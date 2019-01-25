Log in
Goldbach Group AG: Cancellation of all publicly held registered shares and delisting from SIX Swiss Exchange

01/25/2019

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Goldbach Group AG / Key word(s): Delisting
Goldbach Group AG: Cancellation of all publicly held registered shares and delisting from SIX Swiss Exchange

25-Jan-2019 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cancellation of all publicly held registered shares and delisting from SIX Swiss Exchange

Kusnacht, 25 January 2019

With judgment dated 15 January 2019, the Commercial Court of the Canton of Zurich cancelled all publicly held registered shares of Goldbach Group AG with a nominal value of CHF 1.25 each (Goldbach-Shares) according to art. 137 of the Federal Act on Financial Market Infrastructures and Market Conduct in Securities and Derivatives Trading (FMIA). The judgment came into legal force on 23 January 2019.

In return, the former owners of the cancelled Goldbach-Shares receive a cash compensation in the amount of CHF 35.50 per Goldbach-Share. This corresponds to the offer price in the preceding public tender offer of Tamedia AG.

With decision dated 10 October 2018, SIX Exchange Regulation approved the delisting of the Goldbach-Shares from SIX Swiss Exchange. With decision of SIX Exchange Regulation dated 24 January 2019, the delisting was scheduled for 4 February 2019. The last trading day of the Goldbach-Shares on SIX Swiss Exchange will be 1 February 2019.

Investor Relations
Goldbach Group AG
Lukas Leuenberger
CFO
T +41 44 914 91 00img
Lukas.Leuenberger@Goldbach.com
www.Goldbach.com
 

Corporate Communication
Goldbach Group AG
Jürg Bachmann
Mediensprecher / Public Affairs
M +41 79 600 32 62img
Juerg.Bachmann@Goldbach.com
www.Goldbach.com

End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Goldbach Group AG
Seestrasse 39
8700 Küsnacht-Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 914 91 00
Fax: +41 44 914 93 60
E-mail: info@goldbachgroup.com
Internet: www.goldbachgroup.com
ISIN: CH0004870942
Valor: 487094
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

769461  25-Jan-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=769461&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
