Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Gold Standard Ventures Corp    GSV   CA3807381049

GOLD STANDARD VENTURES CORP

(GSV)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 04/17 03:59:59 pm
0.81 CAD   -3.57%
04:37pGold Standard Establishes ATM Equity Program
GL
03/31GOLD STANDARD VENTURES : AIF For Year Ended 2019
PU
03/30GOLD STANDARD VENTURES : Files 40-F With SEC on EDGAR
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gold Standard Establishes ATM Equity Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 04:37pm EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (TSX: GSV; NYSE AMERICAN: GSV) (“Gold Standard” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into an at-the-market Equity Distribution Agreement (the “Equity Distribution Agreement”) with BMO Capital Markets (“BMO”), to establish an at-the-market equity program (the “ATM Program”). The Company intends to issue up to CDN$14,875,000 of common shares (“Common Shares”) under the ATM Program. The Common Shares will be issued from treasury to the public from time to time, at the Company’s discretion. Any Common Shares sold under the ATM Program will be sold at the prevailing market price at the time of sale, when sold through the NYSE American LLC (“NYSE American”) or any other existing trading market for the Common Shares in the United States. Sales under the ATM Program will be commenced at the Company’s discretion, and the net proceeds of any sales of Common Shares under the ATM Program will be used to fund the work program on the Company’s Railroad-Pinion Project recommended in the technical report with an effective date of February 13, 2020, entitled “South Railroad Project NI 43-101 Technical Report, Updated Preliminary Feasibility Study, Carlin Trend, Nevada, USA”, prepared by M3 Engineering & Technology Corporation, and for general corporate purposes.

Under the Equity Distribution Agreement, sales of Common Shares will be made through “at-the-market distributions” as defined in National Instrument 44-102 – Shelf Distributions on the NYSE American or on any other existing trading market for the Common Shares in the United States. No Common Shares will be offered or sold in Canada under the ATM Program. The Company is not obligated to make any sales of Common Shares under the Equity Distribution Agreement. The offering of Common Shares pursuant to the Equity Distribution Agreement will terminate upon the earlier of (a) the sale of all of the Common Shares subject to the Equity Distribution Agreement, (b) the termination of the Equity Distribution Agreement by BMO, or the Company, as permitted therein, or (c) September 3, 2020. The Company will pay BMO a commission rate of up to 2.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds from each sale of Common Shares and has agreed to provide BMO with customary indemnification and contribution rights. The Company will also reimburse BMO for certain specified expenses in connection with entering into the Equity Distribution Agreement.

The ATM Program is being made pursuant to a prospectus supplement to the Company’s base shelf prospectus dated August 3, 2018, included in the Company’s existing U.S. registration statement on Form F-10. The prospectus supplement relating to the ATM Program has been filed with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Copies of the relevant documents are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, BMO will send the documents upon request by contacting BMO, BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attn: Equity Syndicate Department, 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New York, NY 10036, email: bmoprospectus@bmo.com, telephone: (800) 414-3627.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor will there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. 

ABOUT GOLD STANDARD VENTURES – Gold Standard is an advanced-stage gold exploration and development company. The Company is developing South Railroad, an advanced gold and silver open pit oxide heap leach project and continues to focus on district scale discoveries on the greater Railroad-Pinion Project land position.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its regulation services provider nor the NYSE American accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management’s current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements about the ATM Program, including the number of Common Shares sold in connection thereto, the use of proceeds from the ATM Program, the commission paid to BMO, the reimbursement of BMO for certain expenses, and the termination of the Equity Distribution Agreement are forward looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risk factors affecting the Company include, among others: the results from our exploration programs, global financial conditions, the current outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), and volatility of capital markets, uncertainty regarding the availability of additional capital, fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; and the additional risks identified in our filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com) and with the SEC on EDGAR (available at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml).

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Gold Standard,

“Jonathan Awde”

Jonathan Awde, President and Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan Awde
President
Tel:      604-669-5702
Email: info@goldstandardv.com
Website: www.goldstandardv.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GOLD STANDARD VENTURES COR
04:37pGold Standard Establishes ATM Equity Program
GL
03/31GOLD STANDARD VENTURES : AIF For Year Ended 2019
PU
03/30GOLD STANDARD VENTURES : Files 40-F With SEC on EDGAR
AQ
03/30Contact Gold Announces $750,000 Non-brokered Private Placement Financing
AQ
03/24GOLD STANDARD VENTURES : Files updated south railroad pre-feasibility study
AQ
03/23GOLD STANDARD VENTURES : Provides an update on its response to the covid-19 viru..
AQ
03/23GOLD STANDARD VENTURES : Provides an update on its response to the covid19 virus
AQ
03/20GOLD STANDARD VENTURES : Provides an update on its response to the covid-19 viru..
PU
03/20GOLD STANDARD VENTURES : Provides an update on its response to the covid-19 viru..
AQ
02/25GOLD STANDARD VENTURES : Corporate Presentation February 2020
PU
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -6,18 M
Net income 2020 -8,87 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -28,0x
P/E ratio 2021 -42,0x
Capi. / Sales2020 infx
Capi. / Sales2021 infx
Capitalization 234 M
Chart GOLD STANDARD VENTURES CORP
Duration : Period :
Gold Standard Ventures Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD STANDARD VENTURES COR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2,01  CAD
Last Close Price 0,84  CAD
Spread / Highest target 198%
Spread / Average Target 140%
Spread / Lowest Target 54,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael N. Waldkirch Chief Financial Officer
William E. Threlkeld Independent Director
Robert John McLeod Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
James Digby Ronald Strauss Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLD STANDARD VENTURES CORP-23.64%165
NEWMONT CORPORATION37.86%48 489
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION46.10%44 312
POLYUS2.74%21 477
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.24.48%15 245
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-1.72%14 178
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group