Golden Agri Resources : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice.

SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE::DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD

Securities

GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD - MU0117U00026 - E5H

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Date &Time of Broadcast

11-Mar-2020 08:30:22

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Announcement Reference

SG200311OTHRIEHQ

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Kimberley Lye Chor Mei

Designation

Director, Corporate Secretarial

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.

Additional Details

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back

24/04/2019

Section A

Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase

1,273,475,615