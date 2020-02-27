Golden Agri Resources : Financial Results Presentation Year Ended 31 December 2019 (FY2019).
0
02/27/2020 | 11:13pm EST
1
DISCLAIMER
This presentation has been prepared by Golden Agri‐Resources Ltd. ("GAR" or "Company") for informational purposes, and may contain projections and forward looking statements that reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These views are based on current assumptions which are subject to various risks and which may change over time. No assurance can be given that future events will occur, that projections will be achieved, or that the Company's assumptions are correct. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. A prospective investor must make its own independent decision regarding investment in securities.
Opinions expressed herein reflect the judgement of the Company as of the date of this presentation and may be subject to change without notice if the Company becomes aware of any information, whether specific to the Company, its business, or in general, which may have a material impact on any such opinions.
The information is current only as of its date and shall not, under any circumstances, create any implication that the information contained therein is correct as of any time subsequent to the date thereof or that there has been no change in the financial condition or affairs of GAR since such date. This presentation may be updated from time to time and there is no undertaking by GAR to post any such amendments or supplements on this presentation.
The Company will not be responsible for any consequences resulting from the use of this presentation as well as the reliance upon any opinion or statement contained herein or for any omission.
Improved results in fourth quarter 2019 contributed by upstream and downstream performance
EBITDA (US$ million)
•
400
391
398
300
299
260
200
184
132
•
100
70
38
0
Plantation and palm oil mills
Palm, laurics and others
FY18
FY19
3Q19
4Q19
FY 2019 vs FY 2018
Revenue
US$6,432 mn
10%
EBITDA
US$697 mn
22%
Underlying profit1
US$272 mn
50%
Palm product output
2.91 mn MT
4%
CPO FOB price
US$523/MT
7%
4Q 2019 vs 3Q 2019
Revenue
US$1,702 mn
9%
EBITDA
US$392 mn
267%
Underlying profit1
US$284 mn
n.m
Palm product output
788,000 MT
5%
CPO FOB price
US$605/MT
24%
Note:
1. Net profit attributable to owners of the Company, excluding net effect of net gain/loss from changes in fair value of biological assets, depreciation of bearer plants, exceptional
5
items, foreign exchange gain/loss, and deferred tax expense
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
6
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
US$ million
FY 2019
FY 2018
YoY
4Q 2019
3Q 2019
QoQ
Revenue
6,432
7,167
‐10%
1,702
1,563
9%
Gross Profit
831
1,007
‐17%
299
188
59%
EBITDA1
697
573
22%
392
107
267%
Underlying Profit2
272
181
50%
284
3
n.m
Net gain/(loss) from changes in
fair value of biological assets3
0.3
‐15
n.m
‐0.1
3
n.m
Depreciation of bearer plants3
‐99
‐98
1%
‐29
‐24
21%
Foreign exchange gain/(loss)3
38
‐19
n.m
15
20
‐28%
Deferred tax expense3
‐19
‐50
‐61%
‐21
‐2
1147%
Exceptional items3
2
‐1
n.m
‐9
‐
‐100%
Net profit/(loss) attributable to
owners of the Company
194
‐2
n.m
240
0.8
n.m
Year 2019 ended with strong fourth quarter performance contributed by both upstream and downstream businesses
Performance was enhanced by CPO price appreciation in the fourth quarter and fair value gain on financial assets in line with the IFRS 9
Notes:
1. EBITDA includes net fair value gain on financial assets in accordance with IFRS 9 of US$214 million in 2019 and US$132 million in 2018
2. Net profit attributable to owners of the Company, excluding net effect of net gain/loss from changes in fair value of
biological assets, depreciation of bearer plants, exceptional items, foreign exchange gain/loss, and deferred tax expense
7
3. Net of tax and/or non‐controlling interests
FINANCIAL POSITION
US$ million
31‐Dec‐19
31‐Dec‐18
Change
Total Assets
8,787
8,546
3%
Cash and short‐term investments
784
545
44%
Fixed assets1
3,720
3,716
0.1%
Total Liabilities
4,274
4,236
1%
Net Debt2
1,573
1,734
‐9%
Total debt3
3,144
3,010
4%
Cash, short‐term investments and liquid working
1,571
1,276
23%
capital4
Total Equity Attributable to Owners of the Company
4,364
4,169
5%
Net Debt2/Equity5
0.36x
0.42x
Net Debt2/Total Assets
0.18x
0.20x
Net Debt2/EBITDA
2.26x
3.03x
EBITDA/Interest
4.23x
3.55x
Notes:
Includes Property, Plant and Equipment, Bearer Plants, Right‐of‐use Assets and Investment Properties
Interest bearing debt less cash, short‐term investments and liquid working capital
Interest bearing debt
Liquid working capital is trade receivables, inventories (excluding consumables), deposits and advances to suppliers less trade payables and advances from customers
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
8
FINAL DIVIDEND
The Board proposes final dividend distribution of 0.580 Singapore cents per share, subject to approval from shareholders, same with the previous year's distribution
Cash Dividend
2016
2017
2018
2019
Dividend per share (in S$ cents)
0.635
0.809
0.580
0.580
Total Dividend (in S$ million)
80.86
103.02
73.86
73.86
Underlying Profit1 (in US$ million)
186.28
253.84
180.72
271.82
% to underlying profit
31%
30%
30%
20%
The proposed dividend includes the following considerations:
results of operations, cash flows and financial condition;
working capital requirements;
the dividend payment from subsidiaries; and
other factors deemed relevant by the Board of Directors and shareholders.
The proposed dividend is in line with the Company's dividend policy, which is to distribute up to 30% of underlying profit
Note:
1. Net profit attributable to owners of the Company excluding net effect of net gain/loss from changes in fair value of biological assets, depreciation of bearer plants, exceptional
9
items, foreign exchange gain/loss, and deferred tax income/expense
SEGMENTAL PERFORMANCE
10
SEGMENTAL RESULTS
Plantations and Palm Oil Mills
4Q 2019 performance saw quarterly improvement with the rebound in CPO prices
FY 2019
FY 2018
YoY
4Q 2019
3Q 2019
QoQ
Revenue (US$ million)
1,324
1,451
‐9%
394
356
11%
EBITDA (US$ million)
299
391
‐24%
132
70
88%
EBITDA margin
23%
27%
‐4%
34%
20%
14%
CPO FOB Price (US$/MT)
523
565
‐7%
605
490
24%
FFB Production ('000 tonnes)
9,871
10,525
‐6%
2,638
2,778
‐5%
Nucleus
7,617
8,112
‐6%
2,012
2,160
‐7%
Plasma
2,254
2,413
‐7%
626
618
1%
FFB Yield (tonnes/ha)
21.5
22.5
‐4%
5.8
5.9
‐3%
Palm Product Output ('000 tonnes)
2,913
3,049
‐4%
787
832
‐5%
CPO
2,306
2,436
‐5%
624
656
‐5%
PK
607
613
‐1%
163
176
‐7%
Oil Extraction Rate
21.5%
21.9%
‐0.4%
21.5%
21.7%
‐0.2%
Kernel Extraction Rate
5.7%
5.5%
0.2%
5.6%
5.8%
‐0.2%
Palm Product Yield (tonnes/ha)
5.8
6.2
‐5%
1.6
1.6
‐3%
FY 2019 upstream EBITDA impacted by the declines in CPO prices and output
Lower production due to dry weather conditions and the replanting programme
Note:EBITDA includes allocated net fair value gain on financial assets (IFRS 9) of US$47 million and US$23 million in 2019 and 2018,
11
respectively
OIL PALM PLANTATIONS
Continued long‐term productivity growth through replanting and technologicalinnovation
Mature Area ‐ ha
Planted Area ‐ ha
458,557
467,261
497,587
498,395
101,757
101,436
104,751
103,480
356,800
365,825
392,836
394,915
31‐Dec‐19
31‐Dec‐18
31‐Dec‐19
31‐Dec‐18
Nucleus
Plasma
Immature and younger estates use newer‐generation higher‐yielding seeds for continued long‐term production growth
Lowering average age of plantations through accelerated replanting to around 17,200 ha in 2019
Age Profile as of 31 Dec 2019
12%
8%
6%
39,030
59,436
31,189
162,271
205,661
33%
41%
Immature (0‐3 years)
Young (4‐6 years)
Prime 1 (7‐18 years)
Prime 2 (19‐25 years)
Old (>25 years)
Notes:
Total planted area including plasma
Average age of plantations, including plasma, is 16 years
12
SEGMENTAL RESULTS
Palm, Laurics and Others
The integrated business model has helped GAR to weather low CPO prices
FY 2019
FY 2018
YoY
4Q 2019
3Q 2019
QoQ
Revenue (US$ million)
6,392
7,102
‐10%
1,693
1,547
9%
Sales Volume ('000 tonnes)
10,843
10,210
6%
2,776
2,697
2.9%
EBITDA (US$ million)
398
184
116%
260
38
584%
EBITDA margin
6.2%
2.6%
3.6%
15.3%
2.5%
12.8%
FY 2019 EBITDA margin more than doubled mainly attributable to contribution from biodiesel and destination sales. EBITDA also includes fair value gain on financial assets
Indonesia biodiesel is still the major catalyst to the industry with realisation of B30 programme
Notes:
1. This segment refers to processing and merchandising of palm and oilseed based products i.e. bulk, branded, oleo‐chemicals and other vegetable oils, as well as production and distribution of other consumer products in China and Indonesia mainly food and beverages
2. EBITDA includes allocated net fair value gain on financial assets in accordance with IFRS 9 of US$166 million in 2019 and US$108 million in 2018
13
STRATEGY AND OUTLOOK
14
GROWTH STRATEGY AND OUTLOOK
GAR continues to enhance its integrated operation capabilities to optimise profit opportunities and cash flow generation across the value chain
Accelerated replanting
Extending product and
with higher‐yielding
services portfolio, global
seeds to sustain
market reach and
production growth
Plantations
Palm,
logistic facilities
and Palm
Laurics and
Focusing on efforts in
Oil Mills
Others
Expanding biodiesel
yield improvement,
facilities to support
cost efficiency and
Indonesian policy on
sustainability initiatives
biofuel mandate
2020 capex is targeted at US$100 million each for upstream and for downstream
GAR remains confident in the robust long‐term supply and demand fundamentals for palm oil supported by global demand growth including from biodiesel
The impact from the coronavirus epidemic is expected to be short term but it will depend on the severity and length of the outbreak
15
INDONESIA BIODIESEL
Indonesia growing biodiesel mixture mandate is aF major catalyst to the industry
Global feedstock for biodiesel grew by an estimated 10% in 2019 to 45.7 million MT and by another 4% in 2020
Palm oil has the largest market share of feedstock and continues to expand - almost 40% in 2019 from 31% in 2016
Feedstock Use for Biodiesel in 2019E
Others
Soya oil
22%
25%
Rapeseed oil
14%
Palm oil
39%
Indonesia Biodiesel Consumption
in million kltr
9.6
6.4
4.0
2.6
2017A 2018A 2019A 2020*
Notes:
* Based on Indonesian government allocation
Source: Oil World, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, and Aprobi
Since 2017, Indonesian biodiesel production has soared from 3.4 million kltr in 2017 to estimated 9.6 million kltr in 2020, mostly for domestic consumption
Indonesia is implementing full B30 since Jan 2020 after full B20 since Sep 2018
Indonesia biodiesel export was around 1.3 million kltr in 2019
16
TOWARDS RESPONSIBLE PALM OIL PRODUCTION
On track to achieve 100% TTP for palm supply chain at end 2020
Full TTP for 78% of palm supply chain at end 2019
90 third‐party mills reported full TTP; > 220 are doing TTP
Managing fire and haze
With challenging 2019 fire season, around 0.5% of GAR area affected
Mainly caused by external parties clearing land with fire
Global Forest Watch reported 85% of fire alerts outside palm oil concessions
GAR continues to work with 32 villages on long‐term fire prevention, raising the community's wellbeing and environmental awareness through Desa Makmur Peduli Api
Radar monitoring of deforestation
GAR in industry initiative to support and fund development of new radar‐based forest monitoring system
Radar Alerts for Detecting Deforestation or (RADD) makes it easier to see deforestation in near‐real‐time
Developed by Wageningen University and Satelligence, and facilitated by World Resources Institute
17
APPENDIX
18
AGE PROFILE
Immature and younger estates use newer‐generation higher‐yielding planting materials that will further boost production growth in the future
Immature
Young
Prime 1
Prime 2
Old
Total
hectares
(0‐3 years)
(4‐6 years)
(7‐18 years)
(19‐25 years)
(>25 years)
31 December 2019
Nucleus
36,036
29,130
181,134
108,266
38,270
392,836
Plasma
2,994
2,059
24,527
54,005
21,166
104,751
Total Area
39,030
31,189
205,661
162,271
59,436
497,587
% of total planted area
8%
6%
41%
33%
12%
100%
31 December 2018
Nucleus
29,090
27,744
175,676
117,866
44,539
394,915
Plasma
2,044
3,910
28,709
50,794
18,023
103,480
Total Area
31,134
31,654
204,385
168,660
62,562
498,395
% of total planted area
6%
6%
41%
34%
13%
100%
19
CONTACT US
If you need further information, please contact:
Golden Agri‐Resources Ltd c/o 108 Pasir Panjang Road #06‐00 Golden Agri Plaza Singapore 118535
Telephone
:
+65 65900800
Facsimile
:
+65 65900887
www.goldenagri.com.sg
Contact Person : Richard Fung richard@goldenagri.com.sg
gar - Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 04:12:08 UTC