Goldbach Group AG: Cancellation of all publicly held registered shares and delisting from SIX Swiss Exchange



25-Jan-2019

Cancellation of all publicly held registered shares and delisting from SIX Swiss Exchange

Kusnacht, 25 January 2019

With judgment dated 15 January 2019, the Commercial Court of the Canton of Zurich cancelled all publicly held registered shares of Goldbach Group AG with a nominal value of CHF 1.25 each (Goldbach-Shares) according to art. 137 of the Federal Act on Financial Market Infrastructures and Market Conduct in Securities and Derivatives Trading (FMIA). The judgment came into legal force on 23 January 2019.

In return, the former owners of the cancelled Goldbach-Shares receive a cash compensation in the amount of CHF 35.50 per Goldbach-Share. This corresponds to the offer price in the preceding public tender offer of Tamedia AG.

With decision dated 10 October 2018, SIX Exchange Regulation approved the delisting of the Goldbach-Shares from SIX Swiss Exchange. With decision of SIX Exchange Regulation dated 24 January 2019, the delisting was scheduled for 4 February 2019. The last trading day of the Goldbach-Shares on SIX Swiss Exchange will be 1 February 2019.

