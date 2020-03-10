Golden Agri Resources : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice.

|
3/11/2020
|
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE::DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD
Securities
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD - MU0117U00026 - E5H
Stapled Security
No
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Date &Time of Broadcast
11-Mar-2020 08:30:22
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Reference
SG200311OTHRIEHQ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Kimberley Lye Chor Mei
Designation
Director, Corporate Secretarial
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back
24/04/2019
Section A
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase
1,273,475,615