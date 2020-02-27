Golden Agri Resources : Full Year 2019 Financial Statement and Dividend Announcement.

Full Year Financial Statement And Dividend Announcement
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Full Year
Full Year
4th Qtr
4th Qtr
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
US$'000
US$'000
%
US$'000
US$'000
%
Revenue
6,431,799
7,167,428
(10.3)
1,702,183
1,652,517
3.0
Gross Profit
831,467
1,006,834
(17.4)
299,087
261,780
14.3
EBITDA1
696,695
572,975
21.6
391,966
202,870
93.2
Underlying profit 2
271,815
180,717
50.4
283,917
101,296
180.4
Underlying profit per
share (USD cents)
2.13
1.42
50.4
2.23
0.80
180.4
Net profit/(loss)
attributable to
owners of the
Company
193,977
(1,772)
n.m.
239,563
79,314
202.0
Total dividend per
share (SGD cents)
0.580
0.580
-
Notes:
Earnings before tax, non-controlling interests, interest on borrowings, depreciation and amortisation, net gain/(loss) from changes in fair value of biological assets, foreign exchange gain/(loss) and exceptional items.
Net profit/(loss) attributable to owners of the Company excluding net effect of net gain or loss from changes in fair value of biological assets and depreciation of bearer plants, exceptional items and other non-operating items (foreign exchange gain or loss, net tax impact from tax-based asset revaluations, and other deferred tax income or expense).
n.m. - not meaningful.
1
PART I - INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR QUARTERLY (Q1, Q2 & Q3), HALF-YEAR AND FULL YEAR ANNOUNCEMENTS
1(a) An income statement and statement of comprehensive income for the group together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019
Full Year
Full Year
4th Qtr
4th Qtr
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
US$'000
US$'000
%
US$'000
US$'000
%
Revenue
6,431,799
7,167,428
(10.3)
1,702,183
1,652,517
3.0
Cost of sales
(5,600,332)
(6,160,594)
(9.1)
(1,403,096)
(1,390,737)
0.9
Gross Profit
831,467
1,006,834
(17.4)
299,087
261,780
14.3
Operating expenses
Selling expenses
(354,650)
(522,582)
(32.1)
(90,805)
(126,801)
(28.4)
General and administrative
expenses
(341,115)
(336,276)
1.4
(106,685)
(98,287)
8.5
Total operating expenses
(695,765)
(858,858)
(19.0)
(197,490)
(225,088)
(12.3)
Operating profit
135,702
147,976
(8.3)
101,597
36,692
176.9
Other income/(expenses)
Financial income
18,154
37,456
(51.5)
3,277
9,398
(65.1)
Financial expenses
(166,524)
(163,931)
1.6
(42,445)
(42,799)
(0.8)
Share of results of associated
companies, net of tax
3,890
845
360.4
470
(146)
n.m.
Share of results of joint ventures,
net of tax
(13,010)
(40,350)
(67.8)
(452)
(33,037)
(98.6)
Foreign exchange gain/(loss)
37,263
(20,497)
n.m.
13,350
25,319
(47.3)
Other operating income
242,628
125,495
93.3
205,092
115,815
77.1
122,401
(60,982)
n.m.
179,292
74,550
140.5
Exceptional items
Gain on disposal of subsidiaries
12,871
-
n.m.
1,379
-
n.m.
Allowance for impairment loss on
property, plant and equipment
(10,747)
(1,345)
699.0
(10,747)
(1,345)
699.0
2,124
(1,345)
n.m.
(9,368)
(1,345)
596.5
Profit before tax
260,227
85,649
203.8
271,521
109,897
147.1
Tax
(47,159)
(83,771)
(43.7)
(29,121)
(30,829)
(5.5)
Profit for the year/period
213,068
1,878
n.m.
242,400
79,068
206.6
Attributable to:
Owners of the Company
193,977
(1,772)
n.m.
239,563
79,314
202.0
Non-controlling interests
19,091
3,650
423.0
2,837
(246)
n.m.
213,068
1,878
n.m.
242,400
79,068
206.6
Note:
(1) n.m. - not meaningful.
2
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019
Full Year
Full Year
4th Qtr
4th Qtr
2019
2018
2019
2018
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
Profit for the year/period
213,068
1,878
242,400
79,068
Other comprehensive income/(loss):
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to
profit or loss:
Actuarial (loss)/gain on post-employment benefits
(5,071)
27,015
596
21,015
Share of other comprehensive (loss)/income of joint
ventures
(43)
33,489
(44)
33,540
Changes in fair value of financial assets at fair value
through other comprehensive income
65,859
73,667
14,087
71,413
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to
profit or loss:
Foreign currency translation differences on
consolidation
(5,453)
(20,676)
3,167
3,820
Share of other comprehensive (loss)/income of:
Joint ventures
(149)
(2,580)
(189)
301
Associates
(146)
(576)
188
536
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
54,997
110,339
17,805
130,625
Total comprehensive income for the year/period,
net of tax
268,065
112,217
260,205
209,693
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of the Company
250,566
109,505
257,679
208,902
Non-controlling interests
17,499
2,712
2,526
791
268,065
112,217
260,205
209,693
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Earnings before tax, non-controlling interests, interest on borrowings, depreciation and amortisation, net gain/(loss) from changes in fair value of biological assets, foreign exchange gain/(loss) and exceptional items ("EBITDA")
Full Year
Full Year
4th Qtr
4th Qtr
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
US$'000
US$'000
%
US$'000
US$'000
%
Earnings before tax, non-
696,695
572,975
21.6
391,966
202,870
93.2
controlling interests, interest on
borrowings, depreciation and
amortisation, net gain/(loss) from
changes in fair value of
biological assets and foreign
exchange gain/(loss) and
exceptional items ("EBITDA")
Interest on borrowings Depreciation and amortisation Net gain/(loss) from changes in fair value of biological assets Foreign exchange gain/(loss) Exceptional items
Profit before tax
Note:
(1) n.m. - not meaningful.
(164,534)
(161,309)
2.0
(41,926)
(42,539)
(1.4)
(311,836)
(284,046)
9.8
(82,489)
(71,060)
16.1
515
(20,129)
n.m.
(12)
(3,348)
(99.6)
37,263
(20,497)
n.m.
13,350
25,319
(47.3)
2,124
(1,345)
n.m.
(9,368)
(1,345)
596.5
260,227
85,649
203.8
271,521
109,897
147.1
3
1(b)(i) A statement of financial position (for the issuer and group), together with a comparative
statement as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year
UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Group
Company
As at
As at
As at
As at
31/12/2019
31/12/2018
31/12/2019
31/12/2018
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
209,614
192,766
58
88
Short-term investments
574,747
351,855
-
-
Trade receivables
500,663
533,692
-
-
Other current assets (note (a))
663,376
804,835
11
11
Inventories
1,014,557
1,002,350
-
-
2,962,957
2,885,498
69
99
Non-Current Assets
Long-term receivables and
assets (note (b))
232,523
323,525
-
-
Long-term investments
1,244,214
1,077,772
184,445
175,065
Subsidiary companies
-
-
3,431,525
3,431,355
Associated companies
21,184
17,546
-
-
Joint ventures
185,199
88,723
-
-
Investment properties
105
112
-
-
Property, plant and equipment
2,689,806
2,624,108
-
-
Bearer plants
1,029,815
1,092,166
-
-
Deferred tax assets
232,667
244,023
-
-
Intangible assets
188,217
192,107
-
-
5,823,730
5,660,082
3,615,970
3,606,420
Total Assets
8,786,687
8,545,580
3,616,039
3,606,519
4
UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (cont'd)
Group
Company
As at
As at
As at
As at
31/12/2019
31/12/2018
31/12/2019
31/12/2018
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
Liabilities and Equity
Current Liabilities
Short-term borrowings
1,852,319
1,376,266
-
-
Bonds and notes payable
-
124,640
-
-
Lease liabilities
18,471
-
-
-
Trade payables
557,707
683,349
-
-
Other payables (note(c))
296,095
287,748
129,689
40,789
Taxes payable
12,513
18,899
-
-
2,737,105
2,490,902
129,689
40,789
Non-Current Liabilities
Bonds and notes payables
111,359
109,971
-
-
Long-term borrowings
1,141,217
1,399,212
-
-
Lease liabilities
20,425
-
-
-
Deferred tax liabilities
85,632
78,080
-
-
Long-term payables and
liabilities
178,149
157,335
-
-
1,536,782
1,744,598
-
-
Total Liabilities
4,273,887
4,235,500
129,689
40,789
Equity Attributable to Owners of the Company
Issued capital
320,939
320,939
320,939
320,939
Share premium
1,216,095
1,216,095
1,850,965
1,850,965
Treasury shares
(31,726)
(31,726)
(31,726)
(31,726)
Other paid-in capital
184,318
184,318
-
-
Other reserves
Option reserve
31,471
31,471
31,471
31,471
Currency translation reserve
(20,071)
(16,702)
-
-
Fair value reserve
172,547
106,688
(22,145)
1,640
PRC statutory reserve
3,820
3,820
-
-
Other reserve
29,731
35,315
-
-
217,498
160,592
9,326
33,111
Retained earnings
2,457,300
2,318,426
1,336,846
1,392,441
4,364,424
4,168,644
3,486,350
3,565,730
Non-Controlling Interests
148,376
141,436
-
-
Total Equity
4,512,800
4,310,080
3,486,350
3,565,730
Total Liabilities and Equity
8,786,687
8,545,580
3,616,039
3,606,519
5
UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (cont'd)
Note:
(a)
Other Current Assets
Group
Company
As at
As at
As at
As at
31/12/2019
31/12/2018
31/12/2019
31/12/2018
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
Prepaid expenses
21,376
21,370
10
10
Prepaid taxes
150,311
117,481
-
-
Deposits and advances to suppliers
152,816
243,802
-
-
Biological assets
64,304
63,789
-
-
Derivative receivable
104,169
102,742
-
-
Others
157,948
152,546
1
1
650,924
701,730
11
11
Receivable from joint ventures
12,105
68,230
-
-
Receivable from related parties
347
34,875
-
-
663,376
804,835
11
11
(b) Long-Term Receivables and Assets
Group
Company
As at
As at
As at
As at
31/12/2019
31/12/2018
31/12/2019
31/12/2018
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
Loan receivable from joint ventures
and an associated company
21,846
80,793
-
-
Tax recoverable
157,756
204,729
-
-
Advances for plasma plantations, net
4,608
2,651
-
-
Advances for projects
24,831
12,290
-
-
Land clearing
3,959
1,894
-
-
Advances for investment in land
1,495
1,495
-
-
Others
18,028
19,673
-
-
232,523
323,525
-
-
(c)
Other Payables
Group
Company
As at
As at
As at
As at
31/12/2019
31/12/2018
31/12/2019
31/12/2018
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
Advances and deposits
113,102
138,665
-
-
Accrued expenses
59,745
52,038
334
324
Payable to third parties
84,694
63,189
-
-
Others
31,654
30,251
7
7
289,195
284,143
341
331
Payable to related parties
6,900
3,605
129,348
40,458
296,095
287,748
129,689
40,789
6
1(b)(ii) Aggregate amount of group's borrowings and debt securities
As at 31/12/2019
As at 31/12/2018
US$'000
US$'000
Secured
Unsecured
Total
Secured
Unsecured
Total
Amount repayable in
one year or less,
or on demand
1,190,330
680,460
1,870,790
847,888
653,018
1,500,906
Amount repayable
after one year
893,818
379,183
1,273,001
1,219,203
289,980
1,509,183
Total
2,084,148
1,059,643
3,143,791
2,067,091
942,998
3,010,089
Details of any collateral
The secured borrowings are collaterised by certain cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments, inventories, trade receivables, bearer plants, biological assets, and property and plant and equipment.
1(c) A statement of cash flows (for the group), together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019
Full Year
Full Year
2019
2018
US$'000
US$'000
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before tax
260,227
85,649
Adjustments for:
307,133
280,407
Depreciation
Amortisation
4,703
3,639
Net (gain)/loss from changes in fair value of biological assets
(515)
20,129
Unrealised foreign exchange gain
(6,080)
(6,135)
Share of results of associated companies, net of tax
(3,890)
(845)
Share of results of joint ventures, net of tax
13,010
40,350
(Gain)/Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
(1,051)
793
Property, plant and equipment written off
980
996
Bearer plants written off
748
179
Inventories written off
373
-
Other receivables written off
8,762
3,134
Write-back of impairment loss on inventories, net
(3,445)
(161)
Allowance for impairment loss on property, plant and equipment
10,747
1,345
Provision for expected credit loss on:
Trade receivables, net
179
(9)
Other receivables, net
20,006
1
(Gain)/Loss on disposal of subsidiaries
(12,871)
189
Changes in fair value of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
(233,807)
(131,537)
Interest income
(18,154)
(37,456)
Interest expense
164,534
161,309
Operating cash flow before working capital changes
511,589
421,977
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade receivables
(1,230)
(48,442)
Other current assets
75,650
(166,049)
Inventories
(26,651)
63,137
Trade payables
(77,972)
138,633
Other payables
49,377
52,314
Cash generated from operations
530,763
461,570
7
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 (cont'd)
Full Year
Full Year
2019
2018
US$'000
US$'000
Cash generated from operations
530,763
461,570
Interest paid
(164,483)
(153,166)
Interest received
25,604
33,088
Tax paid
(18,874)
(58,225)
Net cash generated from operating activities
373,010
283,267
Cash flows from investing activities
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
12,520
5,468
Proceeds from disposal of bearer plants
512
1,083
Capital expenditure on property, plant and equipment
(250,514)
(229,041)
Capital expenditure on bearer plants
(31,759)
(36,854)
Investments in financial assets, net
(41,806)
(130,695)
Investment in an associated company
-
(6,097)
Cash inflow from non-controlling interest for incorporation of a subsidiary
-
136
(Investments in)/Proceeds from Plasma/KKPA Program plantations, net
(1,804)
1,964
Net cash inflow from disposal of subsidiaries
48
70,514
Dividends received from joint ventures
-
34,405
Dividends received from an associated company
-
772
Payments for deferred expenditure and intangible assets
(18,432)
(25,455)
Net increase in long-term receivables and assets
(23,934)
(26,632)
Net cash used in investing activities
(355,169)
(340,432)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from short-term borrowings
4,893,368
4,911,253
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
308,454
658,467
Proceeds from notes issue
-
112,613
Payments of dividends
(65,745)
(11,537)
Payments of short-term borrowings
(4,523,347)
(4,930,839)
Payments of long-term borrowings
(461,909)
(418,395)
Payments of principal element of leases
(22,700)
-
Payments of bonds and notes payable
(124,869)
(309,262)
Capital subscribed by non-controlling shareholders
22
-
Proceeds from dilution of interests in a subsidiary
-
83,380
Acquisition of additional interests in a subsidiary
-
(28)
Payments of deferred loan charges and bank loan administration costs
(4,267)
(6,172)
Decrease/(Increase) in cash in banks and time deposits pledged
31,530
(766)
Net cash generated from financing activities
30,537
88,714
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
48,378
31,549
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
158,747
127,198
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year (See Note below)
207,125
158,747
Note:
Cash and cash equivalents included in consolidated statement of cash flows consist of the following:
31/12/2019
31/12/2018
US$'000
US$'000
Time deposits, cash and bank balances
209,614
192,766
Less: Cash in banks and time deposits pledged
(2,489)
(34,019)
207,125
158,747
8
1(d) (i) A statement (for the issuer and group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or (ii) changes in equity other than those arising from capitalisation issues and distributions to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year
<-------------------------------------Attributable to Owners of the Company ----------------------->
Other
Non-
Issued
Share
Treasury
Paid-in
Other
Retained
Controlling
Total
The Group
Capital
Premium
Shares
Capital
Reserves
Earnings
Total
Interests
Equity
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
Balance at
31 Dec 2018
320,939
1,216,095
(31,726)
184,318
160,592
2,318,426
4,168,644
141,436
4,310,080
Effect of adoption
of IFRS 16
-
-
-
-
-
(849)
(849)
-
(849)
Balance at
1 Jan 2019
320,939
1,216,095
(31,726)
184,318
160,592
2,317,577
4,167,795
141,436
4,309,231
Profit for the year
-
-
-
-
-
193,977
193,977
19,091
213,068
Other
comprehensive
income/(loss)
-
-
-
-
56,589
-
56,589
(1,592)
54,997
Total
comprehensive
income for the
year
-
-
-
-
56,589
193,977
250,566
17,499
268,065
Dividends paid for
2018
-
-
-
-
-
(54,258)
(54,258)
-
(54,258)
Dividends paid to
non-controlling
shareholders
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(11,487)
(11,487)
Change in interests
in subsidiaries
-
-
-
-
(163)
-
(163)
163
-
Disposal of
subsidiaries
-
-
-
-
480
4
484
743
1,227
Capital subscribed
by non-controlling
shareholders
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
22
22
Balance at
31 Dec 2019
320,939
1,216,095
(31,726)
184,318
217,498
2,457,300
4,364,424
148,376
4,512,800
9
1(d) (i) A statement (for the issuer and group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or (ii) changes in equity other than those arising from capitalisation issues and distributions to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year
-----------------------------Attributable to Owners of the Company ----------------------------->
Other
Non-
Issued
Share
Treasury
Paid-in
Other
Retained
Controlling
Total
The Group
Capital
Premium
Shares
Capital
Reserves
Earnings
Total
Interests
Equity
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
Balance at
31 Dec 2017
320,939
1,216,095
(31,726)
184,318
56,925
2,260,432
4,006,983
101,570
4,108,553
Effect of adoption
of IFRS 9
-
-
-
-
29,900
70,839
100,739
-
100,739
Balance at
1 Jan 2018
320,939
1,216,095
(31,726)
184,318
86,825
2,331,271
4,107,722
101,570
4,209,292
(Loss)/Income for
the year
-
-
-
-
-
(1,772)
(1,772)
3,650
1,878
Changes in fair
value of financial
assets at FVOCI
-
-
-
-
73,667
-
73,667
-
73,667
Other
comprehensive
income/(loss)
-
-
-
-
37,610
-
37,610
(938)
36,672
Total
comprehensive
income/(loss) for
the year
-
-
-
-
111,277
(1,772)
109,505
2,712
112,217
Dividends paid for
2017
-
-
-
-
-
(11,073)
(11,073)
-
(11,073)
Dividends paid to
non-controlling
shareholders
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(464)
(464)
Non-controlling
interest for
incorporation of
subsidiaries
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
136
136
Put option reserve
-
-
-
-
(83,380)
-
(83,380)
-
(83,380)
Transaction with
non-controlling
interests
-
-
-
-
45,870
-
45,870
37,482
83,352
Balance at
31 Dec 2018
320,939
1,216,095
(31,726)
184,318
160,592
2,318,426
4,168,644
141,436
4,310,080
10
1(d) (i) A statement (for the issuer and group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or (ii) changes in equity other than those arising from capitalisation issues and distributions to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year
The Company
Balance at 1 Jan 2019
Loss for the year
Other comprehensive loss
Total comprehensive loss for the year
Dividends paid for 2018
Issued
Share
Treasury
Other
Retained
Capital
Premium
Shares
Reserves
Earnings
Total
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
320,939
1,850,965
(31,726)
33,111
1,392,441
3,565,730
-
-
-
-
(1,337)
(1,337)
-
-
-
(23,785)
-
(23,785)
-
-
-
(23,785)
(1,337)
(25,122)
-
-
-
-
(54,258)
(54,258)
Balance at 31 Dec 2019
320,939
1,850,965
(31,726)
9,326
1,336,846
3,486,350
Balance at 1 Jan 2018 as
320,939
1,850,965
(31,726)
31,471
48,203
2,219,852
previously announced
Effect of adoption of IFRS 9
-
-
-
(6,873)
-
(6,873)
Balance at 1 Jan 2018
320,939
1,850,965
(31,726)
24,598
48,203
2,212,979
Profit for the year
-
-
-
-
1,355,311
1,355,311
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
8,513
-
8,513
Total comprehensive income for
-
-
-
8,513
1,355,311
1,363,824
the year
Dividends paid for 2017
-
-
-
-
(11,073)
(11,073)
Balance at 31 Dec 2018
320,939
1,850,965
(31,726)
33,111
1,392,441
3,565,730
1(d)(ii) Details of any changes in the company's share capital arising from rights issue, bonus issue, share buy-backs, exercise of share options or warrants, conversion of other issues of equity securities, issue of shares for cash or as consideration for acquisition or for any other purpose since the end of the previous period reported on. State the number of shares that may be issued on conversion of all the outstanding convertibles, if any, against the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings of the issuer, as at the end of the current financial period reported on and as at the end of the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. State also the number of shares held as treasury shares and the number of subsidiary holdings, if any, and the percentage of the aggregate number of treasury shares and subsidiary holdings held against the total number of shares outstanding in a class that is listed as at the end of the current financial period reported on and as at the end of the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year
Details of the Company's issued and paid-up capital were as follows:
Number/Percentage of treasury shares
Number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares)
As at
31 Dec 2019
31 Dec 2018
102,792,400 / 0.8%
102,792,400 / 0.8%
12,734,756,156
12,734,756,156
There were no movements in the Company's issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) since 31 December 2018.
11
1(d)(iii) To show the number of issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the end of the current financial period and as at the end of the immediately preceding year.
The total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares as at 31 December 2019 and 2018 was 12,734,756,156 ordinary shares.
1(d)(iv) A statement showing all sales, transfers, disposal, cancellation and/or use of treasury shares as at the end of the current financial period reported on.
There were no changes in the number of ordinary shares held as treasury shares by the Company since 31 December 2018.
Whether the figures have been audited, or reviewed and in accordance with which auditing standard or practice
These figures have not been audited, or reviewed by the auditors.
Where the figures have been audited or reviewed, the auditors' report (including any qualifications or emphasis of matter)
Not applicable.
3A. Where the latest financial statements are subject to an adverse opinion, qualified opinion or disclaimer of opinion, (a) updates on the efforts taken to resolve each outstanding audit issue; (b) confirmation from the Board that the impact of all outstanding audit issues on the financial statements have been adequately disclosed. This is not required for any audit issue that is a material uncertainty relating to going concern.
Not applicable.
Whether the same accounting policies and methods of computation as in the issuer's most recently audited annual financial statements have been applied
Except as disclosed in Note 5 below, the Group has applied the same accounting policies and methods of computation consistent with those used in the most recent audited annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018.
If there are any changes in the accounting policies and methods of computation, including any required by an accounting standard, what has changed, as well as the reasons for, and the effect of, the change
The Group adopted various new and revised IFRSs that are relevant to its operations and effective for period beginning 1 January 2018. Except as disclosed below, the adoption of the new and revised IFRSs has had no material financial impact on the Group's financial statements.
IFRS 16, Leases sets out a revised framework for the recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of leases, and replaces existing lease accounting guidance. IFRS 16 requires lessees to recognise right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for all leases with a term of more than 12 months, except where the underlying asset is of low value. The right-of-use asset is depreciated and interest expense is recognised on the lease liability. Right-of-use assets are tested for impairment in accordance with IAS 36, Impairment of Assets. The accounting requirements for lessors have not been changed substantially, and continue to be based on classification as operating and finance leases. Disclosure requirements have been enhanced for both lessors and lessees.
The Group adopted IFRS 16 on 1 January 2019 based on a permitted transition approach that does not restate comparative information, but recognises the cumulative effect of initially applying SFRS(I) 16 as an adjustment to the opening balance of retained earnings on 1 January 2019. The Group also plans to adopt an expedient offered by IFRS 16, exempting the Group from having to reassess whether pre- existing contracts contain a lease.
12
The Group has entered into leasing arrangements with lessors for rental of office premises and properties as lessee. Prior to adoption of IFRS 16, the Group recognised these arrangement as operating leases and payments made under operating leases are recognised in the income statement on a straight-line basis over the period of the lease. Upon adoption of IFRS 16, the Group recognised the right-of-use assets and lease liabilities. The nature of expenses related to those leases will change as IFRS 16 replaces the straight-line operating lease expense with depreciation charge for right-of-use assets and interest expenses on lease liabilities. The Group does not restate the comparative information for the effect of adopting IFRS 16 due to the exemption in IFRS 16 but has instead recognised the effect in retained earnings and other reserves as at 1 January 2019.
The following reconciliations summarise the impacts of transition to IFRS 16 on the Group's financial statements.
Consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2018 and 1 January 2019
Effect of
At 31 Dec 2018
IFRS 16
At 1 Jan 2019
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
Property, plant and equipment
2,624,108
47,494
2,671,602
Other current assets
804,835
(3,155)
801,680
Lease liabilities:
Current
-
(25,228)
(25,228)
Non-current
-
(19,960)
(19,960)
Retained earnings
2,318,426
(849)
2,317,577
6. Earnings per ordinary share of the group for the current financial period reported on and the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year, after deducting any provision for preference dividends
The Group
Full Year
Full Year
4th Qtr
4th Qtr
2019
2018
2019
2018
Earnings/(Loss) per
ordinary share for the
period after deducting any
provision for preference
dividends:-
(i) Based on weighted
USD1.52cents
(USD0.01cents)
USD1.88cents
USD0.62cents
average number of
ordinary shares
- Weighted average
12,734,756,156
12,734,756,156
12,734,756,156
12,734,756,156
number of shares
(ii) On a fully diluted
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
basis
- Weighted average
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
number of shares
13
7. Net asset value (for the issuer and group) per ordinary share based on issued shares excluding treasury shares of the issuer at the end of the (a) current financial period reported on and (b) immediately preceding financial year
The Group
The Company
As at
As at
As at
As at
31 Dec 2019
31 Dec 2018
31 Dec 2019
31 Dec 2018
Net asset value (total assets
less total liabilities) per
US$0.35
US$0.34
US$0.27
US$0.28
ordinary share based on
existing issued share capital
of 12,734,756,156 shares
8. A review of the performance of the group, to the extent necessary for a reasonable understanding of the group's business. The review must discuss any significant factors that affected the turnover, costs, and earnings of the group for the current financial period reported on, including (where applicable) seasonal or cyclical factors. It must also discuss any material factors that affected the cash flow, working capital, assets or liabilities of the group during the current financial period reported on
Full Year 2019
Full Year 2018
Change
Revenue by segment
US$'000
US$'000
%
Plantations and palm oil mills
1,323,745
1,451,275
(8.8)
Palm, laurics and others
6,391,668
7,101,525
(10.0)
Inter-segment eliminations
(1,283,614)
(1,385,372)
(7.3)
Total Revenue
6,431,799
7,167,428
(10.3)
EBITDA by segment
Plantations and palm oil mills
298,977
390,584
(23.5)
Palm, laurics and others
397,864
184,235
116.0
Inter-segment eliminations
(146)
(1,844)
(92.1)
Total EBITDA
696,695
572,975
21.6
Notes:
EBITDA refers to earnings before tax, non-controlling interests, interest on borrowings, depreciation and amortisation, net gain/(loss) from changes in fair value of biological assets, foreign exchange gain/(loss) and exceptional items.
Plantations and palm oil mills segment refers to products from upstream business.
Palm, laurics and others segment refers to processing and merchandising of palm and oilseed based products i.e. bulk, branded, oleo-chemicals and other vegetable oils, as well as production and distribution of other consumer products in China and Indonesia mainly food and beverages.
REVIEW OF PERFORMANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019
The Group recorded revenue of US$6,431.8 million for the current year ("FY2019"), a 10.3% decrease compared to US$7,167.4 million in the previous financial year ("FY2018"). Despite weaker crude palm oil ("CPO") prices during the year, EBITDA of the Group was higher at US$696.7 million mainly attributable to improved performance from our palm, laurics and others segment, as well as fair value gain on financial assets recognised in the current year.
PLANTATIONS AND PALM OIL MILLS
Revenue from our plantation and palm oil mills segment decreased by 8.8% to US$1,323.7 million in FY2019, mainly attributable by lower CPO prices and production output. The average international CPO (FOB Belawan) price for the current year was US$523 per tonne, 7.4% lower as compared to US$565 per tonne in the previous year. Total fresh fruit bunch ("FFB") and palm product output for the year decreased to 9,871,000 tonnes and 2,913,000 tonnes respectively as compared to 10,525,000 tonnes and 3,049,000 tonnes respectively in the previous year, primarily affected by the dry weather conditions and the replanting programme. Consequently, EBITDA from our plantations and palm oil mills segment decreased to US$299.0 million in FY2019. EBITDA from our plantations and palm oil mills segment included the allocated net fair value gain on financial assets which is recorded as part of the other operating income.
14
PALM, LAURICS AND OTHERS
Our palm, laurics and others segment refers to all processing and merchandising of palm and oilseeds product, biodiesel, oleo-chemicals and other vegetable oils, as well as production and distribution of other consumer products in China and Indonesia. Revenue from this segment decreased by 10.0% to US$6,391.7 million in FY2019. This was mainly attributable to softer CPO prices and lower sales volume for oilseeds in China, which was offset by the strong demand for biodiesel in Indonesia. Despite lower prices, EBITDA increased from US$184.2 million in FY2018 to US$397.9 million in the current year with better EBITDA margin mainly due to additional contribution from biodiesel and the removal of export levy in Indonesia in the last quarter of 2018 as well as higher allocated net fair value gain on financial assets which is recorded as part of the other operating income.
FINANCIAL EXPENSES, NET
Net financial expenses comprised net interest expenses (after deducting interest income), amortisation of deferred loan charges and other finance charges. Net financial expenses increased from US$126.5 million to US$148.4 million in the current year mainly due to lower interest income from time deposits and investment in the current year.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE GAIN/(LOSS), NET
The Group recorded a net foreign exchange gain of US$37.3 million in the current year as compared to net loss of US$20.5 million in the previous year. This was mainly attributable to the translation gain on net monetary assets as Indonesian Rupiah strengthened against USD during the current year, and fair value gain on forward foreign currency contracts entered to hedge the currency exposure.
SHARE OF RESULTS OF JOINT VENTURES, NET
The Group recorded lower share of loss in joint ventures of US$13.0 million in the current year as compared to US$40.4 million in the previous year. Higher share of loss in the previous year was mainly due to loss incurred by a joint venture which started commercial operations in end of 2017.
OTHER OPERATING INCOME
Net other operating income comprised mainly changes in fair value of biological assets (agricultural produce) and financial assets, income from sales of seedlings and other materials, as well as rental income. Net other operating income increased from US$125.5 million in FY2018 to US$242.6 million in the current year primarily attributable to higher net fair value gain.
EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS
Exceptional items in the current year related to US$12.9 million gain on disposal of certain subsidiaries in Indonesia and US$10.7 million allowance for impairment loss made on certain fixed assets.
TAX
Income tax comprised provision for current and deferred income tax derived by applying the varying statutory tax rates of the different countries in which the Group operates on its taxable profit and taxable temporary difference. No group relief is available for set-off of taxable profits against tax losses of companies within the Group. Net tax expense was lower at US$47.2 million in FY2019 mainly in line with lower taxable income in certain subsidiaries recorded for the current year.
NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
Non-controlling shareholders' share of profit increased from US$3.7 million to US$19.1 million in FY2019. This increase was mainly attributable to higher profit recorded in certain subsidiaries.
15
REVIEW OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019
The Group adopted IFRS 16, Leases, requiring lessees to recognise right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for all leases with effect from 1 January 2019. The cumulative effect of initial application has been adjusted against the opening balance of retained earnings on 1 January 2019 based on the permitted transition approach. Details and impact of adjustment are disclosed in Note 5 above.
ASSETS
The Group's total assets increased by US$241.1 million to US$8,786.7 million as at end of FY2019 as compared to US$8,545.6 million as at end FY2018.
Total current assets increased by US$77.5 million as at 31 December 2019 mainly due to increase in short-term investments of US$222.9 million mainly resulting from fair value gain, partially offset by decrease in other current assets of US$141.5 million mainly due to lower deposits and advances to suppliers and lower receivables from joint ventures and related parties.
Total non-current assets increased by US$163.6 million mainly due to recognition of right-of-use assets and additional investments in joint ventures, as well as logistics and technology related-investments, partially offset with lower tax recoverable.
LIABILITIES
Total liabilities of the Group increased marginally to US$4,273.9 million as at 31 December 2019. This was mainly attributable to recognition of lease liabilities and higher borrowings, partially offset with lower trade payables.
REVIEW OF CASH FLOWS FOR FULL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019
The Group recorded higher net cash inflow for its operating activities (after payment of taxes and interest expenses) at US$373.0 million in the current year, mainly due to better operating performance and lower working capital requirement for our downstream activities.
Net cash used in investing activities of US$355.2 million was mainly related to capital expenditures on our property, plant and equipment, and additional investments during the current year.
Net cash generated from financing activities of US$30.5 million was mainly due to net proceeds from new loans drawdown, net of dividends payment during the current year.
Where a forecast, or a prospect statement, has been previously disclosed to shareholders, any variance between it and the actual results
Not applicable.
A commentary at the date of the announcement of the competitive conditions of the industry in which the group operates and any known factors or events that may affect the group in the next reporting period and the next 12 months
The recent coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak has created uncertainty and is expected to affect the business sentiments and our operating environment. Nonetheless, the outlook of CPO prices remains positive as production growth is expected to slow down given the age profile of the industry and dry weather conditions in 2019, while the demand growth for CPO is estimated to remain stable underpinned by global food and energy demand, particularly the increase in biodiesel consumption in Indonesia. The Group will continue to enhance its integrated operation capabilities in an efficient and innovative way, so as to optimise profit opportunities across the value chain, as well as to improve its yield, cost efficiency and sustainability initiative.
16
11. Dividend
(a) Current Financial Period Reported On
Any ordinary dividend declared for the current financial period reported on? Yes.
Subject to ordinary shareholders' approval at the Annual Meeting to be held on 27 April 2020, the following ordinary dividend has been proposed:
Name of Dividend:
Proposed final dividend
Dividend Type:
Cash
Dividend Amount per share: 0.580 Singapore cents per ordinary share
Number of shares:
12,734,756,156
Tax Rate:
Tax not applicable
(b) Corresponding Period of the Immediately Preceding Financial Year
Any ordinary dividend declared for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year? Yes.
Name of Dividend:
Proposed final dividend
Dividend Type:
Cash
Dividend Amount per share: 0.580 Singapore cents per ordinary share
Number of shares:
12,734,756,156
Tax Rate:
Tax not applicable
(c) Date payable
Subject to ordinary shareholders' approval at the Annual Meeting to be held on 27 April 2020, the proposed final ordinary dividend for financial year ended 31 December 2019 will be payable on 18 May 2020.
Record date
5.00 p.m. on 6 May 2020
12. If no dividend has been declared/recommended, a statement to that effect Not applicable.
17
13. Interested persons transactions disclosure
Aggregate value of
all interested person
transactions during
Aggregate value of
the year under
all interested person
review (excluding
transactions
Name of interested person ("IP")
Nature of
transactions less
conducted under
relationship
than S$100,000 and
shareholders'
transactions
mandate pursuant
conducted under
to Rule 920
shareholders'
(excluding
mandate* pursuant
transactions less
to Rule 920)
than S$100,000)
FY2019
FY2019
US$
US$
PT Asuransi Sinar Mas
#1
Nil
6,342,955
PT Bank Sinarmas Tbk ("BSM")
#1
Nil
21,549,319
#2
PT Cakrawala Mega Indah ("CMI")
#1
Nil
30,910,700
#3
PT Golden Energy Mines Tbk
#1
Nil
599,659
PT Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper Tbk
#1
Nil
454,227
PT Maritim Sinar Utama
#1
Nil
672,267
PT Pindo Deli Pulp and Paper Mills
#1
Nil
140,160
PT Rolimex Kimia Nusamas ("RKN")
#1
Nil
64,908,268
#4
PT Roundhill Capital Indonesia ("RCI")
#1
Nil
15,680,925
#5
PT Royal Oriental
#1
Nil
1,550,222
PT Sinar Jati Mitra
#1
Nil
476,772
PT Sinar Mas Tjipta
#1
Nil
770,000
Total
Nil
144,055,474
Notes:
*
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
Renewed at GAR's Annual Meeting on 24 April 2019 pursuant to Rule 920 of the listing manual of the SGX-ST ("Listing Manual").
These IPs are regarded as associates of GAR's controlling shareholder under Chapter 9 of the Listing Manual on interested person transactions.
Time deposits and current account placements with BSM during the year. Principal amount of placements as at 31 December 2019 is approximately US$8.06 million.
Purchase of paper products and chemicals from CMI.
Purchase of fertilizers and chemicals from RKN; sale of oleochemical products to RKN.
Purchase of coal from RCI.
18
PART II - ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR FULL YEAR ANNOUNCEMENT
14. Segmented revenue and results for business or geographical segments (of the group) in the form presented in the issuer's most recently audited annual financial statements, with comparative information for the immediately preceding year
For management purposes, the Group is organised into business units based on their products and has two reporting operating segments as follows:
Plantations and palm oil mills- comprises the products from upstream business;
Palm, laurics and others
- comprises the processing and merchandising of palm and oilseed based
products i.e. bulk, branded, oleo-chemicals and other vegetable oils, as
well as production and distribution of other consumer products in China
and Indonesia mainly food and beverages.
Plantations
Palm,
and palm
laurics and
oil mills
others
Eliminations
Total
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
Full year 2019
Revenue from external customers
40,312
6,391,487
-
6,431,799
Inter-segment sales
1,283,433
181
(1,283,614)
-
Total revenue
1,323,745
6,391,668
(1,283,614)
6,431,799
EBITDA
298,977
397,864
(146)
696,695
Other information
Depreciation and amortisation
(211,161)
(100,675)
-
(311,836)
Allowance for impairment loss of property, plant
and equipment
-
(10,747)
-
(10,747)
Net gain from changes in fair value of biological
assets
515
-
-
515
Interest on borrowings
(86,717)
(77,817)
-
(164,534)
Share of profit/(loss) of:
Associated companies
1,076
2,814
-
3,890
Joint ventures
-
(13,010)
-
(13,010)
Full year 2018
Revenue from external customers
65,903
7,101,525
-
7,167,428
Inter-segment sales
1,385,372
-
(1,385,372)
-
Total revenue
1,451,275
7,101,525
(1,385,372)
7,167,428
EBITDA
390,584
184,235
(1,844)
572,975
Other information
Depreciation and amortisation
(187,458)
(96,588)
-
(284,046)
Allowance for impairment loss of property, plant
and equipment
-
(1,345)
-
(1,345)
Net loss from changes in fair value of biological
assets
(20,129)
-
-
(20,129)
Interest on borrowings
(85,733)
(75,576)
-
(161,309)
Share of profit/(loss) of:
Associated companies
149
696
-
845
Joint ventures
-
(40,350)
-
(40,350)
19
GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENT
An analysis of the Group's revenue from business by geographical location of customers is as follows:
Full Year 2019
Full Year 2018
US$'000
US$'000
China
810,750
853,214
Indonesia
1,092,550
1,081,681
India
1,526,533
1,591,286
Rest of Asia
1,585,289
2,055,937
Europe
922,840
1,015,425
Others
493,837
569,885
6,431,799
7,167,428
15. In the review of performance, the factors leading to any material changes in contributions to turnover and earnings by the business or geographical segments
Not applicable.
16. A breakdown of sales
Sales reported for first half year
Operating loss after tax before deducting non-controlling interests reported for first half year
Sales reported for second half year
Operating profit after tax before deducting non-controlling interests reported for second half year
The Group
2019
2018
% Increase/
US$'000
US$'000
(Decrease)
3,166,532
3,676,231
(13.9)
(35,322)
(24,323)
45.2
3,265,267
3,491,197
(6.5)
248,390
26,201
848.0
17. A breakdown of the total annual dividend (in dollar value) for the issuer's latest full year and its previous full year
2019
2018
US$'000
US$'000
Ordinary - proposed final
54,834
54,258
20
18. Disclosure of person occupying a managerial position in the issuer or any of its principal subsidiaries who is a relative of a director or chief executive officer or substantial shareholder of the issuer pursuant to Rule 704(13) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited as follows:
Name
Age
Family relationship
Current position and
Details of
with any director,
duties, and the year the
changes in
chief executive
position was first held
duties and
officer and/or
position held,
substantial
if any, during
shareholder
the year
Franky Oesman
62
Brother of Muktar
GAR:
Widjaja
Widjaja, Director of
Chairman and Chief
No changes
GAR
Executive Officer since
2000 and 1996
respectively.
Overall responsible for the
strategic direction and
management of the
Group's operations.
Muktar Widjaja
65
Brother of Franky
GAR:
Oesman Widjaja,
Director and President
No changes
Director of GAR
since 1999 and 2000
respectively.
Jesslyne Widjaja
35
Daughter of Franky
GAR Group:
Oesman Widjaja, Niece
Director - Corporate
No changes
of Muktar Widjaja,
Strategy & Business
Directors of GAR
Development since 2014.
Oversee all corporate
strategy, business
development and
organizational
development activities.
19. Confirmation pursuant to the Rule 720(1) of the listing manual
The Company confirms that it has procured undertakings from all its directors and executive officers in the form set out in Appendix 7.7 under Rule 720(1) of the Listing Manual.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
Rafael Buhay Concepcion, Jr.
Director
28 February 2020
Submitted by Kimberley Lye Chor Mei, Director, Corporate Secretarial on 28 February 2020 to the SGX
