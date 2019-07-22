Gold Road Resources : Quarterly Activities Report – June 2019

ASX Announcement
22 July 2019
Quarterly Report
Mid-tier gold production and exploration company, Gold Road Resources Limited (Gold Road or the Company), presents its activity report for the quarter ending 30 June 2019.
HIGHLIGHTS
Gruyere Gold Project
-
First gold poured elevating Gold Road to the ranks of ASX-listed gold producers
-
Guidance for 2019 gold production revised to 75,000 to 100,000 ounces (100%) for calendar 20191
-
Ramp-upto nameplate production anticipated over six to seven months from commissioning of the ball mill early in September 2019 quarter.
-
Gruyere Project remains in line with Final Forecast Capital Cost estimate of $621 million
-
Mining continues to track ahead of schedule, with more than 2 million tonnes of ore mined and stockpiled
Exploration
-
Drilling focussed on the Gilmour deposit and Morello prospect in the 100% owned Southern Project Area
-
Results from drilling designed to support an evaluation of a Maiden Mineral Resource at Gilmour included 2.06 metres at 12.40 g/t Au from 357.2 metres (19WDDD0046) and 4 metres at 4.96 g/t Au from 199 metres (19WDRC0239)
-
Initial Gilmour metallurgical test-work2 indicates potential recoveries ranging from 89% to 99%, with 28% to 82% of gold recovered by gravity separation
Corporate
As at 30 June 2019, cash at bank was $63 million with $65 million of debt drawn down from the $150 million Finance Facilities.
ASX Code GOR
ABN 13 109 289 527
COMPANY DIRECTORS
Tim Netscher
Chairman
Duncan Gibbs
Managing Director & CEO
Justin Osborne
Executive Director, Exploration & Growth
Brian Levet
Non-Executive Director
Sharon Warburton
Non-Executive Director
Carol Marinkovich
Company Secretary
CONTACT DETAILS
Principal & Registered Office
Level 2, 26 Colin St
West Perth WA 6005
www.goldroad.com.au
perth@goldroad.com.au
T +61 8 9200 1600
F +61 8 9481 6405
-
ASX announcement dated 19 June 2019
-
Gravity and leach extraction test-work
Gruyere Gold Project (50%)
The Gruyere Gold Project delivered its first gold pour from the CIL circuit in the June 2019 quarter, containing 1,138 ounces of gold (100% basis). This significant milestone, achieved safely and in line with the Final Forecast Capital Cost estimate of $621 million, elevates Gold Road to the ranks of ASX-listed gold producers and comes less than six years since Gold Road discovered the world-class Gruyere deposit. Gruyere is a joint venture with Gold Fields Limited, who are the operators and managers of the Project.
With the delivery of gold from the entire CIL processing circuit, the focus now turns to commissioning of the final components of the process plant, in particular the ball mill, which is anticipated to be completed in the first half of the September 2019 quarter3.
Once the ball mill is fully functioning, the design throughput of up to 1,000 tonnes per hour will be achievable. Commencement of the operation of the ball mill will mark the start of the anticipated ramp-up period of six to seven months to full production.
During the commissioning and initial stages of ramp-up, lower grade stockpiled ore is planned to be processed to reduce gold losses associated with the lower recoveries anticipated while plant operations are stabilised.
Delays to completion of construction and plant commissioning, particularly of the ball mill, resulted in the Gruyere JV revising forecast gold production for calendar 2019 to between 75,000 and 100,000 ounces (100% basis), down from the previous guidance of 100,000 to 120,000 ounces4. Recent progress on the ball mill commissioning is in line with this guidance.
All-in sustaining costs (AISC) for the period from attainment of commercial production to the end of 2019 are likely to be higher than previous guidance of between $1,050 and $1,150 per ounce. This is primarily a timing issue due to the reduced period between commercial production and the end of 2019, arising from the aforementioned delay and reduced production guidance. The Gruyere JV will provide revised cost guidance once commercial production is achieved, which is anticipated half-way through the ramp-up period.
Mining continues ahead of plan, with more than 2 million tonnes of ore mined and stockpiled by the end of the quarter, which de-risksmining-related aspects of the operation during the ramp-up phases. Ore tonnages mined are closely aligned to Ore Reserve and grade control estimates. Estimates of gold grades are closely aligned to projections.
With the first gold pour on 30 June 2019, no gold was sold during the June 2019 quarter.
Gruyere Project Exploration
A 9,000 metre drilling programme designed to extend the Indicated Resources below the current Ore Reserve pit design and delineate the limits of mineralisation at the southern end of the Gruyere Porphyry commenced in the June 2019 quarter. The information from the programme, anticipated to be completed in the September 2019 quarter will be incorporated into the next Ore Reserve update.
-
ASX announcement dated 19 June 2019
-
ASX announcement dated 19 June 2019
Page 2 of 14
Exploration
During the quarter, Gold Road focused its exploration efforts on the Gilmour deposit and Morello prospect in the 100% owned Southern Project Area.
At Gilmour, drilling was designed to extend mineralisation both along strike and at depth to support an estimation of a maiden Mineral Resource. Best intersections from drilling included:
-
2.06 metres at 12.40 g/t Au from 357.2 metres (19WDDD0046)
-
4 metres at 4.96 g/t Au from 199 metres (19WDRC0239)
-
7 metres at 2.20 g/t Au from 146 metres (19WDRC00240)
-
2.78 metres at 5.25 g/t Au from 401.43 metres (19WDDD0038A)
Initial metallurgical test-work5 on five RC samples indicated potential recoveries at Gilmour ranging from 89% to 99% and averaging 96%, with significant gravity recoverable gold ranging from 28% to 82% and averaging 61%. Results were consistent with the abundant free gold observed in drill samples.
The Morello prospect RC and diamond drill programme defined several potential new shoots including an area untested by bedrock drilling adjacent to the Rocha Fault, which is an analogous geological position to the Gilmour high-grade shoot (Figure 1). Best intersections included:
-
7 metres at 3.59 g/t Au from 167 metres (19WDRC0221)
-
3 metres at 6.80 g/t Au from 123 metres (19WDRC0214)
-
3 metres at 4.94 g/t Au from 157 metres (19WDRC0216)
The Morello shoots remain open at depth and will be evaluated and ranked against other projects before further work is programmed.
Figure 1: Southeast to northwest longitudinal projection (looking southwest) of Gilmour-Morello showing geologically
selected intersections on the Main Shear. Asterisk denotes new drilling
5 Gravity and leach extraction test-work
Page 3 of 14
In the 100% owned Northern Project Area, the Company completed first bedrock diamond drilling at the Brahman and Bloodwood 8 Targets, with the objective of refining knowledge of geological controls. The best intersections returned were:
-
Brahman - 2.5 metres at 1.20 g/t Au from 126.5 metres (18SRDD0012)
-
Bloodwood 8 - 1.7 metres at 3.30 g/t Au from 114 metres (18CWDD0028)
Further diamond and RC testing has been planned for the December 2019 quarter.
During the quarter several Milestone 1 and 2 targets were tested with aircore drilling. In the Northern Project Area programmes were completed at Corkwood North and Stock Route, and further work was conducted south of the Smokebush prospect and at Tobin Hill in the Southern Project Area. Follow-up programmes on these prospect areas will depend on ranking priorities once assays and geological data has been assessed.
Planned exploration work for the September 2019 quarter will focus on the Gruyere drilling programme and early stage exploration targets in the Southern Project Area.
Cygnus Joint Venture
In the June 2019 quarter, Gold Road met the expenditure requirements to earn a 51% interest in the Lake Grace Joint Venture (LG JV) from Cygnus Gold Limited (Cygnus). Gold Road subsequently elected to form a joint venture with Cygnus and commenced the earn-in for a further 24% interest in the LG JV from Cygnus by sole funding the next $500,000 on the LG JV within 18 months, for a maximum interest of 75% in the project.
Corporate
Financial Update
As at 30 June 2019, the Company had cash of $63 million6 with $65 million of debt drawn from the $150 million Finance Facilities.
Gruyere expenditure incurred7 during the quarter was $32 million on development and $10 million in JV Support Costs (100% basis). The Company's share of payments for the development of Gruyere including JV Support Costs for the quarter was $6 million.
Gold Road's share of the Final Forecast Capital Cost estimate is $284 million 8 and JV Support Costs of $17.5 million9.
The Company's share of estimated payments for the next quarter of approximately $37 million includes remaining project construction payments, plant modifications, mining of deferred waste and production costs prior to commercial production being attained.
Debt Facilities
In the June 2019 quarter, Gold Road drew down $30 million on the $150 million Finance Facilities to fund Gruyere development and commissioning activities, bringing the total draw down to approximately $65 million. Gold Road anticipates drawing up to $15 million to fund operating costs during the initial ramp-up period and to maintain a cash reserve of approximately $50 million.
-
Cash is cash at bank. It does not include unsold gold or gold in circuit.
-
For accounting purposes, expenditure is 'incurred' when goods or services have been provided.
-
Level of accuracy range +2%/-2%. Refer ASX announcement dated 30 July 2018
-
These costs include Joint Venture management fees, amortisation of gas and power station capital costs before Project commissioning, and native title and community relations costs. Refer ASX announcement dated 7 November 2016.
Page 4 of 14
Current Hedging Position
Gold Road hedged an additional 20,000 ounces at a weighted average forward price of $1,991 during the June 2019 quarter.
Gold Road's existing gold forward sales contracts as at 30 June 2019 are summarised in the table below.
|
Calendar Year
|
|
Quarter
|
|
Quarterly Volume
|
|
|
Weighted Average
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ounces
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A$/oz
|
|
2019
|
|
30 September
|
4,700
|
|
1,812
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31 December
|
13,600
|
|
1,780
|
|
Sub-Total
|
|
|
18,300
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
31 March
|
|
14,400
|
|
|
1,791
|
|
|
|
30 June
|
|
13,200
|
|
|
1,806
|
|
|
|
30 September
|
|
10,400
|
|
|
1,800
|
|
|
|
31 December
|
|
10,800
|
|
|
1,800
|
|
Sub-Total
|
|
|
|
48,800
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
31 March
|
10,800
|
|
1,810
|
|
|
|
30 June
|
10,300
|
|
1,823
|
|
|
|
30 September
|
9,800
|
|
1,836
|
|
|
|
31 December
|
8,800
|
|
1,851
|
|
Sub-Total
|
|
|
39,700
|
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
31 March
|
|
8,700
|
|
|
1,911
|
|
|
|
30 June
|
|
8,700
|
|
|
1,977
|
|
|
|
30 September
|
|
5,800
|
|
|
2,023
|
|
Sub-Total
|
|
|
|
23,200
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
130,000
|
|
1,836
|
Share Capital
As at 30 June 2019, the Company had 877,977,231 ordinary fully paid shares on issue and 7,475,411 performance rights granted with various vesting and expiration dates.
On 14 June 2019, S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that Gold Road had been added to the S&P/ASX All Australian 200 Index, effective from 24 June 2019.
For further information, please visit www.goldroad.com.au or contact:
|
Gold Road Resources
|
Media Enquiries
|
Duncan Hughes
|
Warrick Hazeldine or Peter Klinger
|
Manager -Investor Relations
|
whazeldine@canningspurple.com.au / pklinger@canningspurple.com.au
|
Duncan.hughes@goldroad.com.au
|
Cannings Purple
|
Tel: +61 8 9200 1600
|
Tel: +61 417 944 616 or +61 411 251 540
|
Page 5 of 14
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Gold Road Resources Limited published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2019 22:49:06 UTC