Gold Road Resources : Form 603 – Notice of Initial Substantial Holder

6. Associates
DateHolder of RelevantInterests
Name and ACN / ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of Relevant InterestRegistered Holder of
SecuritiesPerson entitled to be registered as holderClass and number of
SecuritiesPerson's votes
Nature of Association
BlackRock Advisors, LLCPower to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee.
BNYM-THE BANK OF NEW YORK
ORD
45,000
45,000
subsidiary of BlackRock Inc.
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee.
HSBC-HSBC SYDNEY
ORD
700,611
700,611
subsidiary of BlackRock Inc.
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee.
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee.
NAB-NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED - MELBOURNE Northern Trust SingaporeORD
257,774
257,774
subsidiary of BlackRock Inc.
ORD
598,638
598,638
subsidiary of BlackRock Inc.
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee.
BNYM-BONY EUROPE - LONDON
ORD
8,000,000
8,000,000
subsidiary of BlackRock Inc.
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedPower to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee.
BNYM-BONY LUXEMBOURGORD
31,000,000
31,000,000
subsidiary of BlackRock Inc.
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedPower to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee.
CITI-CITIBANK, LONDON
ORD
2,380,000
2,380,000
subsidiary of BlackRock Inc.
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedPower to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee.
HSBC-HSBC DUSSELDORFORD
1,115,000
1,115,000
subsidiary of BlackRock Inc.
Holder of Relevant
Interests
Name and ACN / ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of Relevant InterestRegistered Holder of
SecuritiesPerson entitled to be registered as holderClass and number of
SecuritiesPerson's votes
Nature of Association
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee.
BBH-BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO - NEW YORK
ORD
2,230,000
2,230,000
subsidiary of BlackRock Inc.
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached toSSB-STATE STREETsecurities and/or the power to dispose of securities held in AUSTRALIA its capacity as investment manager.
ORD
265,925
265,925
subsidiary of BlackRock Inc.
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached toJPM-JPM CHASE -securities and/or the power to dispose of securities held in SYDNEY its capacity as responsible entity.
ORD
1,410,885
1,410,885
subsidiary of BlackRock Inc.
5. Consideration
Date
GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LTD (GOR)
ConsiderationHolder of Relevant Interest
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedBlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedBlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedBlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedBlackRock Advisors, LLC
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedBlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedBlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedBlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedBlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedBlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedBlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedBlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedBlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedBlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedBlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedBlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|
Date of Acquisition / Trans
|
Person's votes affected
|
on a prescribed fin'l mkt
|
Cash
|
Non-cash
|
CCY
|
0.70
|
on mkt buy
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
143,430
|
143,430
|
0.61
|
on mkt buy
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
174,541
|
174,541
|
0.80
|
on mkt buy
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
44,912
|
44,912
|
0.80
|
on mkt buy
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
613,797
|
613,797
|
0.80
|
on mkt buy
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
668,690
|
668,690
|
0.80
|
on mkt buy
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
5,489,242
|
5,489,242
|
0.80
|
on mkt buy
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
838,357
|
838,357
|
0.80
|
on mkt buy
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,596,870
|
1,596,870
|
0.80
|
on mkt buy
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
20,958,925
|
20,958,925
|
0.79
|
on mkt buy
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
88
|
88
|
0.79
|
on mkt buy
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,203
|
1,203
|
0.79
|
on mkt buy
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,310
|
1,310
|
0.79
|
on mkt buy
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
10,758
|
10,758
|
0.79
|
on mkt buy
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,643
|
1,643
|
0.79
|
on mkt buy
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
3,130
|
3,130
|
0.79
|
on mkt buy
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
41,075
|
41,075
|
0.82
|
on mkt buy
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
4,474
|
4,474
|
0.82
|
on mkt buy
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
2,864
|
2,864
|
0.82
|
on mkt buy
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
22,369
|
22,369
|
0.82
|
on mkt buy
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
3,579
|
3,579
|
0.82
|
on mkt buy
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
6,979
|
6,979
|
0.82
|
on mkt buy
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
89,478
|
89,478
|
0.82
|
on mkt buy
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
4,310
|
4,310
|
0.82
|
on mkt buy
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
2,759
|
2,759
|
0.82
|
on mkt buy
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
21,552
|
21,552
|
0.82
|
on mkt buy
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
3,448
|
3,448
|
0.82
|
on mkt buy
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
6,724
|
6,724
|
0.82
|
on mkt buy
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
86,207
|
86,207
|
0.84
|
on mkt buy
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
11,759
|
11,759
|
0.84
|
on mkt buy
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
7,526
|
7,526
|
0.84
|
on mkt buy
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
58,793
|
58,793
|
0.84
|
on mkt buy
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
9,407
|
9,407
|
0.84
|
on mkt buy
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
18,343
|
18,343
|
0.84
|
on mkt buy
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
235,172
|
235,172
|
0.85
|
on mkt buy
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
9,740
|
9,740
|
0.85
|
on mkt buy
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
6,233
|
6,233
|
0.85
|
on mkt buy
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
48,699
|
48,699
|
0.85
|
on mkt buy
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
7,792
|
7,792
|
0.85
|
on mkt buy
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
15,194
|
15,194
|
0.85
|
on mkt buy
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
194,796
|
194,796
|
0.86
|
on mkt buy
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
115,462
|
115,462
|
0.86
|
on mkt buy
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
73,896
|
73,896
|
Class and number of securities affected
09-Nov-18 03-Dec-18 13-Feb-19 13-Feb-19 13-Feb-19 13-Feb-19 13-Feb-19 13-Feb-19 13-Feb-19 13-Feb-19 13-Feb-19 13-Feb-19 13-Feb-19 13-Feb-19 13-Feb-19 13-Feb-19 20-Feb-19 20-Feb-19 20-Feb-19 20-Feb-19 20-Feb-19 20-Feb-19 20-Feb-19 20-Feb-19 20-Feb-19 20-Feb-19 20-Feb-19 20-Feb-19 20-Feb-19 20-Feb-19 20-Feb-19 20-Feb-19 20-Feb-19 20-Feb-19 21-Feb-19 21-Feb-19 21-Feb-19 21-Feb-19 21-Feb-19 21-Feb-19 21-Feb-19 21-Feb-19
