Gold Road Resources : Yamarna Exploration Update – May 2019

Diamond and RC intersections for Gilmour‐Morello reported as geologically selected, other projects reported at a 0.5 g/t cut‐off including up to 2 metres of samples below that cut‐off. Refer Tables in Appendices for individual grades >10 g/t Au. All intersections reported uncut.

Gold Road Executive Director ‐ Exploration & Growth Justin Osborne commented: "Our first drilling for 2019 has given us a greater understanding on the geological controls to economic gold mineralisation on the Gilmour and Morello prospects which we are now applying to make further discoveries along the same trend. At Morello we identified several potential shoots to be assessed with further drilling. We are embarking on a new drilling programme at Gruyere to allow us to further optimise and increase the near term value to be delivered from the mine as we edge closer to our initial gold pour and subsequent commercial production."

Diamond drilling is in progress at Gruyere to enable further optimisation of the mine plan and infrastructure through extension of Indicated classified mineralisation below the current life‐of‐ mine open pit design.

explanation of the Project Pipeline and Milestones used by Gold Road for managing exploration success

Figure 1: Map showing selected diamond and RC drill results from across the Yamarna tenements. Refer to "About Gold Road" section for

Table 1: Selected diamond and RC drilling results by Project and/or Prospect and ranked by gram x metres

Selected Intersections ‐ Ranked by gram x metres

Project / Prospect Length Au Gram x From Exploration Context Camp (m) (g/t) metre (m) Milestone Southern Project Area 2.06 12.40 26 356.38 Support evaluation Gilmour 4 4.96 20 199 M3 ‐ Definition of a potential 7 2.20 15 146 Drilling Maiden Mineral Wanderrie Resource 2.78 5.25 15 401.43 Morello 7 3.59 25 167 M3 ‐ Definition Identify new high‐ 3 6.80 20 123 Drilling grade shoots 3 4.94 15 157 Northern Project Area Corkwood Ibanez M3 ‐ Definition Refine 5.50 1.06 6 150.96 mineralisation Drilling controls Stock Route Brahman M2 ‐ Framework New Target ‐ first 2.50 1.20 3 126.50 bedrock diamond Drilling result Bloodwood Bloodwood 8 M2 ‐ Framework New Target ‐ first 1.70 3.29 6 114 bedrock diamond Drilling result

SOUTHERN PROJECT AREA

Gilmour

To support the estimation of a potential Maiden Mineral Resource at Gilmour, a total of eight diamond (2,919 metres) and 13 RC (2,643 metres) drill holes have been completed. The programme extended the knowledge of mineralisation both along strike and at depth, and

defined the detail of the geology adjacent to the Waters Fault (Figures 2, 3 and 4). Gold mineralisation is primarily confined to a highly continuous laminated quartz vein within the Gilmour Main Shear, with minor mineralisation in the shear zone itself and associated deformed quartz veins. The mineralisation continued to be predictably intersected confirming initial geological interpretations. Visible gold has been observed in association with the laminated quartz vein in six of the new eight diamond drill holes which is consistent with previous drilling results. Best intersections returned included:

2.06 metres at 12.40 g/t Au from 357.2 metres (19WDDD0046)

from 357.2 metres (19WDDD0046) 4 metres at 4.96 g/t Au from 199 metres (19WDRC0239)

from 199 metres (19WDRC0239) 7 metres at 2.20 g/t Au from 146 metres (19WDRC00240)

from 146 metres (19WDRC00240) 2.78 metres at 5.25 g/t Au from 401.43 metres (19WDDD0038A)

The Gilmour Main Shear was intersected in all drilling. The identified high‐grade shoot is currently bound by the Pink Fault to the south and the Waters Fault to the north. The potential for repeat shoots associated with dip flexures at depth remains open with geological assessment in progress to understand the detailed structural controls.

This drill programme was designed to test for sub‐parallel structures west of Gilmour and east of Morello. While no significant mineralisation was intersected in these parallel positions the understanding of the Gilmour mineralisation has improved significantly to allow further extensional targeting along the trend.

Further work to complete the geological and mineralisation block model, and assess the economics of open pit and underground operations to support a potential Maiden Mineral Resource continues.

Page 3 of 27