Gold Road Resources : Gruyere Project Production Guidance

Gruyere Project Production Guidance

Highlights

 Annual Guidance for 2019 gold production 100,000 - 120,000 ounces (100% basis)1 Chairman Duncan Gibbs

 Gold Road Share of 2019 Annual Production guided at 50,000 - 60,000 ounces Managing Director & CEO Justin Osborne

 All‐in Sustaining Costs for 2019 guided between A$1,050 to A$1,150 per ounce Executive Director, Exploration & Growth

 First gold remains on target for June 2019 quarter Brian Levet Non-Executive Director

 Construction and cost remain unchanged from previous guidance

Well‐funded mid‐tier gold development and exploration company, Gold Road Resources Limited (Gold Road or the Company) provides the following update on the 2019 production guidance for the Gruyere Gold Project (Gruyere Project). The Gruyere Joint Venture (Gruyere JV) is a 50:50 joint venture between Gold Road and Gruyere Mining Company Pty Ltd, a member of the Gold Fields Limited group (Gold Fields).

With first gold on target for the June 2019 quarter, the Gruyere Project anticipates achieving commercial production during the second half of calendar year 2019. Ramp‐up to full nameplate capacity is expected to be completed within six to seven months of first gold.

Gold production for calendar year 2019 is estimated between 100,000 and 120,000 ounces (100% basis)1. Gold Road's share of guided production is estimated to be 50,000 to 60,000 ounces. Once commercial production is declared, all‐in sustaining costs for the remainder of 2019 are expected to be between A$1,050 and A$1,150, slightly higher than forecast life‐of‐mine average (A$1,025 per ounce2) as production ramps up to full nameplate capacity. Prior to commercial production being declared, production costs (net of revenue from any gold sold) will be capitalised.

The final forecast capital (FFC) cost estimate remains at $621 million3 (100% basis). Gold Road anticipates funding a total share of the FFC cost of $284 million4. As of 31 December 2018, Gold Road's remaining share of capital development costs is approximately $40 million. Gold Road's remaining share of JV management costs is approximately $10 million5.

As at 14 February 2019 the Gruyere JV had mined 185,000 tonnes of ore. A substantial stockpile of ore is planned in preparation for initial production to facilitate a smooth ramp up during 2019.

1 Annual Guidance excludes build‐up of gold in circuit, and commences from first gold

2 Refer ASX announcement dated 6 December 2018

3 Level of accuracy range + 2 per cent/‐2 per cent. Refer to ASX announcement dated 30 July 2018

4 Gold Fields will fund the costs associated with Cyanide Code compliance and up to $50.7 million of cost overruns, excluding scope changes and force majeure costs. If the capital cost exceeds $614 million (based on the current agreed $30 million of scope changes and force majeure costs), Gold Road will need to share any excess cost as the cost overrun facility would be fully utilised. This is factored into Gold Road's $284M guidance

5 These costs include Joint Venture management fees, amortisation of gas and power station capital costs before Project commissioning, and native title and community relations costs

As construction has progressed, the Gold Road Board has undertaken several visits to the Gruyere Project site to monitor progress. The most recent visit occurred in late January, where the Board viewed at first‐hand the impressive, large‐scale and well‐designed project nearing construction completion.

Gold Road Chairman, Tim Netscher commented: "It is good to see the Gruyere Project develop from conceptual plans through Feasibility Study to a well‐designed large scale, long‐life, low‐cost operation that is on the threshold of delivering substantial value for our shareholders. We look forward to pouring first gold in the June 2019 quarter."

Gold Road Board from left to right: Justin Osborne, Sharon Warburton, Duncan Gibbs, Brian Levet, Tim Netscher

About Gold Road

Gold Road is pioneering development of Australia's newest goldfield, the Yamarna Belt, 200 kilometres east of Laverton in Western Australia. The Company holds interests in tenements covering approximately 6,000 km2 in the region, which is historically underexplored and highly prospective for gold mineralisation. In November 2016, Gold Road entered a 50:50 joint venture with Gold Fields for the Gruyere JV covering 144 km2.

The Yamarna leases contain a gold Mineral Resource of 6.6 million ounces, including 5.8 million ounces at the Gruyere Deposit and an Ore Reserve of 3.9 million ounces. All current Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves are contained within the Gruyere JV project areas, of which the Company owns 50%.

The Current Operational Plan for Gruyere indicates the Project's Ore Reserve supports an average annualised production of 300,000 ounces for at least 12 years. Construction is underway on the Project, with first gold scheduled for the June 2019 quarter.

Gold Road continues to explore for multi‐million ounce discoveries on its 100%‐owned Yamarna tenements, and additional high‐value deposits to add mine life to the Gruyere JV.

The Company is focused on unlocking the potential of the Yamarna Belt and has developed an extensive exploration plan focusing on new gold discoveries in the region.

Gold Road uses a staged Project Pipeline approach to manage, prioritise and measure success of the exploration portfolio. Each target is classified by Milestone and ranked using geological and economic criteria. Regularpeer review, prioritisation and strategy ensure that the highest quality projects are progressed across all stages of exploration.

Location and Geology of the Yamarna Tenements (plan view MGA Grid) showing Gold Road's 100% tenements (blue outline) and Gold Road‐Gold Fields Gruyere JV tenements (yellow outline), Mineral Resources, Ore Reserves (100% basis) and main Exploration Projects.

Exploration Project Pipeline and Milestones used by Gold Road for managing exploration success

Mineral Resource Estimate - December 2018

Gruyere Joint Venture ‐ 100% basis

Gold Road ‐ 50%Project Name / CategoryTonnesGradeContained

MetalTonnesGradeContained Metal

(Mt)

(g/t Au)

(Moz Au)

(Mt)

(g/t Au)

(Moz Au)

Gruyere Total Measured Indicated

Measured and Indicated Inferred

Golden Highway + YAM14 Total Measured

Indicated

Measured and Indicated Inferred

Central Bore Measured Indicated

Measured and Indicated Inferred

Total Measured Indicated

Measured and Indicated Inferred

139.56 16.44 88.53 104.97 34.59 15.57 0.29 11.33 11.62 3.95 0.24 ‐ ‐ ‐ 0.24 155.37 16.73 99.86 116.59 38.78

1.29 1.17 1.30 1.28 1.31 1.46 1.99 1.48 1.50 1.33 13.05 ‐ ‐ ‐ 13.05 1.32 1.18 1.32 1.30 1.39

5.78 0.62 3.71 4.32 1.46 0.73 0.02 0.54 0.56 0.17 0.10 ‐ ‐ ‐ 0.10 6.61 0.64 4.25 4.88 1.73

69.78 8.22 44.26 52.49 17.30 7.78 0.14 5.67 5.81 1.98 0.12 ‐ ‐ ‐ 0.12 77.69 8.37 49.93 58.29 19.39

1.29 1.17 1.30 1.28 1.31 1.46 1.99 1.48 1.50 1.33 13.05 ‐ ‐ ‐ 13.05 1.32 1.18 1.32 1.30 1.39

2.89 0.31 1.85 2.16 0.73 0.36 0.01 0.27 0.28 0.08 0.05 ‐ ‐ ‐ 0.05 3.31 0.32 2.12 2.44 0.86

Ore Reserve Estimate ‐ December 2018

Gruyere Joint Venture ‐ 100% basis

Gold Road ‐ 50%Project Name / CategoryTonnesGradeContained

MetalTonnesGradeContained Metal

(Mt)

(g/t Au)

(Moz Au)

(Mt)

(g/t Au)

(Moz Au)

Gruyere Total Proved Probable

Golden Highway Total Proved

Probable Total Proved Probable Notes:

90.65 16.84 73.81 6.54 0.32 6.22 97.20 17.16 80.03

1.24 1.11 1.27 1.46 1.67 1.45 1.25 1.13 1.28

3.61 0.60 3.01 0.31 0.02 0.29 3.92 0.62 3.30

45.33 8.42 36.91 3.27 0.16 3.11 48.60 8.58 40.02

1.24 1.11 1.27 1.46 1.67 1.45 1.25 1.13 1.28

1.80 0.30 1.50 0.15 0.01 0.15 1.96 0.31 1.65

 All Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves are completed in accordance with the JORC Code 2012 Edition

 All figures are rounded to reflect appropriate levels of confidence. Apparent differences may occur due to rounding

 Mineral Resources are inclusive of Ore Reserves

 The Gruyere JV is a 50:50 joint venture between Gold Road and Gruyere Mining Company Pty Limited, a wholly owned Australian subsidiary of Gold Fields Ltd. Figures are reported on a 100% basis unless otherwise specified

 Gold Road holds an uncapped 1.5% net smelter return royalty on Gold Fields' share of production from the Gruyere JV once total gold production from the Gruyere JV exceeds 2 million ounces

 All Open Pit Mineral Resources are reported at various cut‐off grades allowing for processing costs, recovery and haulage to the Gruyere Mill. Gruyere ‐ 0.30 g/t Au. Attila, Argos, Montagne, Orleans, and Alaric - 0.50 g/t Au. YAM14 - 0.40 g/t Au. All Open Pit Mineral Resources are constrained within a $1,850/oz optimised pit shell derived from mining, processing and geotechnical parameters from ongoing PFS and operational studies. Underground Mineral Resources at Central Bore are constrained within a 1.5m wide optimised stope with a 3.5 g/t Au cut‐off reflective of a $1,850/oz gold price

 The Ore Reserves are constrained within a $1,600/oz mine design derived from mining, processing and geotechnical parameters as defined by Pre‐feasibility Studies and operational studies. The Ore Reserves are evaluated using variable cut‐off grades: Gruyere ‐ 0.30 g/t Au. Attila ‐ 0.65 g/t Au (fresh), 0.58 g/t Au (transition), 0.53 g/t Au (oxide). Alaric ‐ 0.59 g/t Au (fresh), 0.56 g/t Au (transition), 0.53 g/t Au (oxide), Montagne - 0.64 g/t Au (fresh), 0.60 g/t Au (transition), 0.58 g/t Au (oxide), Argos - 0.66 g/t Au (fresh), 0.64 g/t Au (transition), 0.59 g/t Au (oxide). Ore block tonnage dilution averages and gold loss estimates: Gruyere - 4.9% and 0.4%. Attila ‐ 14% and 3%. Alaric ‐ 20% and 6%. Montagne - 9% and 7%. Argos 10% and 12%

 All dollar amounts are in Australian dollars

Competent Persons Statements

Exploration Results

The information in this report which relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr Justin Osborne, Executive Director‐Exploration and Growth for Gold Road. Mr Osborne is an employee of Gold Road, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM 209333). Mr Osborne is a shareholder and a holder of Performance Rights. Mr Osborne has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Osborne consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears

Mineral Resources

The information in this report that relates to the Mineral Resource estimation for Gruyere is based on information compiled by Mr Mark Roux. Mr Roux is an employee of Gold Fields Australia, is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM 324099) and is registered as a Professional Natural Scientist (400136/09) with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions. Mr Justin Osborne, Executive Director‐Exploration and Growth for Gold Road and Mr John Donaldson, General Manager Geology for Gold Road have endorsed the Mineral Resource for Gruyere on behalf of Gold Road.

 Mr Osborne is an employee of Gold Road and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM 209333). Mr Osborne is a shareholder and a holder of Performance Rights.

 Mr Donaldson is an employee of Gold Road and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Registered Professional Geoscientist (MAIG RPGeo Mining 10147). Mr Donaldson is a shareholder and a holder of Performance Rights.

The information in this report that relates to the Mineral Resource estimation for Attila, Orleans, Argos, Montagne, Alaric, YAM14 and Central Bore is based on information compiled by Mr Justin Osborne, Executive Director‐Exploration and Growth for Gold Road, Mr John Donaldson, General Manager Geology for Gold Road and Mrs Jane Levett, Principal Resource Geologist for Gold Road.

 Mrs Levett is an employee of Gold Road and is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Chartered Professional (MAusIMM CP 112232).

Messrs Roux, Osborne and Donaldson and Mrs Levett have sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as Competent Persons as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Messrs Roux, Osborne and Donaldson and Mrs Levett consent to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

Ore Reserves

The information in this report that relates to the Ore Reserve estimation for Gruyere is based on information compiled by Mr Daniel Worthy. Mr Worthy was an employee of Gruyere Mining Company Pty Ltd and a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM 208354). Mr Max Sheppard, Principal Mining Engineer for Gold Road has endorsed the Ore Reserve estimation for Gruyere on behalf of Gold Road.

 Mr Sheppard is an employee of Gold Road and is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM 106864).

The information in this report that relates to the Ore Reserve estimation for Attila, Argos, Montagne and Alaric, is based on information compiled by Mr Max Sheppard, Principal Mining Engineer for Gold Road.

Mr Worthy and Mr Sheppard have sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity currently being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Worthy and Mr Sheppard consent to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

New Information or Data

Gold Road confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements and, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not materially changed from the original market announcement.