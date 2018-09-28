Log in
09/28/2018 | 01:05am CEST

VANCOUVER, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - GOLDCORP INC. (TSX: G, NYSE: GG) will release its 2018 third quarter results after market close on Wednesday, October 24, 2018, followed by a conference call and webcast to be held on October 25, 2018 at 10:00 am PT.

Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call and Webcast details:

Date:

Thursday, October 25, 2018

Time:

10:00 a.m. (PT)

Toll Free (US and Canada):

1-800-355-4959

Outside US and Canada:

1-416-340-2216

 

A live and archived webcast will also be available on Goldcorp's website at www.goldcorp.com.

The conference call will be available for replay by phone at:

Toll Free (US and Canada):

1-800-408-3053

Outside US and Canada:

1-905-694-9451

Replay end date:

Nov 25, 2018

Replay Passcode:

4818060#

 

About Goldcorp

Goldcorp is a senior gold producer focused on responsible mining practices with safe, low-cost production from a high-quality portfolio of mines.

For further information please contact:

INVESTOR CONTACT

MEDIA CONTACT

Shawn Campbell

Christine Marks

Director, Investor Relations

Director, Corporate Communications

Telephone: (800) 567-6223

Telephone: (604) 696-3050

E-mail:  info@goldcorp.com

E-mail: media@goldcorp.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goldcorp-to-release-2018-third-quarter-results-on-october-24th-conference-call-and-webcast-on-october-25th-300720709.html

SOURCE Goldcorp Inc.


