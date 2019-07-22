Gold Road Resources : Quarterly Activities Report – June 2019

As at 30 June 2019, cash at bank was $63 million with $65 million of debt drawn down from the $150 million Finance Facilities.

Mining continues to track ahead of schedule, with more than 2 million tonnes of ore mined and stockpiled

Gruyere Gold Project (50%)

The Gruyere Gold Project delivered its first gold pour from the CIL circuit in the June 2019 quarter, containing 1,138 ounces of gold (100% basis). This significant milestone, achieved safely and in line with the Final Forecast Capital Cost estimate of $621 million, elevates Gold Road to the ranks of ASX-listed gold producers and comes less than six years since Gold Road discovered the world-class Gruyere deposit. Gruyere is a joint venture with Gold Fields Limited, who are the operators and managers of the Project.

With the delivery of gold from the entire CIL processing circuit, the focus now turns to commissioning of the final components of the process plant, in particular the ball mill, which is anticipated to be completed in the first half of the September 2019 quarter3.

Once the ball mill is fully functioning, the design throughput of up to 1,000 tonnes per hour will be achievable. Commencement of the operation of the ball mill will mark the start of the anticipated ramp-up period of six to seven months to full production.

During the commissioning and initial stages of ramp-up, lower grade stockpiled ore is planned to be processed to reduce gold losses associated with the lower recoveries anticipated while plant operations are stabilised.

Delays to completion of construction and plant commissioning, particularly of the ball mill, resulted in the Gruyere JV revising forecast gold production for calendar 2019 to between 75,000 and 100,000 ounces (100% basis), down from the previous guidance of 100,000 to 120,000 ounces4. Recent progress on the ball mill commissioning is in line with this guidance.

All-in sustaining costs (AISC) for the period from attainment of commercial production to the end of 2019 are likely to be higher than previous guidance of between $1,050 and $1,150 per ounce. This is primarily a timing issue due to the reduced period between commercial production and the end of 2019, arising from the aforementioned delay and reduced production guidance. The Gruyere JV will provide revised cost guidance once commercial production is achieved, which is anticipated half-way through the ramp-up period.

Mining continues ahead of plan, with more than 2 million tonnes of ore mined and stockpiled by the end of the quarter, which de-risksmining-related aspects of the operation during the ramp-up phases. Ore tonnages mined are closely aligned to Ore Reserve and grade control estimates. Estimates of gold grades are closely aligned to projections.

With the first gold pour on 30 June 2019, no gold was sold during the June 2019 quarter.

Gruyere Project Exploration

A 9,000 metre drilling programme designed to extend the Indicated Resources below the current Ore Reserve pit design and delineate the limits of mineralisation at the southern end of the Gruyere Porphyry commenced in the June 2019 quarter. The information from the programme, anticipated to be completed in the September 2019 quarter will be incorporated into the next Ore Reserve update.

