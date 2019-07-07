Log in
GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LTD (GOR)

GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LTD

(GOR)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/05
1.17 AUD   +4.00%
09:23pGOLD ROAD RESOURCES : Form 604 – Change in Substantial Holding – Blackrock
PU
06/30GOLD ROAD RESOURCES : Investor Roadshow Presentation – July 2019
PU
06/30GOLD ROAD RESOURCES : Gruyere Pours First CIL Gold Bar
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gold Road Resources : Form 604 – Change in Substantial Holding – Blackrock

0
07/07/2019 | 09:23pm EDT

Annexure A

This is Annexure A of 2 pages referred to in form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial shareholder

05-Jul-19

Maria Tricarico,

Date

Authorised Signatory

5. Consideration

GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LTD (GOR)

Person whose relevant interest

Nature of change (6) /

Class and number of

Person's

Date of Change

Consideration given in relation to

CCY

votes

changed

securities affected

change (7)

affected

29-May-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

0.98

AUD

ORD

7,460

7,460

(Australia) Limited

29-May-19

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

0.98

AUD

ORD

3,152

3,152

30-May-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

19,668

19,668

05-Jun-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

1.06

AUD

ORD

11,190

11,190

(Australia) Limited

06-Jun-19

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt sell

1.05

AUD

ORD

-75,086

-75,086

06-Jun-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt sell

1.06

AUD

ORD

-18,650

-18,650

(Australia) Limited

06-Jun-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

1.06

AUD

ORD

7,460

7,460

(Australia) Limited

06-Jun-19

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

1.06

AUD

ORD

251,202

251,202

National Association

06-Jun-19

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

1.06

AUD

ORD

-251,202

-251,202

National Association

11-Jun-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

0.98

AUD

ORD

-855,048

-855,048

Limited

11-Jun-19

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

0.99

AUD

ORD

4,728

4,728

11-Jun-19

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

0.97

AUD

ORD

42,011

42,011

National Association

11-Jun-19

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

0.97

AUD

ORD

246,498

246,498

National Association

13-Jun-19

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

13,331

13,331

National Association

14-Jun-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

1.03

AUD

ORD

26,140

26,140

Limited

14-Jun-19

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt buy

1.03

AUD

ORD

26,140

26,140

14-Jun-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

1.03

AUD

ORD

74,687

74,687

Limited

14-Jun-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

1.03

AUD

ORD

52,281

52,281

Limited

14-Jun-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

1.03

AUD

ORD

298,746

298,746

Limited

14-Jun-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

1.02

AUD

ORD

26,869

26,869

Limited

14-Jun-19

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt buy

1.02

AUD

ORD

26,869

26,869

14-Jun-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

1.02

AUD

ORD

76,767

76,767

Limited

14-Jun-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

1.02

AUD

ORD

53,737

53,737

Limited

14-Jun-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

1.02

AUD

ORD

307,069

307,069

Limited

14-Jun-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

1.05

AUD

ORD

7,460

7,460

(Australia) Limited

17-Jun-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

1.03

AUD

ORD

78,241

78,241

Limited

17-Jun-19

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt buy

1.03

AUD

ORD

78,241

78,241

17-Jun-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

1.03

AUD

ORD

223,546

223,546

Limited

17-Jun-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

1.03

AUD

ORD

156,482

156,482

Limited

17-Jun-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

1.03

AUD

ORD

894,185

894,185

Limited

17-Jun-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

1.03

AUD

ORD

43,750

43,750

Limited

17-Jun-19

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt buy

1.03

AUD

ORD

43,750

43,750

17-Jun-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

1.03

AUD

ORD

125,000

125,000

Limited

GOR

page 1 of 2

Person whose relevant interest

Nature of change (6) /

Class and number of

Person's

Date of Change

Consideration given in relation to

CCY

votes

changed

securities affected

change (7)

affected

17-Jun-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

1.03

AUD

ORD

87,500

87,500

Limited

17-Jun-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

1.03

AUD

ORD

500,000

500,000

Limited

21-Jun-19

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

1.05

AUD

ORD

342,621

342,621

National Association

21-Jun-19

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

1.05

AUD

ORD

3,280,347

3,280,347

21-Jun-19

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

1.02

AUD

ORD

44,352

44,352

21-Jun-19

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

1.05

AUD

ORD

114,205

114,205

National Association

21-Jun-19

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

1.05

AUD

ORD

1,093,452

1,093,452

24-Jun-19

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

1.04

AUD

ORD

9,860

9,860

24-Jun-19

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

1.01

AUD

ORD

24,650

24,650

25-Jun-19

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

1.01

AUD

ORD

98,620

98,620

25-Jun-19

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

1.00

AUD

ORD

133,137

133,137

25-Jun-19

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

1.01

AUD

ORD

1,576

1,576

25-Jun-19

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

1.01

AUD

ORD

28,292

28,292

National Association

26-Jun-19

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

1.00

AUD

ORD

138,264

138,264

27-Jun-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

on mkt buy

1.01

AUD

ORD

788,379

788,379

28-Jun-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

1.00

AUD

ORD

-189,635

-189,635

Limited

28-Jun-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt sell

0.99

AUD

ORD

-21,808

-21,808

(Australia) Limited

01-Jul-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

1.00

AUD

ORD

-318,102

-318,102

Limited

02-Jul-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

1.02

AUD

ORD

-68,813

-68,813

Limited

02-Jul-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

1.06

AUD

ORD

18,258

18,258

Limited

02-Jul-19

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt buy

1.06

AUD

ORD

18,258

18,258

02-Jul-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

1.06

AUD

ORD

131,459

131,459

Limited

02-Jul-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

1.06

AUD

ORD

438,197

438,197

Limited

02-Jul-19

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

1.07

AUD

ORD

9,884

9,884

02-Jul-19

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

1.07

AUD

ORD

4,942

4,942

02-Jul-19

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

1.07

AUD

ORD

4,728

4,728

03-Jul-19

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

on mkt sell

1.10

AUD

ORD

-42,175

-42,175

03-Jul-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

1.11

AUD

ORD

10,633

10,633

Limited

03-Jul-19

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt buy

1.11

AUD

ORD

10,632

10,632

03-Jul-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

1.11

AUD

ORD

76,552

76,552

Limited

03-Jul-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

1.11

AUD

ORD

255,175

255,175

Limited

03-Jul-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

1.12

AUD

ORD

191,176

191,176

Limited

03-Jul-19

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt buy

1.12

AUD

ORD

191,176

191,176

03-Jul-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

1.12

AUD

ORD

1,376,467

1,376,467

Limited

03-Jul-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

1.12

AUD

ORD

4,588,222

4,588,222

Limited

03-Jul-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

1.12

AUD

ORD

1,654

1,654

Limited

03-Jul-19

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt buy

1.12

AUD

ORD

1,654

1,654

03-Jul-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

1.12

AUD

ORD

11,909

11,909

Limited

03-Jul-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

1.12

AUD

ORD

39,695

39,695

Limited

GOR

page 2 of 2

This is Annexure B of 2 pages referred to in form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial shareholder

05-Jul-19

Maria Tricarico,

Date

Authorised Signatory

4. Details of present registered holders

Annexure B

Holder of Relevant

Registered Holder of

Person entitled to be

Nature of Relevant Interest (6)

Class and number of

Person's

Nature of

Interests

Securities

registered as holder (8)

Securities

votes

Association

BlackRock Advisors (UK)

SSB-STATE STREET

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to

ORD

5,020,311

5,020,311

Subsidiary of

Limited

DUBLIN

securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as

BlackRock, Inc.

investment manager or trustee.

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

BNYM-THE BANK OF

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to

ORD

59,178

59,178

Subsidiary of

NEW YORK

securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as

BlackRock, Inc.

investment manager or trustee.

BlackRock Asset

SSB-STATE STREET

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to

ORD

148,680

148,680

Subsidiary of

Management Canada

SACRAMENTO

securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as

BlackRock, Inc.

Limited

investment manager or trustee.

BlackRock Fund Advisors

SSB-STATE STREET

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to

ORD

3,490,184

3,490,184

Subsidiary of

SACRAMENTO

securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as

BlackRock, Inc.

investment manager or trustee.

BlackRock Institutional

BNYM-THE BANK OF

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to

ORD

28,292

28,292

Subsidiary of

Trust Company, National

NEW YORK

securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as

BlackRock, Inc.

Association

investment manager or trustee.

BlackRock Institutional

JPM-JP MORGAN CHASE

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to

ORD

4,506,135

4,506,135

Subsidiary of

Trust Company, National

- NEW YORK

securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as

BlackRock, Inc.

Association

investment manager or trustee.

BlackRock Institutional

SSB-SSB NEW YORK

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to

ORD

242,545

242,545

Subsidiary of

Trust Company, National

INSTITUTIONAL

securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as

BlackRock, Inc.

Association

investment manager or trustee.

BlackRock Investment

HSBC-HSBC SYDNEY

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to

ORD

887,143

887,143

Subsidiary of

Management (Australia)

securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as

BlackRock, Inc.

Limited

investment manager or trustee.

GOR

page 1 of 2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gold Road Resources Limited published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 01:22:05 UTC
