Goldcorp : Announces Support for Barrick and Newmont Nevada Joint Venture

VANCOUVER, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - GOLDCORP INC. (TSX: G, NYSE: GG) ("Goldcorp" or the "Company") announced today that it has consented to and fully supports the announced Nevada Joint Venture between Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick") (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) and Newmont Mining Corporation ("Newmont") (NYSE: NEM). More information on the Nevada Joint Venture is available at www.newmont.com.

Goldcorp's board of directors continues to recommend that Goldcorp shareholders vote FOR the proposed plan of arrangement with Newmont, as previously announced on January 14, 2019. More information on the proposed plan of arrangement with Newmont and the special meeting of Goldcorp shareholders on April 4, 2019 is available at www.goldcorp.com.

Goldcorp also welcomes the announcement that Barrick has agreed to withdraw its proposal to acquire Newmont.

Goldcorp is a senior gold producer focused on responsible mining practices with safe, low-cost production from a high-quality portfolio of mines.

