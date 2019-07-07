Gold Road Resources : Form 604 – Change in Substantial Holding – Blackrock

Class and number of

Person entitled to be

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to

securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to

securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to

securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to

securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to

securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to

securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to

securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as

BlackRock Investment

HSBC-HSBC SYDNEY

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to

ORD

887,143

887,143