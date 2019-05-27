Log in
Gold Road Resources : Yamarna Exploration Update – May 2019

05/27/2019 | 08:54pm EDT

ASX Announcement

28 May 2019

YAMARNA EXPLORATION UPDATE

Well‐funded mid‐tier gold development and exploration company Gold Road Resources Limited (Gold Road) reports positive diamond and reverse circulation (RC) assay results (Figure 1 and Table 1) from exploration programmes.

Highlights

YAMARNA PROJECT (100% GOLD ROAD)

Southern Project Area - Milestone 3 Projects

  • Gilmour: Results from drilling designed to support an evaluation of a Maiden Mineral Resource include 2.06 metres at 12.40 g/t Au from 357.2 metres (19WDDD0046)1 and 4 metres at 4.96 g/t Au from 199 metres (19WDRC0239)
  • Gilmour: Initial metallurgical test‐work2 indicates potential recoveries, ranging from 89% to 99% with 28% to 82% of the gold recovered by gravity separation
  • Morello: Results from drilling included 7 metres at 3.59 g/t Au from 167 metres (19WDRC0221) and 3 metres at 6.80 g/t Au from 123 metres (19WDRC0214) defining potential new high‐grade shoots for further testing

Northern Project Area - Milestone 2 Projects

Encouraging first pass bedrock diamond drilling results included:

ASX Code GOR

ABN 13 109 289 527

COMPANY DIRECTORS

Tim Netscher

Chairman

Duncan Gibbs

Managing Director & CEO

Justin Osborne

Executive Director, Exploration & Growth

Brian Levet

Non-Executive Director

Sharon Warburton

Non-Executive Director

Carol Marinkovich

Company Secretary

CONTACT DETAILS

Principal & Registered Office Level 2, 26 Colin St

West Perth WA 6005

www.goldroad.com.au

perth@goldroad.com.au

T +61 8 9200 1600

F +61 8 9481 6405

  • Brahman: 2.5 metres at 1.20 g/t Au from 126.5 metres (18SRDD0012)
  • Bloodwood: 1.7 metres at 3.29 g/t Au from 114 metres (18CWDD0028)

GRUYERE JV (50% GOLD ROAD)

Central Project Area - Milestone 4 Project

Diamond drilling is in progress at Gruyere to enable further optimisation of the mine plan and infrastructure through extension of Indicated classified mineralisation below the current life‐of‐ mine open pit design.

Gold Road Executive Director ‐ Exploration & Growth Justin Osborne commented: "Our first drilling for 2019 has given us a greater understanding on the geological controls to economic gold mineralisation on the Gilmour and Morello prospects which we are now applying to make further discoveries along the same trend. At Morello we identified several potential shoots to be assessed with further drilling. We are embarking on a new drilling programme at Gruyere to allow us to further optimise and increase the near term value to be delivered from the mine as we edge closer to our initial gold pour and subsequent commercial production."

  • Diamond and RC intersections for Gilmour‐Morello reported as geologically selected, other projects reported at a 0.5 g/t cut‐off including up to 2 metres of samples below that cut‐off. Refer Tables in Appendices for individual grades >10 g/t Au. All intersections reported uncut.
    2 Gravity and leach extraction test‐work.

Page 1 of 27

Figure 1: Map showing selected diamond and RC drill results from across the Yamarna tenements. Refer to "About Gold Road" section for

explanation of the Project Pipeline and Milestones used by Gold Road for managing exploration success

Page 2 of 27

Table 1: Selected diamond and RC drilling results by Project and/or Prospect and ranked by gram x metres

Selected Intersections ‐ Ranked by gram x metres

Project /

Prospect

Length

Au

Gram x

From

Exploration

Context

Camp

(m)

(g/t)

metre

(m)

Milestone

Southern Project Area

2.06

12.40

26

356.38

Support evaluation

Gilmour

4

4.96

20

199

M3 ‐ Definition

of a potential

7

2.20

15

146

Drilling

Maiden Mineral

Wanderrie

Resource

2.78

5.25

15

401.43

Morello

7

3.59

25

167

M3 ‐ Definition

Identify new high‐

3

6.80

20

123

Drilling

grade shoots

3

4.94

15

157

Northern

Project

Area

Corkwood

Ibanez

M3 ‐ Definition

Refine

5.50

1.06

6

150.96

mineralisation

Drilling

controls

Stock Route

Brahman

M2 ‐ Framework

New Target ‐ first

2.50

1.20

3

126.50

bedrock diamond

Drilling

result

Bloodwood

Bloodwood 8

M2 ‐ Framework

New Target ‐ first

1.70

3.29

6

114

bedrock diamond

Drilling

result

SOUTHERN PROJECT AREA

Gilmour

To support the estimation of a potential Maiden Mineral Resource at Gilmour, a total of eight diamond (2,919 metres) and 13 RC (2,643 metres) drill holes have been completed. The programme extended the knowledge of mineralisation both along strike and at depth, and

defined the detail of the geology adjacent to the Waters Fault (Figures 2, 3 and 4). Gold mineralisation is primarily confined to a highly continuous laminated quartz vein within the Gilmour Main Shear, with minor mineralisation in the shear zone itself and associated deformed quartz veins. The mineralisation continued to be predictably intersected confirming initial geological interpretations. Visible gold has been observed in association with the laminated quartz vein in six of the new eight diamond drill holes which is consistent with previous drilling results. Best intersections returned included:

  • 2.06 metres at 12.40 g/t Au from 357.2 metres (19WDDD0046)
  • 4 metres at 4.96 g/t Au from 199 metres (19WDRC0239)
  • 7 metres at 2.20 g/t Au from 146 metres (19WDRC00240)
  • 2.78 metres at 5.25 g/t Au from 401.43 metres (19WDDD0038A)

The Gilmour Main Shear was intersected in all drilling. The identified high‐grade shoot is currently bound by the Pink Fault to the south and the Waters Fault to the north. The potential for repeat shoots associated with dip flexures at depth remains open with geological assessment in progress to understand the detailed structural controls.

This drill programme was designed to test for sub‐parallel structures west of Gilmour and east of Morello. While no significant mineralisation was intersected in these parallel positions the understanding of the Gilmour mineralisation has improved significantly to allow further extensional targeting along the trend.

Further work to complete the geological and mineralisation block model, and assess the economics of open pit and underground operations to support a potential Maiden Mineral Resource continues.

Page 3 of 27

Figure 2: Southeast to northwest longitudinal projection (looking southwest) of the Gilmour deposit showing geologically selected intersections on the Main Shear. Asterisk denotes new drilling

Page 4 of 27

Figure 3: Plan of Gilmour‐Morello showing interpreted geology and diamond and RC intersections >5 gram.metres. Asterisk denotes new drilling

Page 5 of 27

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gold Road Resources Limited published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 00:53:08 UTC
