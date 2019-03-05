Log in
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gold Road Resources : Form 603 – Notice of Initial Substantial Holder

0
03/05/2019 | 01:05am EST

This is Annexure A of 2 pages referred to in form 603 Notice of initial substantial shareholder

05-Mar-19

Maria Tricarico, Authorised Signatory

  • 3. Details of Relevant Interests

  • 4. Details of present registered holders

6. Associates

Annexure A

DateHolder of RelevantInterests

Name and ACN / ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of Relevant InterestRegistered Holder of

SecuritiesPerson entitled to be registered as holderClass and number of

SecuritiesPerson's votes

Nature of Association

BlackRock Advisors, LLCPower to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee.

BNYM-THE BANK OF NEW YORK

ORD

45,000

45,000

subsidiary of BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee.

HSBC-HSBC SYDNEY

ORD

700,611

700,611

subsidiary of BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee.

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee.

NAB-NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED - MELBOURNE Northern Trust SingaporeORD

257,774

257,774

subsidiary of BlackRock Inc.

ORD

598,638

598,638

subsidiary of BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee.

BNYM-BONY EUROPE - LONDON

ORD

8,000,000

8,000,000

subsidiary of BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedPower to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee.

BNYM-BONY LUXEMBOURGORD

31,000,000

31,000,000

subsidiary of BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedPower to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee.

CITI-CITIBANK, LONDON

ORD

2,380,000

2,380,000

subsidiary of BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedPower to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee.

HSBC-HSBC DUSSELDORFORD

1,115,000

1,115,000

subsidiary of BlackRock Inc.

Holder of Relevant

Interests

Name and ACN / ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of Relevant InterestRegistered Holder of

SecuritiesPerson entitled to be registered as holderClass and number of

SecuritiesPerson's votes

Nature of Association

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee.

BBH-BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO - NEW YORK

ORD

2,230,000

2,230,000

subsidiary of BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached toSSB-STATE STREETsecurities and/or the power to dispose of securities held in AUSTRALIA its capacity as investment manager.

ORD

265,925

265,925

subsidiary of BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached toJPM-JPM CHASE -securities and/or the power to dispose of securities held in SYDNEY its capacity as responsible entity.

ORD

1,410,885

1,410,885

subsidiary of BlackRock Inc.

Annexure B

This is Annexure B of 3 pages referred to in form 603 Notice of initial substantial shareholder

05-Mar-19

Maria Tricarico, Authorised Signatory

5. Consideration

Date

GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LTD (GOR)

ConsiderationHolder of Relevant Interest

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedBlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedBlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedBlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedBlackRock Advisors, LLC

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedBlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedBlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedBlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedBlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedBlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedBlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedBlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedBlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedBlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedBlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedBlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

Date of Acquisition / Trans

Person's votes affected

on a prescribed fin'l mkt

Cash

Non-cash

CCY

0.70

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

143,430

143,430

0.61

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

174,541

174,541

0.80

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

44,912

44,912

0.80

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

613,797

613,797

0.80

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

668,690

668,690

0.80

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

5,489,242

5,489,242

0.80

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

838,357

838,357

0.80

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

1,596,870

1,596,870

0.80

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

20,958,925

20,958,925

0.79

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

88

88

0.79

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

1,203

1,203

0.79

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

1,310

1,310

0.79

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

10,758

10,758

0.79

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

1,643

1,643

0.79

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

3,130

3,130

0.79

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

41,075

41,075

0.82

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

4,474

4,474

0.82

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

2,864

2,864

0.82

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

22,369

22,369

0.82

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

3,579

3,579

0.82

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

6,979

6,979

0.82

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

89,478

89,478

0.82

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

4,310

4,310

0.82

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

2,759

2,759

0.82

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

21,552

21,552

0.82

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

3,448

3,448

0.82

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

6,724

6,724

0.82

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

86,207

86,207

0.84

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

11,759

11,759

0.84

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

7,526

7,526

0.84

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

58,793

58,793

0.84

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

9,407

9,407

0.84

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

18,343

18,343

0.84

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

235,172

235,172

0.85

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

9,740

9,740

0.85

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

6,233

6,233

0.85

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

48,699

48,699

0.85

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

7,792

7,792

0.85

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

15,194

15,194

0.85

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

194,796

194,796

0.86

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

115,462

115,462

0.86

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

73,896

73,896

page 1 of 3

Class and number of securities affected

09-Nov-18 03-Dec-18 13-Feb-19 13-Feb-19 13-Feb-19 13-Feb-19 13-Feb-19 13-Feb-19 13-Feb-19 13-Feb-19 13-Feb-19 13-Feb-19 13-Feb-19 13-Feb-19 13-Feb-19 13-Feb-19 20-Feb-19 20-Feb-19 20-Feb-19 20-Feb-19 20-Feb-19 20-Feb-19 20-Feb-19 20-Feb-19 20-Feb-19 20-Feb-19 20-Feb-19 20-Feb-19 20-Feb-19 20-Feb-19 20-Feb-19 20-Feb-19 20-Feb-19 20-Feb-19 21-Feb-19 21-Feb-19 21-Feb-19 21-Feb-19 21-Feb-19 21-Feb-19 21-Feb-19 21-Feb-19

yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes

Disclaimer

Gold Road Resources Limited published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 06:04:05 UTC
Chart GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Gold Road Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Duncan Gibbs Managing Director, CEO & Executive Director
Timothy Carl Netscher Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Tony Muir General Manager-Finance
Ian Louis Murray Director
Justin C. Osborne Executive Director & Exploration Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LTD40.77%574
BARRICK GOLD CORP-11.29%22 084
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-2.40%18 175
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED11.61%13 337
POLYUS PAO--.--%11 077
SHANDONG GOLD MINING7.21%9 988
