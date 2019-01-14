Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Goldcorp Inc.    G   CA3809564097

GOLDCORP INC. (G)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Goldcorp : Newmont takes top gold producer spot with $10 billion Goldcorp buy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 12:39pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The portal is seen at Goldcorp Inc's Borden gold mine near Chapleau

(Reuters) - Newmont Mining Corp said on Monday it would buy smaller rival Goldcorp Inc for $10 billion (£7.7 billion), creating the world's biggest gold producer in the face of dwindling easy-to-find reserves of the precious metal.

(Reuters) - Newmont Mining Corp said on Monday it would buy smaller rival Goldcorp Inc for $10 billion (£7.7 billion), creating the world's biggest gold producer in the face of dwindling easy-to-find reserves of the precious metal.

The transaction, the biggest ever takeover in the gold sector according to Refinitiv, follows Barrick Gold Corp agreement in September to buy Randgold Resources Ltd in a deal valued at $6.1 billion.

"Combining forces will give us the sector's best project pipeline and exploration portfolio," Newmont Chief Executive Gary Goldberg said on a conference call with analysts. "These prospects translate to the gold sector's largest reserve and resource base."

Vancouver-based Goldcorp's Toronto-listed shares rose 7 percent to C$13.75 at 12:03 p.m. ET (1703 GMT). Newmont Mining's shares were down about 8.8 percent at $31.83 in New York.

In recent years, investor criticism over inadequate management of capital had largely kept gold companies focussed on costs while dampening enthusiasm for acquisitions. But the need to bolster shrinking reserves and production and a rising gold price are now serving as catalysts for increased dealmaking.

Spot gold prices are up 11.3 percent since an August trough, when they had declined 15 percent from a January 2018 peak.

Newmont's acquisition of Goldcorp could spark further consolidation in the industry, where too many gold companies are chasing too few assets, Michael Siperco from Macquarie Research said. He did not specify which companies are most likely to follow suit.

The new company, to be called Newmont Goldcorp, is set to overtake current leader Barrick Gold's annual production and will have mines in the Americas, Australia and Ghana.

"This transaction is positive for Newmont, because it establishes it as the world's leading gold producer with a deal that is accretive on nearly all key metrics," analysts at Scotiabank wrote in a note.

The new company will be led by Newmont's Goldberg. He will retire at the end of 2019, when Tom Palmer, Newmont's chief operating officer, will take over as the CEO, the companies said.

Denver, Colorado-based Newmont expects savings of $100 million a year. The combined company will sell $1 billion to $1.5 billion worth of assets over the next two years as part of the deal, mirroring a similar move by Barrick when it announced the Rangold acquisition.

The new company is expected to produce 6-7 million ounces of gold annually over the next 10 years and beyond versus Barrick's 2018 forecast of between 4.5 million and 5 million ounces.

Newmont will offer 0.3280 of its share and $0.02 for each Goldcorp share. Based on Newmont's Friday close, that translates to $11.46 per share, a premium of about 18 percent to Goldcorp's Friday close on the New York Stock Exchange. nBw4JX5tpa]

That remains below premiums paid in the last decade for gold deals, Credit Suisse analysts said in a note.

The transaction is scheduled to close in the second quarter, the companies said.

BMO Capital Markets, Citi and Goldman Sachs are working as financial advisors for Newmont, while Goldcorp has retained TD Securities and BofA Merrill Lynch as financial advisors, the companies said.

(Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru and Nichola Saminather in Toronto; Additional reporting by John Tilak in Toronto; Editing by Frances Kerry and Marguerita Choy)

By John Benny and Nichola Saminather
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.18% 1290.557 Delayed Quote.0.39%
GOLDCORP INC. 7.00% 13.765 Delayed Quote.-3.81%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOLDCORP INC.
12:39pGOLDCORP : Newmont takes top gold producer spot with $10 billion Goldcorp buy
RE
12:39pNewmont to Buy Goldcorp in Deal Valued at $10 Billion-- 5th Update
DJ
11:46aGOLDCORP : Up Over 7% After Deal Announcement -- Data Talk
DJ
11:25aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Lose Ground As China Trade Data Spark Fresh Global Ec..
DJ
10:33aGoldcorp Up 11% After Deal to Be Acquired By Newmont; Newmont Down 5.5%
DJ
08:27aNewmont to Buy Goldcorp in Deal Valued at $10 Billion-- 4th Update
DJ
07:03aNEWMONT MINING : $10B offer would create world's biggest gold miner
AQ
06:40aNEWMONT MINING : to buy Goldcorp to create one of world's biggest gold producers
AQ
06:10aNewmont to Buy Goldcorp in Deal Valued at $10 Billion-- 2nd Update
DJ
05:51aNewmont to Buy Goldcorp in Deal Valued at $10 Billion-- Update
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 402 M
EBIT 2018 433 M
Net income 2018 57,8 M
Debt 2018 2 503 M
Yield 2018 0,97%
P/E ratio 2018 96,57
P/E ratio 2019 19,29
EV / Sales 2018 3,21x
EV / Sales 2019 2,61x
Capitalization 8 430 M
Chart GOLDCORP INC.
Duration : Period :
Goldcorp Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDCORP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 18,9 $
Spread / Average Target 94%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Garofalo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian W. Telfer Chairman
Todd Robert White Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jason Mark Attew CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Ivan Mullany Senior Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDCORP INC.-3.81%8 480
FRANCO NEVADA CORP-2.53%13 007
ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LTD.-8.68%9 852
EVOLUTION MINING LTD1.63%4 512
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED0.36%2 984
SIBANYE GOLD LTD4.60%1 748
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.