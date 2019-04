By Bowdeya Tweh



Goldcorp shareholders voted Thursday to approve Newmont Mining takeover of the firm.

More than 97% of votes cast backed the deal, Goldcorp said in a statement.

Newmont shareholders will vote April 11 on whether to issue shares in connection with the transaction.

The companies expect the deal to close in the current quarter.

Newmont reached a deal in January to buy rival Canadian gold producer Goldcorp in a $10 billion, all-stock deal.

