Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Golden Agri-Resources Ltd    E5H   MU0117U00026

GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD

(E5H)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Golden Agri Resources : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 10:25pm EDT

3/11/2020

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE::DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD

Securities

GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD - MU0117U00026 - E5H

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Date &Time of Broadcast

11-Mar-2020 08:30:22

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Reference

SG200311OTHRIEHQ

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Kimberley Lye Chor Mei

Designation

Director, Corporate Secretarial

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.

Additional Details

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back

24/04/2019

Section A

Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase

1,273,475,615

3/11/2020

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Purchase made by way of market acquisition

Yes

Singapore Exchange

Overseas Exchange

Date of Purchase

10/03/2020

Total Number of shares purchased

3,308,600

Number of shares cancelled

0

Number of shares held as treasury shares

3,308,600

Highest/ Lowest price per share

Highest Price per share

SGD 0.18

Lowest Price per share

SGD 0.178

Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the

SGD

shares

592,921.89

Section B

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme

No

Section C

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^

Number

Percentage#

By way of Market Acquisition

31,433,100

0.2468

By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme

0

0

Total

31,433,100

0.2468

#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution ^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained

Section D

Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase

12,703,323,056

Number of treasury shares held after purchase

134,225,500

Disclaimer

gar - Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 02:24:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD
10:25pGOLDEN AGRI RESOURCES : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice.
PU
03/09GOLDEN AGRI RESOURCES : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice.
PU
03/06GOLDEN AGRI RESOURCES : Replacement Announcement to Daily Share Buy-Back Notice ..
PU
03/05GOLDEN AGRI RESOURCES : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice.
PU
03/04GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology Tbk ("PT SMAR..
PU
03/03GOLDEN AGRI RESOURCES : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice.
PU
02/28GOLDEN AGRI RESOURCES : Financial Results Presentation Year Ended 31 December 20..
PU
02/28GOLDEN AGRI RESOURCES : ends 2019 on a high note.
PU
02/28GOLDEN AGRI RESOURCES : Full Year 2019 Financial Statement and Dividend Announce..
PU
02/28GOLDEN AGRI RESOURCES : ends 2019 on a high note
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 564 M
EBIT 2020 301 M
Net income 2020 104 M
Debt 2020 2 591 M
Yield 2020 0,62%
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
P/E ratio 2021 17,7x
EV / Sales2020 0,56x
EV / Sales2021 0,54x
Capitalization 1 643 M
Chart GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Golden Agri-Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 0,18  $
Last Close Price 0,13  $
Spread / Highest target 83,3%
Spread / Average Target 35,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Franky Oesman Widjaja Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Widjaja President & Executive Director
Rafael Buhay Concepcion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Khoo Kok Yeow Chief Information Officer
Syn Pau Lew Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD3.45%1 681
SIME DARBY PLANTATION BERHAD1.14%7 116
IOI CORPORATION BERHAD-1.26%5 817
AAK AB-8.12%4 191
FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED2.86%1 603
PT ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK-1.22%1 097
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group