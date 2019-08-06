Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Gold Rush Cariboo Corp    GDBO   CA38071L1076

GOLD RUSH CARIBOO CORP

(GDBO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 08/02 03:59:58 pm
0.03 CAD   --.--%
05:57pGold Rush Cariboo Corp. Announces 10 for 1 Consolidation
NE
09:18aGOLD RUSH CARIBOO : IIROC Trading Halt - GDBO
AQ
06/18GOLD RUSH CARIBOO : Inc. Announces New Management Team
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gold Rush Cariboo Corp. Announces 10 for 1 Consolidation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 05:57pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2019) - Gold Rush Cariboo Corp. (TSXV GDBO) (OTC: SGRWF) ("Gold Rush" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its intention to proceed with a consolidation of its common shares (the "Common Shares") on a ten (10) for one (1) basis (the "Consolidation").

Conan Taylor, President of Gold Rush Cariboo Corp., states: "In order to enhance the Company's ability to raise Institutional Capital and enhance its project opportunities, the company will consolidate its stock on a 10 for 1 new basis. The company is currently limited by its cash resources and its ability to raise equity."

The Consolidation will need to be approved by a majority of not less than two-thirds of the votes cast by the shareholders at the next annual general and special shareholder meeting (the "Meeting") in person or by proxy, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Gold Rush is focused on identifying economic gold mineralization. Gold Rush is working with a highly experienced technical mining team, as recently announced, to identify, evaluate and develop specific gold opportunities.

Conan Taylor
President
1-877-497-0528

We Seek Safe Harbour

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the timing of future exploration work or drilling, and the expansion of the mineralization. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Gold Rush Cariboo Inc.., including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, risks associated with the uncertainty of exploration results and estimates, currency fluctuations, dependency upon regulatory approvals, the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing and exploration risk. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. This press release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46758


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOLD RUSH CARIBOO CORP
05:57pGold Rush Cariboo Corp. Announces 10 for 1 Consolidation
NE
09:18aGOLD RUSH CARIBOO : IIROC Trading Halt - GDBO
AQ
06/19GOLD RUSH CARIBOO : Inc. Announces New Management Team
AQ
06/18GOLD RUSH CARIBOO : Inc. Announces New Management Team
AQ
03/05GOLD RUSH CARIBOO : IIROC Trading Resumption - GDBO
AQ
03/05GOLD RUSH CARIBOO : Provides Clarification
AQ
03/04GOLD RUSH CARIBOO : IIROC Trading Halt - GDBO
AQ
03/04GOLD RUSH CARIBOO : Provides 2018 Operations Update, 2019 Action Plan and Notice..
AQ
More news
Chart GOLD RUSH CARIBOO CORP
Duration : Period :
Gold Rush Cariboo Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Conan Taylor President & Director
Christopher J. Hopkins Chief Financial Officer & Director
Robert Brian Murray Director
Brian Stecyk Director
Glenda Kelly Head-Corporate Communications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLD RUSH CARIBOO CORP-57.14%1
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION6.52%30 680
BARRICK GOLD CORP21.16%29 630
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED68.17%18 874
POLYUS PAO--.--%14 005
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD29.67%13 216
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group