Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Gold Road Resources Ltd    GOR   AU000000GOR5

GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LTD

(GOR)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/02
1.36 AUD   +0.74%
08/04GOLD ROAD RESOURCES : Gruyere Commences Ramp-up
PU
08/04GOLD ROAD RESOURCES : Gruyere JV Diggers & Dealers Site Visit Presentation – August 2019
PU
07/22GOLD ROAD RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities Report – June 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gold Road Resources : Gruyere JV Diggers & Dealers Site Visit Presentation – August 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/04/2019 | 10:45pm EDT

GRUYERE RC DRILLING OCT 2013

DISCOVERY TO GOLD

DIGGERS AND DEALERS SITE VISIT - 4 AUGUST 2019

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EXPLORATION & GROWTH

JUSTIN OSBORNE

1

DISCLAIMER IMPORTANT NOTICES

Nature of this document: The purpose of this presentation is to provide general information about Gold Road Resources Limited (the 'Company'). Unless otherwise stated herein, the information in this presentation is based on the Company's own information and estimates. In attending this presentation or viewing this document you agree to be bound by the following terms and conditions. This document has been prepared by the Company. Information in this document should be read in conjunction with other announcements made by the Company to the Australian Securities Exchange and available at www.goldroad.com.au or www.asx.com.

Not an offer: This presentation is for information purposes only and does not constitute or form any part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities in the Company in any jurisdiction. This presentation and its contents must not be distributed, transmitted or viewed by any person in any jurisdiction where the distribution, transmission or viewing of this document would be unlawful under the securities or other laws of that or any other jurisdiction.

Not financial product advice: This presentation does not take into account the individual investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of each of the Company's Shareholders. You may wish to seek independent financial and taxation advice before making any decision in respect of this presentation. Neither the Company nor any of its related bodies corporate is licensed to provide financial product advice in respect of the Company's securities or any other financial products.

Forward-looking statements: Certain statements in the presentation are or may be "forward-looking statements" and represent the Company's intentions, projections, expectations or beliefs concerning, among other things, future operating and exploration results or the Company's future performance. These forward looking statements speak, and the presentation generally speaks, only at the date hereof. The projections, estimates and beliefs contained in such forward looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and are necessarily based on assumptions, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any express or implied estimates or projections.

Disclaimer: No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by the Company that the material contained in this presentation will be achieved or prove to be correct. Except for statutory liability which cannot be excluded, each of the Company, its directors, officers, employees, advisers and agents expressly disclaims any responsibility for the accuracy, fairness, sufficiency or completeness of the material contained in this presentation, or any opinions or beliefs contained in this document, and excludes all liability whatsoever (including in negligence) for any loss or damage which may be suffered by any person as a consequence of any information in this presentation or any error or omission there from. The Company is under no obligation to update or keep current the information contained in this presentation or to correct any inaccuracy or omission which may become apparent, or to furnish any person with any further information. Any opinions expressed in the presentation are subject to change without notice.

Unverified information: This presentation may contain information (including information derived from publicly available sources) that has not been independently verified by the Company.

2

CORPORATE PROFILE

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Tim Netscher Duncan Gibbs Justin Osborne Sharon Warburton Brian Levet Hayden Bartrop Carol Marinkovich

Non-Executive Chairman Managing Director & CEO

Executive Director - Exploration & Growth Non-Executive Director

Non-Executive Director Joint Company Secretary Joint Company Secretary

SHAREHOLDERS

North America

Retail

Australian Instos

Corporate

UK & European Instos

Board & Management

Asian & Rest of World

SUBSTANTIAL

BlackRock 11%

Gold Fields Ltd 10%

Sun Valley Gold 7%

ANALYST RESEARCH

  • Argonaut

  • Bell Potter

  • Canaccord

  • Haywood

  • Macquarie

  • Numis

  • RBC

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

878M1 7.5M1

UNLOCKING VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS

Gold Road - Australia's Newest Gold Producer

  • 50:50 JV partner Gold Fields

  • Exploration our primary focus for Growth

Greenfields Explorer in Frontier Belts

  • Extensive (~6,000 km2) and prospective Yamarna exploration tenements (Gold Road 100%)

    • First gold produced June

    • Long life cash flow from a Tier 1 gold mine1

  • Joint Venture in SW Yilgarn (Cygnus JV - 5,000km2)

  • Project Generation - finding our own new projects

  • Business Development - identifying new opportunities

1Tier 1: greater than 10 year mine life; greater than 300,000 ounces per annum; greater than 3.5 million ounce Ore Reserve and costs at the lower end of the cost curve

Disclaimer

Gold Road Resources Limited published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 02:44:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LTD
08/04GOLD ROAD RESOURCES : Gruyere JV Diggers & Dealers Site Visit Presentation &ndas..
PU
08/04GOLD ROAD RESOURCES : Gruyere Commences Ramp-up
PU
07/22GOLD ROAD RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities Report – June 2019
PU
07/08Lefroy Exploration Limited - Drilling by Gold Fields Enhances New Gold Prospe..
AQ
07/07GOLD ROAD RESOURCES : Form 604 – Change in Substantial Holding – Bla..
PU
06/30GOLD ROAD RESOURCES : Investor Roadshow Presentation – July 2019
PU
06/30GOLD ROAD RESOURCES : Gruyere Pours First CIL Gold Bar
PU
06/21GOLD FIELDS : Gruyere JV experiences delay to first gold
AQ
06/20GOLD FIELDS : Gruyere JV experiences delay to first gold
AQ
06/19GOLD ROAD RESOURCES : Gruyere Commissioning Update and Production Guidance
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 71,7 M
EBIT 2019 -4,68 M
Net income 2019 1,34 M
Debt 2019 46,9 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -107x
P/E ratio 2020 19,5x
EV / Sales2019 17,3x
EV / Sales2020 4,29x
Capitalization 1 194 M
Chart GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Gold Road Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 1,18  AUD
Last Close Price 1,36  AUD
Spread / Highest target 2,94%
Spread / Average Target -13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Duncan Gibbs Managing Director, CEO & Executive Director
Timothy Carl Netscher Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Tony Muir General Manager-Finance
Ian Louis Murray Director
Justin C. Osborne Executive Director & Exploration Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LTD107.69%812
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION6.52%30 262
BARRICK GOLD CORP21.70%29 589
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED56.88%19 113
POLYUS PAO--.--%13 272
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD30.44%12 711
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group