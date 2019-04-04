Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Goldcorp Inc.    G   CA3809564097

GOLDCORP INC.

(G)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 04/04 01:23:36 pm
15.47 CAD   +0.72%
01:21pGoldcorp Shareholders Approve Deal With Newmont -- Update
DJ
01:18pGoldcorp Shareholders Approve Deal With Newmont
DJ
01:14pGOLDCORP : shareholders vote in favour of takeover by Newmont Mining
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Goldcorp Shareholders Approve Deal With Newmont -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 01:21pm EDT

By Bowdeya Tweh

Goldcorp shareholders voted Thursday to approve Newmont Mining takeover of the firm.

More than 97% of votes cast backed the deal, Goldcorp said in a statement.

Newmont shareholders will vote April 11 on whether to issue shares in connection with the transaction.

The companies expect the deal to close in the current quarter.

Newmont reached a deal in January to buy rival Canadian gold producer Goldcorp in a $10 billion, all-stock deal.

In a separate statement Thursday, Newmont said the vote would bring it closer to creating "the world's leading gold busienss as measured by assets, prospects and people."

Write to Bowdeya Tweh at bowdeya.tweh@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -0.19% 1289.34 Delayed Quote.0.74%
GOLDCORP INC. 0.65% 15.46 Delayed Quote.14.88%
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION 0.49% 36.13 Delayed Quote.3.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOLDCORP INC.
01:21pGoldcorp Shareholders Approve Deal With Newmont -- Update
DJ
01:18pGoldcorp Shareholders Approve Deal With Newmont
DJ
01:14pGOLDCORP : shareholders vote in favour of takeover by Newmont Mining
AQ
12:56pGOLDCORP : Newmont Welcomes Goldcorp Shareholder Vote as a Key Step Toward Compl..
BU
12:44pGOLDCORP : Announces Shareholder Approval for Combination with Newmont
PR
04/02GOLDCORP : Reports Underground Fire at Musselwhite Mine
AQ
04/01GOLDCORP : Underground Fire at Musselwhite Mine
AQ
03/31GOLDCORP : Underground Fire at Musselwhite Mine
AQ
03/28GOLDCORP INC. : - Glass Lewis Recommends that Goldcorp and Newmont Shareholders ..
AQ
03/28NEWMONT MINING : Welcomes Glass Lewis Recommendation that and Goldcorp Sharehold..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 832 M
EBIT 2019 540 M
Net income 2019 263 M
Debt 2019 2 402 M
Yield 2019 0,70%
P/E ratio 2019 35,79
P/E ratio 2020 23,34
EV / Sales 2019 3,23x
EV / Sales 2020 2,70x
Capitalization 9 965 M
Chart GOLDCORP INC.
Duration : Period :
Goldcorp Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDCORP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 17,9 $
Spread / Average Target 56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Garofalo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian W. Telfer Chairman
Todd Robert White Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jason Mark Attew CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Ivan Mullany Senior Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDCORP INC.14.88%9 897
FRANCO NEVADA CORP3.48%13 907
ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LTD.10.78%11 888
EVOLUTION MINING LTD-3.25%4 329
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED7.46%3 026
SIBANYE GOLD LTD55.09%2 478
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About