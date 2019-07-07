Gold Road Resources : Form 604 – Change in Substantial Holding – Blackrock
07/07/2019 | 09:23pm EDT
Annexure A
This is Annexure A of 2 pages referred to in form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial shareholder
05-Jul-19
Maria Tricarico,
Date
Authorised Signatory
5. Consideration
GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LTD (GOR)
Person whose relevant interest
Nature of change (6) /
Class and number of
Person's
Date of Change
Consideration given in relation to
CCY
votes
changed
securities affected
change (7)
affected
29-May-19
BlackRock Investment Management
on mkt buy
0.98
AUD
ORD
7,460
7,460
(Australia) Limited
29-May-19
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
on mkt buy
0.98
AUD
ORD
3,152
3,152
30-May-19
BlackRock Fund Advisors
in specie
n/a
AUD
ORD
19,668
19,668
05-Jun-19
BlackRock Investment Management
on mkt buy
1.06
AUD
ORD
11,190
11,190
(Australia) Limited
06-Jun-19
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
on mkt sell
1.05
AUD
ORD
-75,086
-75,086
06-Jun-19
BlackRock Investment Management
on mkt sell
1.06
AUD
ORD
-18,650
-18,650
(Australia) Limited
06-Jun-19
BlackRock Investment Management
on mkt buy
1.06
AUD
ORD
7,460
7,460
(Australia) Limited
06-Jun-19
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
on mkt buy
1.06
AUD
ORD
251,202
251,202
National Association
06-Jun-19
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
on mkt sell
1.06
AUD
ORD
-251,202
-251,202
National Association
11-Jun-19
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt sell
0.98
AUD
ORD
-855,048
-855,048
Limited
11-Jun-19
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
on mkt buy
0.99
AUD
ORD
4,728
4,728
11-Jun-19
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
on mkt buy
0.97
AUD
ORD
42,011
42,011
National Association
11-Jun-19
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
on mkt buy
0.97
AUD
ORD
246,498
246,498
National Association
13-Jun-19
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
in specie
n/a
AUD
ORD
13,331
13,331
National Association
14-Jun-19
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt buy
1.03
AUD
ORD
26,140
26,140
Limited
14-Jun-19
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
on mkt buy
1.03
AUD
ORD
26,140
26,140
14-Jun-19
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt buy
1.03
AUD
ORD
74,687
74,687
Limited
14-Jun-19
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt buy
1.03
AUD
ORD
52,281
52,281
Limited
14-Jun-19
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt buy
1.03
AUD
ORD
298,746
298,746
Limited
14-Jun-19
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt buy
1.02
AUD
ORD
26,869
26,869
Limited
14-Jun-19
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
on mkt buy
1.02
AUD
ORD
26,869
26,869
14-Jun-19
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt buy
1.02
AUD
ORD
76,767
76,767
Limited
14-Jun-19
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt buy
1.02
AUD
ORD
53,737
53,737
Limited
14-Jun-19
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt buy
1.02
AUD
ORD
307,069
307,069
Limited
14-Jun-19
BlackRock Investment Management
on mkt buy
1.05
AUD
ORD
7,460
7,460
(Australia) Limited
17-Jun-19
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt buy
1.03
AUD
ORD
78,241
78,241
Limited
17-Jun-19
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
on mkt buy
1.03
AUD
ORD
78,241
78,241
17-Jun-19
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt buy
1.03
AUD
ORD
223,546
223,546
Limited
17-Jun-19
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt buy
1.03
AUD
ORD
156,482
156,482
Limited
17-Jun-19
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt buy
1.03
AUD
ORD
894,185
894,185
Limited
17-Jun-19
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt buy
1.03
AUD
ORD
43,750
43,750
Limited
17-Jun-19
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
on mkt buy
1.03
AUD
ORD
43,750
43,750
17-Jun-19
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt buy
1.03
AUD
ORD
125,000
125,000
Limited
Person whose relevant interest
Nature of change (6) /
Class and number of
Person's
Date of Change
Consideration given in relation to
CCY
votes
changed
securities affected
change (7)
affected
17-Jun-19
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt buy
1.03
AUD
ORD
87,500
87,500
Limited
17-Jun-19
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt buy
1.03
AUD
ORD
500,000
500,000
Limited
21-Jun-19
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
on mkt buy
1.05
AUD
ORD
342,621
342,621
National Association
21-Jun-19
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
on mkt buy
1.05
AUD
ORD
3,280,347
3,280,347
21-Jun-19
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
on mkt buy
1.02
AUD
ORD
44,352
44,352
21-Jun-19
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
on mkt buy
1.05
AUD
ORD
114,205
114,205
National Association
21-Jun-19
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
on mkt buy
1.05
AUD
ORD
1,093,452
1,093,452
24-Jun-19
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
on mkt buy
1.04
AUD
ORD
9,860
9,860
24-Jun-19
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
on mkt buy
1.01
AUD
ORD
24,650
24,650
25-Jun-19
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
on mkt buy
1.01
AUD
ORD
98,620
98,620
25-Jun-19
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
on mkt buy
1.00
AUD
ORD
133,137
133,137
25-Jun-19
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
on mkt buy
1.01
AUD
ORD
1,576
1,576
25-Jun-19
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
on mkt buy
1.01
AUD
ORD
28,292
28,292
National Association
26-Jun-19
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
on mkt buy
1.00
AUD
ORD
138,264
138,264
27-Jun-19
BlackRock Fund Advisors
on mkt buy
1.01
AUD
ORD
788,379
788,379
28-Jun-19
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt sell
1.00
AUD
ORD
-189,635
-189,635
Limited
28-Jun-19
BlackRock Investment Management
on mkt sell
0.99
AUD
ORD
-21,808
-21,808
(Australia) Limited
01-Jul-19
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt sell
1.00
AUD
ORD
-318,102
-318,102
Limited
02-Jul-19
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt sell
1.02
AUD
ORD
-68,813
-68,813
Limited
02-Jul-19
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt buy
1.06
AUD
ORD
18,258
18,258
Limited
02-Jul-19
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
on mkt buy
1.06
AUD
ORD
18,258
18,258
02-Jul-19
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt buy
1.06
AUD
ORD
131,459
131,459
Limited
02-Jul-19
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt buy
1.06
AUD
ORD
438,197
438,197
Limited
02-Jul-19
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
on mkt buy
1.07
AUD
ORD
9,884
9,884
02-Jul-19
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
on mkt buy
1.07
AUD
ORD
4,942
4,942
02-Jul-19
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
on mkt buy
1.07
AUD
ORD
4,728
4,728
03-Jul-19
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
on mkt sell
1.10
AUD
ORD
-42,175
-42,175
03-Jul-19
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt buy
1.11
AUD
ORD
10,633
10,633
Limited
03-Jul-19
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
on mkt buy
1.11
AUD
ORD
10,632
10,632
03-Jul-19
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt buy
1.11
AUD
ORD
76,552
76,552
Limited
03-Jul-19
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt buy
1.11
AUD
ORD
255,175
255,175
Limited
03-Jul-19
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt buy
1.12
AUD
ORD
191,176
191,176
Limited
03-Jul-19
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
on mkt buy
1.12
AUD
ORD
191,176
191,176
03-Jul-19
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt buy
1.12
AUD
ORD
1,376,467
1,376,467
Limited
03-Jul-19
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt buy
1.12
AUD
ORD
4,588,222
4,588,222
Limited
03-Jul-19
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt buy
1.12
AUD
ORD
1,654
1,654
Limited
03-Jul-19
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
on mkt buy
1.12
AUD
ORD
1,654
1,654
03-Jul-19
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt buy
1.12
AUD
ORD
11,909
11,909
Limited
03-Jul-19
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt buy
1.12
AUD
ORD
39,695
39,695
Limited
This is Annexure B of 2 pages referred to in form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial shareholder
05-Jul-19
Maria Tricarico,
Date
Authorised Signatory
4. Details of present registered holders
Holder of Relevant
Registered Holder of
Person entitled to be
Nature of Relevant Interest (6)
Class and number of
Person's
Nature of
Interests
Securities
registered as holder (8)
Securities
votes
Association
BlackRock Advisors (UK)
SSB-STATE STREET
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to
ORD
5,020,311
5,020,311
Subsidiary of
Limited
DUBLIN
securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as
BlackRock, Inc.
investment manager or trustee.
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
BNYM-THE BANK OF
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to
ORD
59,178
59,178
Subsidiary of
NEW YORK
securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as
BlackRock, Inc.
investment manager or trustee.
BlackRock Asset
SSB-STATE STREET
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to
ORD
148,680
148,680
Subsidiary of
Management Canada
SACRAMENTO
securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as
BlackRock, Inc.
Limited
investment manager or trustee.
BlackRock Fund Advisors
SSB-STATE STREET
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to
ORD
3,490,184
3,490,184
Subsidiary of
SACRAMENTO
securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as
BlackRock, Inc.
investment manager or trustee.
BlackRock Institutional
BNYM-THE BANK OF
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to
ORD
28,292
28,292
Subsidiary of
Trust Company, National
NEW YORK
securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as
BlackRock, Inc.
Association
investment manager or trustee.
BlackRock Institutional
JPM-JP MORGAN CHASE
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to
ORD
4,506,135
4,506,135
Subsidiary of
Trust Company, National
- NEW YORK
securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as
BlackRock, Inc.
Association
investment manager or trustee.
BlackRock Institutional
SSB-SSB NEW YORK
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to
ORD
242,545
242,545
Subsidiary of
Trust Company, National
INSTITUTIONAL
securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as
BlackRock, Inc.
Association
investment manager or trustee.
BlackRock Investment
HSBC-HSBC SYDNEY
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to
ORD
887,143
887,143
Subsidiary of
Management (Australia)
securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as
BlackRock, Inc.
Limited
investment manager or trustee.
