Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Golden Agri-Resources Ltd    E5H   MU0117U00026

GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD

(E5H)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Golden Agri Resources : Financial Results Presentation Year Ended 31 December 2019 (FY2019).

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 11:13pm EST

1

DISCLAIMER

This presentation has been prepared by Golden Agri‐Resources Ltd. ("GAR" or "Company") for informational purposes, and may contain projections and forward looking statements that reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These views are based on current assumptions which are subject to various risks and which may change over time. No assurance can be given that future events will occur, that projections will be achieved, or that the Company's assumptions are correct. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. A prospective investor must make its own independent decision regarding investment in securities.

Opinions expressed herein reflect the judgement of the Company as of the date of this presentation and may be subject to change without notice if the Company becomes aware of any information, whether specific to the Company, its business, or in general, which may have a material impact on any such opinions.

The information is current only as of its date and shall not, under any circumstances, create any implication that the information contained therein is correct as of any time subsequent to the date thereof or that there has been no change in the financial condition or affairs of GAR since such date. This presentation may be updated from time to time and there is no undertaking by GAR to post any such amendments or supplements on this presentation.

The Company will not be responsible for any consequences resulting from the use of this presentation as well as the reliance upon any opinion or statement contained herein or for any omission.

© Golden Agri‐Resources Ltd. All rights reserved.

2

CONTENTS

1

Executive Summary

4

2

Financial Highlights

6

3

Segmental Performance

10

4

Strategy and Outlook

14

5

Appendix

18

3

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Improved results in fourth quarter 2019 contributed by upstream and downstream performance

EBITDA (US$ million)

400

391

398

300

299

260

200

184

132

100

70

38

0

Plantation and palm oil mills

Palm, laurics and others

FY18

FY19

3Q19

4Q19

FY 2019 vs FY 2018

Revenue

US$6,432 mn

10%

EBITDA

US$697 mn

22%

Underlying profit1

US$272 mn

50%

Palm product output

2.91 mn MT

4%

CPO FOB price

US$523/MT

7%

4Q 2019 vs 3Q 2019

Revenue

US$1,702 mn

9%

EBITDA

US$392 mn

267%

Underlying profit1

US$284 mn

n.m

Palm product output

788,000 MT

5%

CPO FOB price

US$605/MT

24%

Note:

1. Net profit attributable to owners of the Company, excluding net effect of net gain/loss from changes in fair value of biological assets, depreciation of bearer plants, exceptional

5

items, foreign exchange gain/loss, and deferred tax expense

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

6

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

US$ million

FY 2019

FY 2018

YoY

4Q 2019

3Q 2019

QoQ

Revenue

6,432

7,167

‐10%

1,702

1,563

9%

Gross Profit

831

1,007

‐17%

299

188

59%

EBITDA1

697

573

22%

392

107

267%

Underlying Profit2

272

181

50%

284

3

n.m

Net gain/(loss) from changes in

fair value of biological assets3

0.3

‐15

n.m

‐0.1

3

n.m

Depreciation of bearer plants3

‐99

‐98

1%

‐29

‐24

21%

Foreign exchange gain/(loss)3

38

‐19

n.m

15

20

‐28%

Deferred tax expense3

‐19

‐50

‐61%

‐21

‐2

1147%

Exceptional items3

2

‐1

n.m

‐9

‐100%

Net profit/(loss) attributable to

owners of the Company

194

‐2

n.m

240

0.8

n.m

  • Year 2019 ended with strong fourth quarter performance contributed by both upstream and downstream businesses
  • Performance was enhanced by CPO price appreciation in the fourth quarter and fair value gain on financial assets in line with the IFRS 9

Notes:

1. EBITDA includes net fair value gain on financial assets in accordance with IFRS 9 of US$214 million in 2019 and US$132 million in 2018

2. Net profit attributable to owners of the Company, excluding net effect of net gain/loss from changes in fair value of

biological assets, depreciation of bearer plants, exceptional items, foreign exchange gain/loss, and deferred tax expense

7

3. Net of tax and/or non‐controlling interests

FINANCIAL POSITION

US$ million

31‐Dec‐19

31‐Dec‐18

Change

Total Assets

8,787

8,546

3%

Cash and short‐term investments

784

545

44%

Fixed assets1

3,720

3,716

0.1%

Total Liabilities

4,274

4,236

1%

Net Debt2

1,573

1,734

‐9%

Total debt3

3,144

3,010

4%

Cash, short‐term investments and liquid working

1,571

1,276

23%

capital4

Total Equity Attributable to Owners of the Company

4,364

4,169

5%

Net Debt2/Equity5

0.36x

0.42x

Net Debt2/Total Assets

0.18x

0.20x

Net Debt2/EBITDA

2.26x

3.03x

EBITDA/Interest

4.23x

3.55x

Notes:

  1. Includes Property, Plant and Equipment, Bearer Plants, Right‐of‐use Assets and Investment Properties
  2. Interest bearing debt less cash, short‐term investments and liquid working capital
  3. Interest bearing debt
  1. Liquid working capital is trade receivables, inventories (excluding consumables), deposits and advances to suppliers less trade payables and advances from customers
  2. Equity attributable to owners of the Company

8

FINAL DIVIDEND

The Board proposes final dividend distribution of 0.580 Singapore cents per share, subject to approval from shareholders, same with the previous year's distribution

Cash Dividend

2016

2017

2018

2019

Dividend per share (in S$ cents)

0.635

0.809

0.580

0.580

Total Dividend (in S$ million)

80.86

103.02

73.86

73.86

Underlying Profit1 (in US$ million)

186.28

253.84

180.72

271.82

% to underlying profit

31%

30%

30%

20%

  • The proposed dividend includes the following considerations:
    • results of operations, cash flows and financial condition;
    • working capital requirements;
    • the dividend payment from subsidiaries; and
    • other factors deemed relevant by the Board of Directors and shareholders.
  • The proposed dividend is in line with the Company's dividend policy, which is to distribute up to 30% of underlying profit

Note:

1. Net profit attributable to owners of the Company excluding net effect of net gain/loss from changes in fair value of biological assets, depreciation of bearer plants, exceptional

9

items, foreign exchange gain/loss, and deferred tax income/expense

SEGMENTAL PERFORMANCE

10

SEGMENTAL RESULTS

Plantations and Palm Oil Mills

4Q 2019 performance saw quarterly improvement with the rebound in CPO prices

FY 2019

FY 2018

YoY

4Q 2019

3Q 2019

QoQ

Revenue (US$ million)

1,324

1,451

‐9%

394

356

11%

EBITDA (US$ million)

299

391

‐24%

132

70

88%

EBITDA margin

23%

27%

‐4%

34%

20%

14%

CPO FOB Price (US$/MT)

523

565

‐7%

605

490

24%

FFB Production ('000 tonnes)

9,871

10,525

‐6%

2,638

2,778

‐5%

Nucleus

7,617

8,112

‐6%

2,012

2,160

‐7%

Plasma

2,254

2,413

‐7%

626

618

1%

FFB Yield (tonnes/ha)

21.5

22.5

‐4%

5.8

5.9

‐3%

Palm Product Output ('000 tonnes)

2,913

3,049

‐4%

787

832

‐5%

CPO

2,306

2,436

‐5%

624

656

‐5%

PK

607

613

‐1%

163

176

‐7%

Oil Extraction Rate

21.5%

21.9%

‐0.4%

21.5%

21.7%

‐0.2%

Kernel Extraction Rate

5.7%

5.5%

0.2%

5.6%

5.8%

‐0.2%

Palm Product Yield (tonnes/ha)

5.8

6.2

‐5%

1.6

1.6

‐3%

  • FY 2019 upstream EBITDA impacted by the declines in CPO prices and output
  • Lower production due to dry weather conditions and the replanting programme

Note:EBITDA includes allocated net fair value gain on financial assets (IFRS 9) of US$47 million and US$23 million in 2019 and 2018,

11

respectively

OIL PALM PLANTATIONS

Continued long‐term productivity growth through replanting and technologicalinnovation

Mature Area ‐ ha

Planted Area ‐ ha

458,557

467,261

497,587

498,395

101,757

101,436

104,751

103,480

356,800

365,825

392,836

394,915

31‐Dec‐19

31‐Dec‐18

31‐Dec‐19

31‐Dec‐18

Nucleus

Plasma

  • Immature and younger estates use newer‐generation higher‐yielding seeds for continued long‐term production growth
  • Lowering average age of plantations through accelerated replanting to around 17,200 ha in 2019

Age Profile as of 31 Dec 2019

12%

8%

6%

39,030

59,436

31,189

162,271

205,661

33%

41%

Immature (0‐3 years)

Young (4‐6 years)

Prime 1 (7‐18 years)

Prime 2 (19‐25 years)

Old (>25 years)

Notes:

  1. Total planted area including plasma
  2. Average age of plantations, including plasma, is 16 years

12

SEGMENTAL RESULTS

Palm, Laurics and Others

The integrated business model has helped GAR to weather low CPO prices

FY 2019

FY 2018

YoY

4Q 2019

3Q 2019

QoQ

Revenue (US$ million)

6,392

7,102

‐10%

1,693

1,547

9%

Sales Volume ('000 tonnes)

10,843

10,210

6%

2,776

2,697

2.9%

EBITDA (US$ million)

398

184

116%

260

38

584%

EBITDA margin

6.2%

2.6%

3.6%

15.3%

2.5%

12.8%

  • FY 2019 EBITDA margin more than doubled mainly attributable to contribution from biodiesel and destination sales. EBITDA also includes fair value gain on financial assets
  • Indonesia biodiesel is still the major catalyst to the industry with realisation of B30 programme

Notes:

1. This segment refers to processing and merchandising of palm and oilseed based products i.e. bulk, branded, oleo‐chemicals and other vegetable oils, as well as production and distribution of other consumer products in China and Indonesia mainly food and beverages

2. EBITDA includes allocated net fair value gain on financial assets in accordance with IFRS 9 of US$166 million in 2019 and US$108 million in 2018

13

STRATEGY AND OUTLOOK

14

GROWTH STRATEGY AND OUTLOOK

GAR continues to enhance its integrated operation capabilities to optimise profit opportunities and cash flow generation across the value chain

Accelerated replanting

Extending product and

with higher‐yielding

services portfolio, global

seeds to sustain

market reach and

production growth

Plantations

Palm,

logistic facilities

and Palm

Laurics and

Focusing on efforts in

Oil Mills

Others

Expanding biodiesel

yield improvement,

facilities to support

cost efficiency and

Indonesian policy on

sustainability initiatives

biofuel mandate

  • 2020 capex is targeted at US$100 million each for upstream and for downstream
  • GAR remains confident in the robust long‐term supply and demand fundamentals for palm oil supported by global demand growth including from biodiesel
  • The impact from the coronavirus epidemic is expected to be short term but it will depend on the severity and length of the outbreak

15

INDONESIA BIODIESEL

Indonesia growing biodiesel mixture mandate is aF major catalyst to the industry

  • Global feedstock for biodiesel grew by an estimated 10% in 2019 to 45.7 million MT and by another 4% in 2020
  • Palm oil has the largest market share of feedstock and continues to expand - almost 40% in 2019 from 31% in 2016

Feedstock Use for Biodiesel in 2019E

Others

Soya oil

22%

25%

Rapeseed oil

14%

Palm oil

39%

Indonesia Biodiesel Consumption

in million kltr

9.6

6.4

4.0

2.6

2017A 2018A 2019A 2020*

Notes:

* Based on Indonesian government allocation

Source: Oil World, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, and Aprobi

  • Since 2017, Indonesian biodiesel production has soared from 3.4 million kltr in 2017 to estimated 9.6 million kltr in 2020, mostly for domestic consumption
    • Indonesia is implementing full B30 since Jan 2020 after full B20 since Sep 2018
  • Indonesia biodiesel export was around 1.3 million kltr in 2019

16

TOWARDS RESPONSIBLE PALM OIL PRODUCTION

On track to achieve 100% TTP for palm supply chain at end 2020

  • Full TTP for 78% of palm supply chain at end 2019
  • 90 third‐party mills reported full TTP; > 220 are doing TTP

Managing fire and haze

  • With challenging 2019 fire season, around 0.5% of GAR area affected
  • Mainly caused by external parties clearing land with fire
  • Global Forest Watch reported 85% of fire alerts outside palm oil concessions
  • GAR continues to work with 32 villages on long‐term fire prevention, raising the community's wellbeing and environmental awareness through Desa Makmur Peduli Api

Radar monitoring of deforestation

  • GAR in industry initiative to support and fund development of new radar‐based forest monitoring system
  • Radar Alerts for Detecting Deforestation or (RADD) makes it easier to see deforestation in near‐real‐time
  • Developed by Wageningen University and Satelligence, and facilitated by World Resources Institute

17

APPENDIX

18

AGE PROFILE

Immature and younger estates use newer‐generation higher‐yielding planting materials that will further boost production growth in the future

Immature

Young

Prime 1

Prime 2

Old

Total

hectares

(0‐3 years)

(4‐6 years)

(7‐18 years)

(19‐25 years)

(>25 years)

31 December 2019

Nucleus

36,036

29,130

181,134

108,266

38,270

392,836

Plasma

2,994

2,059

24,527

54,005

21,166

104,751

Total Area

39,030

31,189

205,661

162,271

59,436

497,587

% of total planted area

8%

6%

41%

33%

12%

100%

31 December 2018

Nucleus

29,090

27,744

175,676

117,866

44,539

394,915

Plasma

2,044

3,910

28,709

50,794

18,023

103,480

Total Area

31,134

31,654

204,385

168,660

62,562

498,395

% of total planted area

6%

6%

41%

34%

13%

100%

19

CONTACT US

If you need further information, please contact:

Golden Agri‐Resources Ltd c/o 108 Pasir Panjang Road #06‐00 Golden Agri Plaza Singapore 118535

Telephone

:

+65 65900800

Facsimile

:

+65 65900887

www.goldenagri.com.sg

Contact Person : Richard Fung richard@goldenagri.com.sg

20

Disclaimer

gar - Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 04:12:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD
11:13pGOLDEN AGRI RESOURCES : Financial Results Presentation Year Ended 31 December 20..
PU
11:13pGOLDEN AGRI RESOURCES : ends 2019 on a high note.
PU
11:13pGOLDEN AGRI RESOURCES : Full Year 2019 Financial Statement and Dividend Announce..
PU
11:08pGOLDEN AGRI RESOURCES : ends 2019 on a high note
PU
02/25GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD : annual earnings release
02/18GOLDEN AGRI RESOURCES : GAR's preparations in light of COVID-19 spread
PU
02/13GOLDEN AGRI RESOURCES : Notification of Results Release.
PU
02/12STATEMENT ON RAN'S REPORT : Will Japan's Megabanks Stop Financing Rainforest Des..
PU
2019GOLDEN AGRI RESOURCES : closes year with new milestone in Supply Chain Traceabil..
PU
2019GOLDEN AGRI RESOURCES : Disclosure of Interest of Director.
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7 113 M
EBIT 2019 141 M
Net income 2019 -57,3 M
Debt 2019 2 561 M
Yield 2019 1,35%
P/E ratio 2019 -36,6x
P/E ratio 2020 17,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,62x
EV / Sales2020 0,54x
Capitalization 1 872 M
Chart GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Golden Agri-Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 0,18  $
Last Close Price 0,15  $
Spread / Highest target 64,0%
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Franky Oesman Widjaja Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Widjaja President & Executive Director
Rafael Buhay Concepcion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Khoo Kok Yeow Chief Information Officer
Syn Pau Lew Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD0.00%1 869
SIME DARBY PLANTATION BERHAD4.15%8 181
IOI CORPORATION BERHAD1.90%6 368
AAK AB1.97%4 714
FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED-4.82%1 792
PT ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK-2.55%1 449
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group