 Unlisted Performance Rights, 1 July 2015 - 31 December 2018 (LTI 2015-2018) vesting on 31 December 2018 expiring 31 December 2019.

Up to 827,868 Unlisted Performance Rights 1 July 2016 - 30 June 2019 (LTI 2016-2019) vesting on 30 June 2019 expiring 31 December 2020.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest

N/A

Number & class of securities

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Gold Road Resources Limited published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 01:53:05 UTC
