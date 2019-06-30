Log in
Gold Road Resources : Investor Roadshow Presentation – July 2019

0
06/30/2019 | 10:38pm EDT

BUILDING AUSTRALIA'S NEXT MAJOR GOLD MINE

INVESTOR ROADSHOW - JULY 2019

DISCLAIMER IMPORTANT NOTICES

Nature of this document: The purpose of this presentation is to provide general information about Gold Road Resources Limited (the 'Company'). Unless otherwise stated herein, the information in this presentation is based on the Company's own information and estimates. In attending this presentation or viewing this document you agree to be bound by the following terms and conditions. This document has been prepared by the Company. Information in this document should be read in conjunction with other announcements made by the Company to the Australian Securities Exchange and available at www.goldroad.com.auor www.asx.com.

Not an offer: This presentation is for information purposes only and does not constitute or form any part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities in the Company in any jurisdiction. This presentation and its contents must not be distributed, transmitted or viewed by any person in any jurisdiction where the distribution, transmission or viewing of this document would be unlawful under the securities or other laws of that or any other jurisdiction.

Not financial product advice: This presentation does not take into account the individual investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of each of the Company's Shareholders. You may wish to seek independent financial and taxation advice before making any decision in respect of this presentation. Neither the Company nor any of its related bodies corporate is licensed to provide financial product advice in respect of the Company's securities or any other financial products.

Forward-lookingstatements: Certain statements in the presentation are or may be "forward-looking statements" and represent the Company's intentions, projections, expectations or beliefs concerning, among other things, future operating and exploration results or the Company's future performance. These forward looking statements speak, and the presentation generally speaks, only at the date hereof. The projections, estimates and beliefs contained in such forward looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and are necessarily based on assumptions, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any express or implied estimates or projections.

Disclaimer: No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by the Company that the material contained in this presentation will be achieved or prove to be correct. Except for statutory liability which cannot be excluded, each of the Company, its directors, officers, employees, advisers and agents expressly disclaims any responsibility for the accuracy, fairness, sufficiency or completeness of the material contained in this presentation, or any opinions or beliefs contained in this document, and excludes all liability whatsoever (including in negligence) for any loss or damage which may be suffered by any person as a consequence of any information in this presentation or any error or omission there from. The Company is under no obligation to update or keep current the information contained in this presentation or to correct any inaccuracy or omission which may become apparent, or to furnish any person with any further information. Any opinions expressed in the presentation are subject to change without notice.

Unverified information: This presentation may contain information (including information derived from publicly available sources) that has not been independently verified by the Company.

2

CORPORATE PROFILE

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Tim Netscher

Non-Executive Chairman

Duncan Gibbs

Managing Director & CEO

Justin Osborne

Executive Director - Exploration & Growth

Sharon Warburton

Non-Executive Director

Brian Levet

Non-Executive Director

Hayden Bartrop

Joint Company Secretary

Carol Marinkovich

Joint Company Secretary

SHAREHOLDERS

SUBSTANTIAL

North America

Gold Fields Ltd

10%

10%

Retail

BlackRock

9%

Sun Valley Gold

8%

36%

Australian Instos

11%

ANALYST RESEARCH

Corporate

Argonaut

UK & European Instos

Baillieu Holst

12%

Bell Potter

Board & Management

Canaccord

1%

Asian & Rest of World

Haywood

29%

Macquarie

1%

Numis

RBC

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

ISSUED 877M1

SHARES

PERFORMANCE 7.5M1

RIGHTS

MARKET CAP

A$850M2

$US595M

CASH &

A$49M1

US$34M

EQUIVALENTS

FINANCE FACILITIES

A$117M1

US$82M

(UNDRAWN)

HEDGING

115 koz @

A$1,814/oz3

US$1,280

  1. As at 31 March 2019
  2. As at 21 June 2019, based on last close price of A$0.97 per share
  3. As at 5 June 2019

FX as at 5 June 2019 1AUD = USD0.70

3

UNLOCKING VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS

Australia's Newest Gold Producer - Fully Funded

  • 50:50 JV partner Gold Fields a proven global miner
  • Long life, low cost production at Tier 1 gold mine1
  • 12 year mine life averaging ~300 kozpa*

AISC of A$1,025/oz (US$720/oz)

GRUYERE

  • 3.9 Moz Reserve, 6.6 Moz Resource*2
  • Simple open pit and simple processing

Gold production commenced

Successful Explorer in Underexplored Belts

  • Extensive (~6,000 km2) and prospective Yamarna exploration tenements (Gold Road 100%)
  • Disciplined team with innovative exploration methods
  • One of the largest Australian greenfields gold exploration programmes

* 100% basis

1 Tier 1: Greater than 10 year mine life; greater than 300,000 ounces per annum; greater than 3.5 million ounce Ore Reserve and costs at the lower end of the cost curve

4

2 Refer to ASX announcement dated 13 February 2019. FX as at 5 June 2019 1AUD = USD0.70

UNLOCKING CASH FLOW

GROWTH & RETURNS

  • Laying Foundations for a Mid-tierGold Producer
    • Gruyere planned to ramp up to ~300 kozpa*
    • Gruyere Reserve growth of 0.18 Moz in addition to 2018 LOM plan
    • Organic Growth - Standalone discoveries on 100% Gold Road tenements

Corporate, Operating, Sustaining Costs

  • o Self funded exploration (A$15-20M pa) (US$11-14M pa) o Building on existing infrastructure

  • Shareholder Returns…
    • Near term high-margin production
    • Self funded explorer and miner
    • Low forecast net debt
    • Franking credits of A$70M following tax on sale of 50% Gruyere1

Exploration Taxes and Royalties

Growth and Returns

1 As at 31 December 2018 * 100% basis

Pie chart: Indicative, based on : Average over life of mine, Gold Price of A$1,840/oz, Production and costs taken from 2018 Mine plan FX as at 5 June 2019 1AUD = USD0.70

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gold Road Resources Limited published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 02:37:03 UTC
