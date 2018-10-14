Gold Road Resources : Gruyere Project Update – October 2018

ASX Announcement

15 October 2018

Gruyere Project Update

CONTACT DETAILS

Highlights

Gold Road Resources Ltd Level 2, 26 Colin St

ƒ First gold production schedule remains on target for June 2019 quarter West Perth WA 6005www.goldroad.com.auperth@goldroad.com.au

ƒ As at 30 September 2018 ƒ overall Project engineering was 96% complete T +61 8 9200 1600 ASX Code GOR ƒ overall Project construction was 71% complete ƒ and EPC construction (process plant and associated infrastructure) was 57% complete Gold Fields

ƒ SAG and Ball mill shells installed Level 5, 50 Colin St West Perth WA 6005www.goldfields.com

ƒ First stage ROM pad civil works completed with primary crusher assembly commenced T +61 8 9211 9203 JSE:GFI NYSE: GFI

ƒ Gruyere powerhouse commissioning underway, with first electricity supply due November 2018

ƒ Development of the mine workshops and support facilities complete

ƒ Mining fleet and operations team mobilisation in progress for commencement of mining operations November 2018

Gold Road Resources Limited (Gold Road) and Gruyere Mining Company Pty Ltd, a member of the Gold Fields Limited group (Gold Fields), provide an update on the construction activities at the Gruyere Gold Project (Project), which is being developed as a 50:50 Joint Venture approximately 200 kilometres east of Laverton in Western Australia.

The project remains on schedule for first gold in the June 2019 quarter. There has been good progress on the Project's construction during the September 2018 quarter with more than 630 workers now on site. Supportive weather conditions have allowed the Project team, EPC contractor Amec Foster Wheeler Civmec Joint Venture (ACJV), and mining services contractor Downer EDI Mining Pty Ltd (Downer) to advance Gruyere's development to keep the Project on track to produce first gold in the June 2019 quarter.

Gold Fields Executive Vice President Australasia, Stuart Mathews, said: "Construction of the Gruyere Gold Project, and preparations for the commencement of operations are progressing well, and we have welcomed the opportunity to recently showcase the quality of the Project to a broad group of stakeholders. Our own workforce, together with our contractor­partners, are motivated to achieve the first gold production target next year, whilst maintaining continued focus on safety and quality."

Gold Road Managing Director and CEO, Duncan Gibbs, said: "As the new Managing Director and CEO, I have visited and been well briefed on progress at Gruyere. It is clear from my observations and discussions with both the Gold Fields and Gold Road teams that this world­class, long­life gold mine development will deliver significant and sustained value for our shareholders into the future. I look forward to providing future updates on Gruyere's development as we approach the first­gold production target. I also want to take this opportunity to acknowledge the transformational and, indeed, inspirational efforts of my predecessor Ian Murray in delivering Gold Road to this highly prospective phase."

Construction Progress

Overall Project engineering and construction were 96% and 71% complete respectively, with EPC (process plant and associated infrastructure) construction 57% complete as at 30 September 2018.

During the September 2018 quarter, ACJV completed the remaining concrete foundation works (approximately 21,500 cubic metres of concrete poured since start of construction) and finalised the installation of the SAG and Ball mill shells, ends and trunnions. CIL steel tankage construction is complete. Construction efforts are currently focused on structural steel erection with steel fabrication nearing completion. Reticulation of the electrical cabling and piping in and around the process plant is underway.

Installation of the Yeo borefield pipelines advanced with approximately 90% of the pipeline welded. Electricity to the Yeo borefield will be introduced gradually through the December 2018 quarter. Borefield commissioning is scheduled to commence early in the March 2019 quarter, aligned with the initial ore processing schedule.

Side view of Transfer Station

Primary Crusher Transfer Station

Cladding of Coarse Ore Stockpile Cover

Infrastructure

MACA Limited (MACA), which is carrying out bulk earthworks at Gruyere, has completed the first stage of the ROM (run of mine) pad work comprising almost 221,000 cubic metres of fill material derived from pre­strip material sourced from the Gruyere pit.

MACA is progressing the Tailings Storage Facility (TSF) construction focussing on installation of the liner works due for completion within the December 2018 quarter, in line with the project schedule.

Testing and commissioning of the Gruyere powerhouse is progressing to plan. The 45 MW Gruyere Power Station is owned and will be operated by APA Group and is connected to the 198­kilometre Yamarna Gas Pipeline. Installation of all power poles and lines by Powerlines Plus was completed slightly ahead of schedule.

The Gruyere village is expected to be switched to mains power late in the December 2018 quarter, following completion of the powerhouse commissioning and testing and electrification of the overhead powerlines.

Central Decant Area of TSF

Main Switchroom - Power Station Feeders

Mining

Downer, which in December 2017 was awarded a five­year mining services contract to mine the Project has completed works on the mine workshops and supporting infrastructure. Downer has begun mobilising the mining fleet and operations team for commencement of mining operations in November 2018. Mining will initially focus on completion of the pre­strip and second stage ROM pad development, with first ore to be mined early in the March 2019 quarter.

Community

The Gruyere operations team and Downer held community meetings, presenting the planned mining operations and potential employment opportunities to traditional owners and community members at Cosmo Newbury.

In the lead­up to the Diggers & Dealers Mining Forum in Kalgoorlie­Boulder in early August, Gold Road and Gold Fields hosted approximately 60 stakeholders including investors, media, community representatives and suppliers at Gruyere. The site visit was well received and highlighted to stakeholders the scale and quality of the Gruyere Project.

For further information, please visitwww.goldroad.com.auor contact: