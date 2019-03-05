Gold Road Resources : Form 603 – Notice of Initial Substantial Holder

This is Annexure A of 2 pages referred to in form 603 Notice of initial substantial shareholder

05-Mar-19

Maria Tricarico, Authorised Signatory

3. Details of Relevant Interests

4. Details of present registered holders

6. Associates

Annexure A

DateHolder of RelevantInterests

Name and ACN / ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of Relevant InterestRegistered Holder of

SecuritiesPerson entitled to be registered as holderClass and number of

SecuritiesPerson's votes

Nature of Association

BlackRock Advisors, LLCPower to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee.

BNYM-THE BANK OF NEW YORK

ORD

45,000

45,000

subsidiary of BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee.

HSBC-HSBC SYDNEY

ORD

700,611

700,611

subsidiary of BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee.

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee.

NAB-NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED - MELBOURNE Northern Trust SingaporeORD

257,774

257,774

subsidiary of BlackRock Inc.

ORD

598,638

598,638

subsidiary of BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee.

BNYM-BONY EUROPE - LONDON

ORD

8,000,000

8,000,000

subsidiary of BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedPower to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee.

BNYM-BONY LUXEMBOURGORD

31,000,000

31,000,000

subsidiary of BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedPower to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee.

CITI-CITIBANK, LONDON

ORD

2,380,000

2,380,000

subsidiary of BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedPower to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee.

HSBC-HSBC DUSSELDORFORD

1,115,000

1,115,000

subsidiary of BlackRock Inc.

Holder of Relevant

Interests

Name and ACN / ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of Relevant InterestRegistered Holder of

SecuritiesPerson entitled to be registered as holderClass and number of

SecuritiesPerson's votes

Nature of Association

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee.

BBH-BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO - NEW YORK

ORD

2,230,000

2,230,000

subsidiary of BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached toSSB-STATE STREETsecurities and/or the power to dispose of securities held in AUSTRALIA its capacity as investment manager.

ORD

265,925

265,925

subsidiary of BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached toJPM-JPM CHASE -securities and/or the power to dispose of securities held in SYDNEY its capacity as responsible entity.

ORD

1,410,885

1,410,885

subsidiary of BlackRock Inc.

Annexure B

This is Annexure B of 3 pages referred to in form 603 Notice of initial substantial shareholder

05-Mar-19

Maria Tricarico, Authorised Signatory

5. Consideration

Date

GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LTD (GOR)

ConsiderationHolder of Relevant Interest

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedBlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedBlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedBlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedBlackRock Advisors, LLC

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedBlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedBlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedBlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedBlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedBlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedBlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedBlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedBlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedBlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedBlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedBlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

Date of Acquisition / Trans Person's votes affected on a prescribed fin'l mkt Cash Non-cash CCY 0.70 on mkt buy AUD ORD 143,430 143,430 0.61 on mkt buy AUD ORD 174,541 174,541 0.80 on mkt buy AUD ORD 44,912 44,912 0.80 on mkt buy AUD ORD 613,797 613,797 0.80 on mkt buy AUD ORD 668,690 668,690 0.80 on mkt buy AUD ORD 5,489,242 5,489,242 0.80 on mkt buy AUD ORD 838,357 838,357 0.80 on mkt buy AUD ORD 1,596,870 1,596,870 0.80 on mkt buy AUD ORD 20,958,925 20,958,925 0.79 on mkt buy AUD ORD 88 88 0.79 on mkt buy AUD ORD 1,203 1,203 0.79 on mkt buy AUD ORD 1,310 1,310 0.79 on mkt buy AUD ORD 10,758 10,758 0.79 on mkt buy AUD ORD 1,643 1,643 0.79 on mkt buy AUD ORD 3,130 3,130 0.79 on mkt buy AUD ORD 41,075 41,075 0.82 on mkt buy AUD ORD 4,474 4,474 0.82 on mkt buy AUD ORD 2,864 2,864 0.82 on mkt buy AUD ORD 22,369 22,369 0.82 on mkt buy AUD ORD 3,579 3,579 0.82 on mkt buy AUD ORD 6,979 6,979 0.82 on mkt buy AUD ORD 89,478 89,478 0.82 on mkt buy AUD ORD 4,310 4,310 0.82 on mkt buy AUD ORD 2,759 2,759 0.82 on mkt buy AUD ORD 21,552 21,552 0.82 on mkt buy AUD ORD 3,448 3,448 0.82 on mkt buy AUD ORD 6,724 6,724 0.82 on mkt buy AUD ORD 86,207 86,207 0.84 on mkt buy AUD ORD 11,759 11,759 0.84 on mkt buy AUD ORD 7,526 7,526 0.84 on mkt buy AUD ORD 58,793 58,793 0.84 on mkt buy AUD ORD 9,407 9,407 0.84 on mkt buy AUD ORD 18,343 18,343 0.84 on mkt buy AUD ORD 235,172 235,172 0.85 on mkt buy AUD ORD 9,740 9,740 0.85 on mkt buy AUD ORD 6,233 6,233 0.85 on mkt buy AUD ORD 48,699 48,699 0.85 on mkt buy AUD ORD 7,792 7,792 0.85 on mkt buy AUD ORD 15,194 15,194 0.85 on mkt buy AUD ORD 194,796 194,796 0.86 on mkt buy AUD ORD 115,462 115,462 0.86 on mkt buy AUD ORD 73,896 73,896 page 1 of 3 Class and number of securities affected

09-Nov-18 03-Dec-18 13-Feb-19 13-Feb-19 13-Feb-19 13-Feb-19 13-Feb-19 13-Feb-19 13-Feb-19 13-Feb-19 13-Feb-19 13-Feb-19 13-Feb-19 13-Feb-19 13-Feb-19 13-Feb-19 20-Feb-19 20-Feb-19 20-Feb-19 20-Feb-19 20-Feb-19 20-Feb-19 20-Feb-19 20-Feb-19 20-Feb-19 20-Feb-19 20-Feb-19 20-Feb-19 20-Feb-19 20-Feb-19 20-Feb-19 20-Feb-19 20-Feb-19 20-Feb-19 21-Feb-19 21-Feb-19 21-Feb-19 21-Feb-19 21-Feb-19 21-Feb-19 21-Feb-19 21-Feb-19

yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes