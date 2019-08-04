Log in
GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LTD (GOR)

GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LTD

(GOR)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/02
1.36 AUD   +0.74%
08/04GOLD ROAD RESOURCES : Gruyere Commences Ramp-up
PU
08/04GOLD ROAD RESOURCES : Gruyere JV Diggers & Dealers Site Visit Presentation – August 2019
PU
07/22GOLD ROAD RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities Report – June 2019
PU
Gold Road Resources : Gruyere Commences Ramp-up

08/04/2019 | 10:45pm EDT

ASX Announcement

5 August 2019

CONTACT DETAILSGold Road Resources Ltd Level 2, 26 Colin St

GRUYERE COMMENCES RAMP-UP

West Perth WA 6005www.goldroad.com.auperth@goldroad.com.auT +61 8 9200 1600

Highlights

ASX Code GOR

  • Processing circuit now fully commissioned with the gravity circuit, and Ball mill all operational

    Gold Fields

  • Ramp‐up to nameplate production has commenced

    Level 5, 50 Colin St West Perth WA 6005www.goldfields.comT +61 8 9211 9203

  • Gruyere Project remains in line with Final Forecast Capital Cost estimate of A$621 million1

    JSE:GFI NYSE: GFI

  • 2019 production guidance unchanged at 75,000 to 100,000 ounces (100% basis)2

Gold Road Resources Limited (Gold Road) and Gruyere Mining Company Pty Ltd, a member of the Gold Fields Limited Group (Gold Fields), are pleased to report the commissioning of the final components of the process plant is now complete at the Gruyere Gold Project (Gruyere).

In particular, the ball mill and gravity circuit are now operational.

Production Guidance for 2019 remains at 75,000 to 100,000 ounces (100% basis)3, with cost guidance to be reviewed when Commercial Production is declared. Commercial Production is anticipated mid‐way through the six to seven month ramp‐up period as previously guided. Several minor improvements to the operability of the circuit were made during a plant shutdown for the tie-in of the ball mill. All components of the process circuit are now substantially complete and operational.

Gruyere, which is located approximately 200 kilometres east of Laverton in Western Australia, is a global Tier 1 gold mine with a long operating life and forecast high margins. Life‐of‐mine average annual production is forecast at approximately 300,000 ounces per annum at average All‐In Sustaining Costs over a 12‐year life of approximately A$1,025 per ounce.

For further information, please visitwww.goldroad.com.auor contact:

Gold Road Resources

Gold Fields Australia

Duncan Hughes

Stuart Mathews

Manager - Business Development & Investor Relations

Executive Vice President Australasia

Tel: +61 8 9200 1600

Tel: +61 8 9211 9238

Media Enquiries - CanningsPurple

Warrick Hazeldine or Peter Klinger

whazeldine@canningspurple.com.auor pklinger@canningspurple.com.au Tel: +61 417 944 616 or +61 411 251 540

1 ASX announcement dated 30 July 2018

2 ASX announcement dated 19 June 2019

3 ASX announcement dated 19 June 2019

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Gold Road Resources Limited published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 02:44:06 UTC
