Gold Road Resources : Gruyere Pours First CIL Gold Bar

GRUYERE POURS FIRST CIL GOLD BAR

Highlights

First gold bar produced from the CIL circuit 1

Ramp‐up to nameplate production anticipated approximately six to seven months from commissioning of ball mill

Gold Road joins ranks of ASX‐listed gold producers

Gold Road Resources Limited (Gold Road) and Gruyere Mining Company Pty Ltd, a member of the Gold Fields Limited Group (Gold Fields), are pleased to report the first gold bars were poured over the weekend at the Gruyere Gold Project (Gruyere), located approximately 200 kilometres east of Laverton in Western Australia.

The three doŕe gold bars totalling an estimated 1139 oz were produced from the Carbon‐in‐ Leach (CIL) and elution circuits. Commissioning of the less complex gravity circuit is in progress.

Gold Fields Executive Vice President, Stuart Mathews, said: "The pouring of the first gold at a global Tier 1 gold mine like Gruyere is a significant achievement. Gruyere is a tremendous asset based on a world‐class orebody and a forecast long mine life. The Gruyere JV's focus now shifts to the safe and successful ramp‐up to nameplate capacity to allow us to deliver full value to all stakeholders. I would like to acknowledge the outstanding safety performance of the construction team which achieved 3 million construction hours without a lost time injury."

Gold Road Managing Director and CEO, Duncan Gibbs, said: "This weekend's gold pour is a tremendous milestone given that the Gold Road team discovered the world‐class Gruyere orebody less than six years ago. Importantly, Gold Road joins the ranks of ASX‐listed gold producers as owner of a 50% stake in the world‐class Gruyere gold mine. Our work is far from done - we remain committed to exploring the highly prospective Yamarna Greenstone Belt to unlock the potential through the discovery of more resource ounces for Gruyere and new discoveries that could be developed as stand‐alone gold mines. I want to thank the entire Gold Road team and our Gruyere JV partner, Gold Fields, for the safe and successful delivery of first gold at Gruyere."