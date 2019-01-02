Gold Road Resources : Appendix 3Z – Final Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity

GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN

13 109 289 527

Name of director Ian Louis MURRAY Date of last notice 2 August 2018 Date that director ceased to be director 1 January 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

Number & class of securities

Indirect:

12,488,153 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

Up to 728,028 Unlisted Performance Rights 1 July 2017 - 31 December 2020 (LTI 2017-2020) vesting 31 December 2020 expiring 31 December 2021.

Up to 240,047 Unlisted Performance Rights (STI 2018) vesting 31 December 2018 expiring 31 December 2019.

Up to 738,609 Unlisted Performance Rights 1 January 2018 - 31 December 2020 (LTI 2018 -2020) vesting 31 December 2020 expiring 31 December 2021.

Direct:

Up to 1,125,000 Unlisted Performance Rights, 1 July 2015 - 31 December 2018 (LTI 2015-2018) vesting on 31 December 2018 expiring 31 December 2019.

Up to 827,868 Unlisted Performance Rights 1 July 2016 - 30 June 2019 (LTI 2016-2019) vesting on 30 June 2019 expiring 31 December 2020.

