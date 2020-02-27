Golden Agri Resources : Full Year 2019 Financial Statement and Dividend Announcement. 0 02/27/2020 | 11:13pm EST Send by mail :

Additional Details For Financial Period Ended 31/12/2019 https://links.sgx.com/1.0.0/corporate-announcements/MMT4I68AVR7FSQ2T/46271d7dc5df430374c1c862e65011c35186646e26bafe89f6e49f6a1c1ec… 1/2 2/28/2020 Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Full Yearly Results Attachments GAR02-28-02-2020-Results.pdf GAR02-28-02-2020-Media%20Release.pdf GAR02-28-02-2020-Results%20Presentation.pdf Total size =2115K MB https://links.sgx.com/1.0.0/corporate-announcements/MMT4I68AVR7FSQ2T/46271d7dc5df430374c1c862e65011c35186646e26bafe89f6e49f6a1c1ec… 2/2 GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD Full Year Financial Statement And Dividend Announcement FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Full Year Full Year 4th Qtr 4th Qtr 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change US$'000 US$'000 % US$'000 US$'000 % Revenue 6,431,799 7,167,428 (10.3) 1,702,183 1,652,517 3.0 Gross Profit 831,467 1,006,834 (17.4) 299,087 261,780 14.3 EBITDA1 696,695 572,975 21.6 391,966 202,870 93.2 Underlying profit 2 271,815 180,717 50.4 283,917 101,296 180.4 Underlying profit per share (USD cents) 2.13 1.42 50.4 2.23 0.80 180.4 Net profit/(loss) attributable to owners of the Company 193,977 (1,772) n.m. 239,563 79,314 202.0 Total dividend per share (SGD cents) 0.580 0.580 - Notes: Earnings before tax, non-controlling interests, interest on borrowings, depreciation and amortisation, net gain/(loss) from changes in fair value of biological assets, foreign exchange gain/(loss) and exceptional items. Net profit/(loss) attributable to owners of the Company excluding net effect of net gain or loss from changes in fair value of biological assets and depreciation of bearer plants, exceptional items and other non-operating items (foreign exchange gain or loss, net tax impact from tax-based asset revaluations, and other deferred tax income or expense). n.m. - not meaningful. 1 PART I - INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR QUARTERLY (Q1, Q2 & Q3), HALF-YEAR AND FULL YEAR ANNOUNCEMENTS 1(a) An income statement and statement of comprehensive income for the group together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 Full Year Full Year 4th Qtr 4th Qtr 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change US$'000 US$'000 % US$'000 US$'000 % Revenue 6,431,799 7,167,428 (10.3) 1,702,183 1,652,517 3.0 Cost of sales (5,600,332) (6,160,594) (9.1) (1,403,096) (1,390,737) 0.9 Gross Profit 831,467 1,006,834 (17.4) 299,087 261,780 14.3 Operating expenses Selling expenses (354,650) (522,582) (32.1) (90,805) (126,801) (28.4) General and administrative expenses (341,115) (336,276) 1.4 (106,685) (98,287) 8.5 Total operating expenses (695,765) (858,858) (19.0) (197,490) (225,088) (12.3) Operating profit 135,702 147,976 (8.3) 101,597 36,692 176.9 Other income/(expenses) Financial income 18,154 37,456 (51.5) 3,277 9,398 (65.1) Financial expenses (166,524) (163,931) 1.6 (42,445) (42,799) (0.8) Share of results of associated companies, net of tax 3,890 845 360.4 470 (146) n.m. Share of results of joint ventures, net of tax (13,010) (40,350) (67.8) (452) (33,037) (98.6) Foreign exchange gain/(loss) 37,263 (20,497) n.m. 13,350 25,319 (47.3) Other operating income 242,628 125,495 93.3 205,092 115,815 77.1 122,401 (60,982) n.m. 179,292 74,550 140.5 Exceptional items Gain on disposal of subsidiaries 12,871 - n.m. 1,379 - n.m. Allowance for impairment loss on property, plant and equipment (10,747) (1,345) 699.0 (10,747) (1,345) 699.0 2,124 (1,345) n.m. (9,368) (1,345) 596.5 Profit before tax 260,227 85,649 203.8 271,521 109,897 147.1 Tax (47,159) (83,771) (43.7) (29,121) (30,829) (5.5) Profit for the year/period 213,068 1,878 n.m. 242,400 79,068 206.6 Attributable to: Owners of the Company 193,977 (1,772) n.m. 239,563 79,314 202.0 Non-controlling interests 19,091 3,650 423.0 2,837 (246) n.m. 213,068 1,878 n.m. 242,400 79,068 206.6 Note: (1) n.m. - not meaningful. 2 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 Full Year Full Year 4th Qtr 4th Qtr 2019 2018 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Profit for the year/period 213,068 1,878 242,400 79,068 Other comprehensive income/(loss): Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Actuarial (loss)/gain on post-employment benefits (5,071) 27,015 596 21,015 Share of other comprehensive (loss)/income of joint ventures (43) 33,489 (44) 33,540 Changes in fair value of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 65,859 73,667 14,087 71,413 Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Foreign currency translation differences on consolidation (5,453) (20,676) 3,167 3,820 Share of other comprehensive (loss)/income of: Joint ventures (149) (2,580) (189) 301 Associates (146) (576) 188 536 Other comprehensive income, net of tax 54,997 110,339 17,805 130,625 Total comprehensive income for the year/period, net of tax 268,065 112,217 260,205 209,693 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the Company 250,566 109,505 257,679 208,902 Non-controlling interests 17,499 2,712 2,526 791 268,065 112,217 260,205 209,693 ADDITIONAL INFORMATION Earnings before tax, non-controlling interests, interest on borrowings, depreciation and amortisation, net gain/(loss) from changes in fair value of biological assets, foreign exchange gain/(loss) and exceptional items ("EBITDA") Full Year Full Year 4th Qtr 4th Qtr 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change US$'000 US$'000 % US$'000 US$'000 % Earnings before tax, non- 696,695 572,975 21.6 391,966 202,870 93.2 controlling interests, interest on borrowings, depreciation and amortisation, net gain/(loss) from changes in fair value of biological assets and foreign exchange gain/(loss) and exceptional items ("EBITDA") Interest on borrowings Depreciation and amortisation Net gain/(loss) from changes in fair value of biological assets Foreign exchange gain/(loss) Exceptional items Profit before tax Note: (1) n.m. - not meaningful. (164,534) (161,309) 2.0 (41,926) (42,539) (1.4) (311,836) (284,046) 9.8 (82,489) (71,060) 16.1 515 (20,129) n.m. (12) (3,348) (99.6) 37,263 (20,497) n.m. 13,350 25,319 (47.3) 2,124 (1,345) n.m. (9,368) (1,345) 596.5 260,227 85,649 203.8 271,521 109,897 147.1 3 1(b)(i) A statement of financial position (for the issuer and group), together with a comparative statement as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION Group Company As at As at As at As at 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 209,614 192,766 58 88 Short-term investments 574,747 351,855 - - Trade receivables 500,663 533,692 - - Other current assets (note (a)) 663,376 804,835 11 11 Inventories 1,014,557 1,002,350 - - 2,962,957 2,885,498 69 99 Non-Current Assets Long-term receivables and assets (note (b)) 232,523 323,525 - - Long-term investments 1,244,214 1,077,772 184,445 175,065 Subsidiary companies - - 3,431,525 3,431,355 Associated companies 21,184 17,546 - - Joint ventures 185,199 88,723 - - Investment properties 105 112 - - Property, plant and equipment 2,689,806 2,624,108 - - Bearer plants 1,029,815 1,092,166 - - Deferred tax assets 232,667 244,023 - - Intangible assets 188,217 192,107 - - 5,823,730 5,660,082 3,615,970 3,606,420 Total Assets 8,786,687 8,545,580 3,616,039 3,606,519 4 UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (cont'd) Group Company As at As at As at As at 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Liabilities and Equity Current Liabilities Short-term borrowings 1,852,319 1,376,266 - - Bonds and notes payable - 124,640 - - Lease liabilities 18,471 - - - Trade payables 557,707 683,349 - - Other payables (note(c)) 296,095 287,748 129,689 40,789 Taxes payable 12,513 18,899 - - 2,737,105 2,490,902 129,689 40,789 Non-Current Liabilities Bonds and notes payables 111,359 109,971 - - Long-term borrowings 1,141,217 1,399,212 - - Lease liabilities 20,425 - - - Deferred tax liabilities 85,632 78,080 - - Long-term payables and liabilities 178,149 157,335 - - 1,536,782 1,744,598 - - Total Liabilities 4,273,887 4,235,500 129,689 40,789 Equity Attributable to Owners of the Company Issued capital 320,939 320,939 320,939 320,939 Share premium 1,216,095 1,216,095 1,850,965 1,850,965 Treasury shares (31,726) (31,726) (31,726) (31,726) Other paid-in capital 184,318 184,318 - - Other reserves Option reserve 31,471 31,471 31,471 31,471 Currency translation reserve (20,071) (16,702) - - Fair value reserve 172,547 106,688 (22,145) 1,640 PRC statutory reserve 3,820 3,820 - - Other reserve 29,731 35,315 - - 217,498 160,592 9,326 33,111 Retained earnings 2,457,300 2,318,426 1,336,846 1,392,441 4,364,424 4,168,644 3,486,350 3,565,730 Non-Controlling Interests 148,376 141,436 - - Total Equity 4,512,800 4,310,080 3,486,350 3,565,730 Total Liabilities and Equity 8,786,687 8,545,580 3,616,039 3,606,519 5 UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (cont'd) Note: (a) Other Current Assets Group Company As at As at As at As at 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Prepaid expenses 21,376 21,370 10 10 Prepaid taxes 150,311 117,481 - - Deposits and advances to suppliers 152,816 243,802 - - Biological assets 64,304 63,789 - - Derivative receivable 104,169 102,742 - - Others 157,948 152,546 1 1 650,924 701,730 11 11 Receivable from joint ventures 12,105 68,230 - - Receivable from related parties 347 34,875 - - 663,376 804,835 11 11 (b) Long-Term Receivables and Assets Group Company As at As at As at As at 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Loan receivable from joint ventures and an associated company 21,846 80,793 - - Tax recoverable 157,756 204,729 - - Advances for plasma plantations, net 4,608 2,651 - - Advances for projects 24,831 12,290 - - Land clearing 3,959 1,894 - - Advances for investment in land 1,495 1,495 - - Others 18,028 19,673 - - 232,523 323,525 - - (c) Other Payables Group Company As at As at As at As at 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Advances and deposits 113,102 138,665 - - Accrued expenses 59,745 52,038 334 324 Payable to third parties 84,694 63,189 - - Others 31,654 30,251 7 7 289,195 284,143 341 331 Payable to related parties 6,900 3,605 129,348 40,458 296,095 287,748 129,689 40,789 6 1(b)(ii) Aggregate amount of group's borrowings and debt securities As at 31/12/2019 As at 31/12/2018 US$'000 US$'000 Secured Unsecured Total Secured Unsecured Total Amount repayable in one year or less, or on demand 1,190,330 680,460 1,870,790 847,888 653,018 1,500,906 Amount repayable after one year 893,818 379,183 1,273,001 1,219,203 289,980 1,509,183 Total 2,084,148 1,059,643 3,143,791 2,067,091 942,998 3,010,089 Details of any collateral The secured borrowings are collaterised by certain cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments, inventories, trade receivables, bearer plants, biological assets, and property and plant and equipment. 1(c) A statement of cash flows (for the group), together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 Full Year Full Year 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before tax 260,227 85,649 Adjustments for: 307,133 280,407 Depreciation Amortisation 4,703 3,639 Net (gain)/loss from changes in fair value of biological assets (515) 20,129 Unrealised foreign exchange gain (6,080) (6,135) Share of results of associated companies, net of tax (3,890) (845) Share of results of joint ventures, net of tax 13,010 40,350 (Gain)/Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (1,051) 793 Property, plant and equipment written off 980 996 Bearer plants written off 748 179 Inventories written off 373 - Other receivables written off 8,762 3,134 Write-back of impairment loss on inventories, net (3,445) (161) Allowance for impairment loss on property, plant and equipment 10,747 1,345 Provision for expected credit loss on: Trade receivables, net 179 (9) Other receivables, net 20,006 1 (Gain)/Loss on disposal of subsidiaries (12,871) 189 Changes in fair value of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (233,807) (131,537) Interest income (18,154) (37,456) Interest expense 164,534 161,309 Operating cash flow before working capital changes 511,589 421,977 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables (1,230) (48,442) Other current assets 75,650 (166,049) Inventories (26,651) 63,137 Trade payables (77,972) 138,633 Other payables 49,377 52,314 Cash generated from operations 530,763 461,570 7 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 (cont'd) Full Year Full Year 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 Cash generated from operations 530,763 461,570 Interest paid (164,483) (153,166) Interest received 25,604 33,088 Tax paid (18,874) (58,225) Net cash generated from operating activities 373,010 283,267 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 12,520 5,468 Proceeds from disposal of bearer plants 512 1,083 Capital expenditure on property, plant and equipment (250,514) (229,041) Capital expenditure on bearer plants (31,759) (36,854) Investments in financial assets, net (41,806) (130,695) Investment in an associated company - (6,097) Cash inflow from non-controlling interest for incorporation of a subsidiary - 136 (Investments in)/Proceeds from Plasma/KKPA Program plantations, net (1,804) 1,964 Net cash inflow from disposal of subsidiaries 48 70,514 Dividends received from joint ventures - 34,405 Dividends received from an associated company - 772 Payments for deferred expenditure and intangible assets (18,432) (25,455) Net increase in long-term receivables and assets (23,934) (26,632) Net cash used in investing activities (355,169) (340,432) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from short-term borrowings 4,893,368 4,911,253 Proceeds from long-term borrowings 308,454 658,467 Proceeds from notes issue - 112,613 Payments of dividends (65,745) (11,537) Payments of short-term borrowings (4,523,347) (4,930,839) Payments of long-term borrowings (461,909) (418,395) Payments of principal element of leases (22,700) - Payments of bonds and notes payable (124,869) (309,262) Capital subscribed by non-controlling shareholders 22 - Proceeds from dilution of interests in a subsidiary - 83,380 Acquisition of additional interests in a subsidiary - (28) Payments of deferred loan charges and bank loan administration costs (4,267) (6,172) Decrease/(Increase) in cash in banks and time deposits pledged 31,530 (766) Net cash generated from financing activities 30,537 88,714 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 48,378 31,549 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 158,747 127,198 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year (See Note below) 207,125 158,747 Note: Cash and cash equivalents included in consolidated statement of cash flows consist of the following: 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 US$'000 US$'000 Time deposits, cash and bank balances 209,614 192,766 Less: Cash in banks and time deposits pledged (2,489) (34,019) 207,125 158,747 8 1(d) (i) A statement (for the issuer and group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or (ii) changes in equity other than those arising from capitalisation issues and distributions to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year <-------------------------------------Attributable to Owners of the Company -----------------------> Other Non- Issued Share Treasury Paid-in Other Retained Controlling Total The Group Capital Premium Shares Capital Reserves Earnings Total Interests Equity US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Balance at 31 Dec 2018 320,939 1,216,095 (31,726) 184,318 160,592 2,318,426 4,168,644 141,436 4,310,080 Effect of adoption of IFRS 16 - - - - - (849) (849) - (849) Balance at 1 Jan 2019 320,939 1,216,095 (31,726) 184,318 160,592 2,317,577 4,167,795 141,436 4,309,231 Profit for the year - - - - - 193,977 193,977 19,091 213,068 Other comprehensive income/(loss) - - - - 56,589 - 56,589 (1,592) 54,997 Total comprehensive income for the year - - - - 56,589 193,977 250,566 17,499 268,065 Dividends paid for 2018 - - - - - (54,258) (54,258) - (54,258) Dividends paid to non-controlling shareholders - - - - - - - (11,487) (11,487) Change in interests in subsidiaries - - - - (163) - (163) 163 - Disposal of subsidiaries - - - - 480 4 484 743 1,227 Capital subscribed by non-controlling shareholders - - - - - - - 22 22 Balance at 31 Dec 2019 320,939 1,216,095 (31,726) 184,318 217,498 2,457,300 4,364,424 148,376 4,512,800 9 1(d) (i) A statement (for the issuer and group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or (ii) changes in equity other than those arising from capitalisation issues and distributions to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year -----------------------------Attributable to Owners of the Company -----------------------------> Other Non- Issued Share Treasury Paid-in Other Retained Controlling Total The Group Capital Premium Shares Capital Reserves Earnings Total Interests Equity US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Balance at 31 Dec 2017 320,939 1,216,095 (31,726) 184,318 56,925 2,260,432 4,006,983 101,570 4,108,553 Effect of adoption of IFRS 9 - - - - 29,900 70,839 100,739 - 100,739 Balance at 1 Jan 2018 320,939 1,216,095 (31,726) 184,318 86,825 2,331,271 4,107,722 101,570 4,209,292 (Loss)/Income for the year - - - - - (1,772) (1,772) 3,650 1,878 Changes in fair value of financial assets at FVOCI - - - - 73,667 - 73,667 - 73,667 Other comprehensive income/(loss) - - - - 37,610 - 37,610 (938) 36,672 Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the year - - - - 111,277 (1,772) 109,505 2,712 112,217 Dividends paid for 2017 - - - - - (11,073) (11,073) - (11,073) Dividends paid to non-controlling shareholders - - - - - - - (464) (464) Non-controlling interest for incorporation of subsidiaries - - - - - - - 136 136 Put option reserve - - - - (83,380) - (83,380) - (83,380) Transaction with non-controlling interests - - - - 45,870 - 45,870 37,482 83,352 Balance at 31 Dec 2018 320,939 1,216,095 (31,726) 184,318 160,592 2,318,426 4,168,644 141,436 4,310,080 10 1(d) (i) A statement (for the issuer and group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or (ii) changes in equity other than those arising from capitalisation issues and distributions to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year The Company Balance at 1 Jan 2019 Loss for the year Other comprehensive loss Total comprehensive loss for the year Dividends paid for 2018 Issued Share Treasury Other Retained Capital Premium Shares Reserves Earnings Total US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 320,939 1,850,965 (31,726) 33,111 1,392,441 3,565,730 - - - - (1,337) (1,337) - - - (23,785) - (23,785) - - - (23,785) (1,337) (25,122) - - - - (54,258) (54,258) Balance at 31 Dec 2019 320,939 1,850,965 (31,726) 9,326 1,336,846 3,486,350 Balance at 1 Jan 2018 as 320,939 1,850,965 (31,726) 31,471 48,203 2,219,852 previously announced Effect of adoption of IFRS 9 - - - (6,873) - (6,873) Balance at 1 Jan 2018 320,939 1,850,965 (31,726) 24,598 48,203 2,212,979 Profit for the year - - - - 1,355,311 1,355,311 Other comprehensive income - - - 8,513 - 8,513 Total comprehensive income for - - - 8,513 1,355,311 1,363,824 the year Dividends paid for 2017 - - - - (11,073) (11,073) Balance at 31 Dec 2018 320,939 1,850,965 (31,726) 33,111 1,392,441 3,565,730 1(d)(ii) Details of any changes in the company's share capital arising from rights issue, bonus issue, share buy-backs, exercise of share options or warrants, conversion of other issues of equity securities, issue of shares for cash or as consideration for acquisition or for any other purpose since the end of the previous period reported on. State the number of shares that may be issued on conversion of all the outstanding convertibles, if any, against the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings of the issuer, as at the end of the current financial period reported on and as at the end of the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. State also the number of shares held as treasury shares and the number of subsidiary holdings, if any, and the percentage of the aggregate number of treasury shares and subsidiary holdings held against the total number of shares outstanding in a class that is listed as at the end of the current financial period reported on and as at the end of the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year Details of the Company's issued and paid-up capital were as follows: Number/Percentage of treasury shares Number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares) As at 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2018 102,792,400 / 0.8% 102,792,400 / 0.8% 12,734,756,156 12,734,756,156 There were no movements in the Company's issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) since 31 December 2018. 11 1(d)(iii) To show the number of issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the end of the current financial period and as at the end of the immediately preceding year. The total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares as at 31 December 2019 and 2018 was 12,734,756,156 ordinary shares. 1(d)(iv) A statement showing all sales, transfers, disposal, cancellation and/or use of treasury shares as at the end of the current financial period reported on. There were no changes in the number of ordinary shares held as treasury shares by the Company since 31 December 2018. Whether the figures have been audited, or reviewed and in accordance with which auditing standard or practice

These figures have not been audited, or reviewed by the auditors. Where the figures have been audited or reviewed, the auditors' report (including any qualifications or emphasis of matter) Not applicable. 3A. Where the latest financial statements are subject to an adverse opinion, qualified opinion or disclaimer of opinion, (a) updates on the efforts taken to resolve each outstanding audit issue; (b) confirmation from the Board that the impact of all outstanding audit issues on the financial statements have been adequately disclosed. This is not required for any audit issue that is a material uncertainty relating to going concern. Not applicable. Whether the same accounting policies and methods of computation as in the issuer's most recently audited annual financial statements have been applied

Except as disclosed in Note 5 below, the Group has applied the same accounting policies and methods of computation consistent with those used in the most recent audited annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018. If there are any changes in the accounting policies and methods of computation, including any required by an accounting standard, what has changed, as well as the reasons for, and the effect of, the change

The Group adopted various new and revised IFRSs that are relevant to its operations and effective for period beginning 1 January 2018. Except as disclosed below, the adoption of the new and revised IFRSs has had no material financial impact on the Group's financial statements.

IFRS 16, Leases sets out a revised framework for the recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of leases, and replaces existing lease accounting guidance. IFRS 16 requires lessees to recognise right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for all leases with a term of more than 12 months, except where the underlying asset is of low value. The right-of-use asset is depreciated and interest expense is recognised on the lease liability. Right-of-use assets are tested for impairment in accordance with IAS 36, Impairment of Assets. The accounting requirements for lessors have not been changed substantially, and continue to be based on classification as operating and finance leases. Disclosure requirements have been enhanced for both lessors and lessees.

The Group adopted IFRS 16 on 1 January 2019 based on a permitted transition approach that does not restate comparative information, but recognises the cumulative effect of initially applying SFRS(I) 16 as an adjustment to the opening balance of retained earnings on 1 January 2019. The Group also plans to adopt an expedient offered by IFRS 16, exempting the Group from having to reassess whether pre- existing contracts contain a lease. 12 The Group has entered into leasing arrangements with lessors for rental of office premises and properties as lessee. Prior to adoption of IFRS 16, the Group recognised these arrangement as operating leases and payments made under operating leases are recognised in the income statement on a straight-line basis over the period of the lease. Upon adoption of IFRS 16, the Group recognised the right-of-use assets and lease liabilities. The nature of expenses related to those leases will change as IFRS 16 replaces the straight-line operating lease expense with depreciation charge for right-of-use assets and interest expenses on lease liabilities. The Group does not restate the comparative information for the effect of adopting IFRS 16 due to the exemption in IFRS 16 but has instead recognised the effect in retained earnings and other reserves as at 1 January 2019. The following reconciliations summarise the impacts of transition to IFRS 16 on the Group's financial statements. Consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2018 and 1 January 2019 Effect of At 31 Dec 2018 IFRS 16 At 1 Jan 2019 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Property, plant and equipment 2,624,108 47,494 2,671,602 Other current assets 804,835 (3,155) 801,680 Lease liabilities: Current - (25,228) (25,228) Non-current - (19,960) (19,960) Retained earnings 2,318,426 (849) 2,317,577 6. Earnings per ordinary share of the group for the current financial period reported on and the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year, after deducting any provision for preference dividends The Group Full Year Full Year 4th Qtr 4th Qtr 2019 2018 2019 2018 Earnings/(Loss) per ordinary share for the period after deducting any provision for preference dividends:- (i) Based on weighted USD1.52cents (USD0.01cents) USD1.88cents USD0.62cents average number of ordinary shares - Weighted average 12,734,756,156 12,734,756,156 12,734,756,156 12,734,756,156 number of shares (ii) On a fully diluted Not applicable Not applicable Not applicable Not applicable basis - Weighted average Not applicable Not applicable Not applicable Not applicable number of shares 13 7. Net asset value (for the issuer and group) per ordinary share based on issued shares excluding treasury shares of the issuer at the end of the (a) current financial period reported on and (b) immediately preceding financial year The Group The Company As at As at As at As at 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2018 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2018 Net asset value (total assets less total liabilities) per US$0.35 US$0.34 US$0.27 US$0.28 ordinary share based on existing issued share capital of 12,734,756,156 shares 8. A review of the performance of the group, to the extent necessary for a reasonable understanding of the group's business. The review must discuss any significant factors that affected the turnover, costs, and earnings of the group for the current financial period reported on, including (where applicable) seasonal or cyclical factors. It must also discuss any material factors that affected the cash flow, working capital, assets or liabilities of the group during the current financial period reported on Full Year 2019 Full Year 2018 Change Revenue by segment US$'000 US$'000 % Plantations and palm oil mills 1,323,745 1,451,275 (8.8) Palm, laurics and others 6,391,668 7,101,525 (10.0) Inter-segment eliminations (1,283,614) (1,385,372) (7.3) Total Revenue 6,431,799 7,167,428 (10.3) EBITDA by segment Plantations and palm oil mills 298,977 390,584 (23.5) Palm, laurics and others 397,864 184,235 116.0 Inter-segment eliminations (146) (1,844) (92.1) Total EBITDA 696,695 572,975 21.6 Notes: EBITDA refers to earnings before tax, non-controlling interests, interest on borrowings, depreciation and amortisation, net gain/(loss) from changes in fair value of biological assets, foreign exchange gain/(loss) and exceptional items. Plantations and palm oil mills segment refers to products from upstream business. Palm, laurics and others segment refers to processing and merchandising of palm and oilseed based products i.e. bulk, branded, oleo-chemicals and other vegetable oils, as well as production and distribution of other consumer products in China and Indonesia mainly food and beverages. REVIEW OF PERFORMANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 The Group recorded revenue of US$6,431.8 million for the current year ("FY2019"), a 10.3% decrease compared to US$7,167.4 million in the previous financial year ("FY2018"). Despite weaker crude palm oil ("CPO") prices during the year, EBITDA of the Group was higher at US$696.7 million mainly attributable to improved performance from our palm, laurics and others segment, as well as fair value gain on financial assets recognised in the current year. PLANTATIONS AND PALM OIL MILLS Revenue from our plantation and palm oil mills segment decreased by 8.8% to US$1,323.7 million in FY2019, mainly attributable by lower CPO prices and production output. The average international CPO (FOB Belawan) price for the current year was US$523 per tonne, 7.4% lower as compared to US$565 per tonne in the previous year. Total fresh fruit bunch ("FFB") and palm product output for the year decreased to 9,871,000 tonnes and 2,913,000 tonnes respectively as compared to 10,525,000 tonnes and 3,049,000 tonnes respectively in the previous year, primarily affected by the dry weather conditions and the replanting programme. Consequently, EBITDA from our plantations and palm oil mills segment decreased to US$299.0 million in FY2019. EBITDA from our plantations and palm oil mills segment included the allocated net fair value gain on financial assets which is recorded as part of the other operating income. 14 PALM, LAURICS AND OTHERS Our palm, laurics and others segment refers to all processing and merchandising of palm and oilseeds product, biodiesel, oleo-chemicals and other vegetable oils, as well as production and distribution of other consumer products in China and Indonesia. Revenue from this segment decreased by 10.0% to US$6,391.7 million in FY2019. This was mainly attributable to softer CPO prices and lower sales volume for oilseeds in China, which was offset by the strong demand for biodiesel in Indonesia. Despite lower prices, EBITDA increased from US$184.2 million in FY2018 to US$397.9 million in the current year with better EBITDA margin mainly due to additional contribution from biodiesel and the removal of export levy in Indonesia in the last quarter of 2018 as well as higher allocated net fair value gain on financial assets which is recorded as part of the other operating income. FINANCIAL EXPENSES, NET Net financial expenses comprised net interest expenses (after deducting interest income), amortisation of deferred loan charges and other finance charges. Net financial expenses increased from US$126.5 million to US$148.4 million in the current year mainly due to lower interest income from time deposits and investment in the current year. FOREIGN EXCHANGE GAIN/(LOSS), NET The Group recorded a net foreign exchange gain of US$37.3 million in the current year as compared to net loss of US$20.5 million in the previous year. This was mainly attributable to the translation gain on net monetary assets as Indonesian Rupiah strengthened against USD during the current year, and fair value gain on forward foreign currency contracts entered to hedge the currency exposure. SHARE OF RESULTS OF JOINT VENTURES, NET The Group recorded lower share of loss in joint ventures of US$13.0 million in the current year as compared to US$40.4 million in the previous year. Higher share of loss in the previous year was mainly due to loss incurred by a joint venture which started commercial operations in end of 2017. OTHER OPERATING INCOME Net other operating income comprised mainly changes in fair value of biological assets (agricultural produce) and financial assets, income from sales of seedlings and other materials, as well as rental income. Net other operating income increased from US$125.5 million in FY2018 to US$242.6 million in the current year primarily attributable to higher net fair value gain. EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS Exceptional items in the current year related to US$12.9 million gain on disposal of certain subsidiaries in Indonesia and US$10.7 million allowance for impairment loss made on certain fixed assets. TAX Income tax comprised provision for current and deferred income tax derived by applying the varying statutory tax rates of the different countries in which the Group operates on its taxable profit and taxable temporary difference. No group relief is available for set-off of taxable profits against tax losses of companies within the Group. Net tax expense was lower at US$47.2 million in FY2019 mainly in line with lower taxable income in certain subsidiaries recorded for the current year. NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS Non-controlling shareholders' share of profit increased from US$3.7 million to US$19.1 million in FY2019. This increase was mainly attributable to higher profit recorded in certain subsidiaries. 15 REVIEW OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019 The Group adopted IFRS 16, Leases, requiring lessees to recognise right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for all leases with effect from 1 January 2019. The cumulative effect of initial application has been adjusted against the opening balance of retained earnings on 1 January 2019 based on the permitted transition approach. Details and impact of adjustment are disclosed in Note 5 above. ASSETS The Group's total assets increased by US$241.1 million to US$8,786.7 million as at end of FY2019 as compared to US$8,545.6 million as at end FY2018. Total current assets increased by US$77.5 million as at 31 December 2019 mainly due to increase in short-term investments of US$222.9 million mainly resulting from fair value gain, partially offset by decrease in other current assets of US$141.5 million mainly due to lower deposits and advances to suppliers and lower receivables from joint ventures and related parties. Total non-current assets increased by US$163.6 million mainly due to recognition of right-of-use assets and additional investments in joint ventures, as well as logistics and technology related-investments, partially offset with lower tax recoverable. LIABILITIES Total liabilities of the Group increased marginally to US$4,273.9 million as at 31 December 2019. This was mainly attributable to recognition of lease liabilities and higher borrowings, partially offset with lower trade payables. REVIEW OF CASH FLOWS FOR FULL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 The Group recorded higher net cash inflow for its operating activities (after payment of taxes and interest expenses) at US$373.0 million in the current year, mainly due to better operating performance and lower working capital requirement for our downstream activities. Net cash used in investing activities of US$355.2 million was mainly related to capital expenditures on our property, plant and equipment, and additional investments during the current year. Net cash generated from financing activities of US$30.5 million was mainly due to net proceeds from new loans drawdown, net of dividends payment during the current year. Where a forecast, or a prospect statement, has been previously disclosed to shareholders, any variance between it and the actual results

Not applicable. A commentary at the date of the announcement of the competitive conditions of the industry in which the group operates and any known factors or events that may affect the group in the next reporting period and the next 12 months

The recent coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak has created uncertainty and is expected to affect the business sentiments and our operating environment. Nonetheless, the outlook of CPO prices remains positive as production growth is expected to slow down given the age profile of the industry and dry weather conditions in 2019, while the demand growth for CPO is estimated to remain stable underpinned by global food and energy demand, particularly the increase in biodiesel consumption in Indonesia. The Group will continue to enhance its integrated operation capabilities in an efficient and innovative way, so as to optimise profit opportunities across the value chain, as well as to improve its yield, cost efficiency and sustainability initiative. 16 11. Dividend (a) Current Financial Period Reported On Any ordinary dividend declared for the current financial period reported on? Yes. Subject to ordinary shareholders' approval at the Annual Meeting to be held on 27 April 2020, the following ordinary dividend has been proposed: Name of Dividend: Proposed final dividend Dividend Type: Cash Dividend Amount per share: 0.580 Singapore cents per ordinary share Number of shares: 12,734,756,156 Tax Rate: Tax not applicable (b) Corresponding Period of the Immediately Preceding Financial Year Any ordinary dividend declared for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year? Yes. Name of Dividend: Proposed final dividend Dividend Type: Cash Dividend Amount per share: 0.580 Singapore cents per ordinary share Number of shares: 12,734,756,156 Tax Rate: Tax not applicable (c) Date payable Subject to ordinary shareholders' approval at the Annual Meeting to be held on 27 April 2020, the proposed final ordinary dividend for financial year ended 31 December 2019 will be payable on 18 May 2020. Record date

5.00 p.m. on 6 May 2020 12. If no dividend has been declared/recommended, a statement to that effect Not applicable. 17 13. Interested persons transactions disclosure Aggregate value of all interested person transactions during Aggregate value of the year under all interested person review (excluding transactions Name of interested person ("IP") Nature of transactions less conducted under relationship than S$100,000 and shareholders' transactions mandate pursuant conducted under to Rule 920 shareholders' (excluding mandate* pursuant transactions less to Rule 920) than S$100,000) FY2019 FY2019 US$ US$ PT Asuransi Sinar Mas #1 Nil 6,342,955 PT Bank Sinarmas Tbk ("BSM") #1 Nil 21,549,319 #2 PT Cakrawala Mega Indah ("CMI") #1 Nil 30,910,700 #3 PT Golden Energy Mines Tbk #1 Nil 599,659 PT Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper Tbk #1 Nil 454,227 PT Maritim Sinar Utama #1 Nil 672,267 PT Pindo Deli Pulp and Paper Mills #1 Nil 140,160 PT Rolimex Kimia Nusamas ("RKN") #1 Nil 64,908,268 #4 PT Roundhill Capital Indonesia ("RCI") #1 Nil 15,680,925 #5 PT Royal Oriental #1 Nil 1,550,222 PT Sinar Jati Mitra #1 Nil 476,772 PT Sinar Mas Tjipta #1 Nil 770,000 Total Nil 144,055,474 Notes: * #1 #2 #3 #4 #5 Renewed at GAR's Annual Meeting on 24 April 2019 pursuant to Rule 920 of the listing manual of the SGX-ST ("Listing Manual"). These IPs are regarded as associates of GAR's controlling shareholder under Chapter 9 of the Listing Manual on interested person transactions. Time deposits and current account placements with BSM during the year. Principal amount of placements as at 31 December 2019 is approximately US$8.06 million. Purchase of paper products and chemicals from CMI. Purchase of fertilizers and chemicals from RKN; sale of oleochemical products to RKN. Purchase of coal from RCI. 18 PART II - ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR FULL YEAR ANNOUNCEMENT 14. Segmented revenue and results for business or geographical segments (of the group) in the form presented in the issuer's most recently audited annual financial statements, with comparative information for the immediately preceding year For management purposes, the Group is organised into business units based on their products and has two reporting operating segments as follows: Plantations and palm oil mills- comprises the products from upstream business; Palm, laurics and others - comprises the processing and merchandising of palm and oilseed based products i.e. bulk, branded, oleo-chemicals and other vegetable oils, as well as production and distribution of other consumer products in China and Indonesia mainly food and beverages. Plantations Palm, and palm laurics and oil mills others Eliminations Total US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Full year 2019 Revenue from external customers 40,312 6,391,487 - 6,431,799 Inter-segment sales 1,283,433 181 (1,283,614) - Total revenue 1,323,745 6,391,668 (1,283,614) 6,431,799 EBITDA 298,977 397,864 (146) 696,695 Other information Depreciation and amortisation (211,161) (100,675) - (311,836) Allowance for impairment loss of property, plant and equipment - (10,747) - (10,747) Net gain from changes in fair value of biological assets 515 - - 515 Interest on borrowings (86,717) (77,817) - (164,534) Share of profit/(loss) of: Associated companies 1,076 2,814 - 3,890 Joint ventures - (13,010) - (13,010) Full year 2018 Revenue from external customers 65,903 7,101,525 - 7,167,428 Inter-segment sales 1,385,372 - (1,385,372) - Total revenue 1,451,275 7,101,525 (1,385,372) 7,167,428 EBITDA 390,584 184,235 (1,844) 572,975 Other information Depreciation and amortisation (187,458) (96,588) - (284,046) Allowance for impairment loss of property, plant and equipment - (1,345) - (1,345) Net loss from changes in fair value of biological assets (20,129) - - (20,129) Interest on borrowings (85,733) (75,576) - (161,309) Share of profit/(loss) of: Associated companies 149 696 - 845 Joint ventures - (40,350) - (40,350) 19 GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENT An analysis of the Group's revenue from business by geographical location of customers is as follows: Full Year 2019 Full Year 2018 US$'000 US$'000 China 810,750 853,214 Indonesia 1,092,550 1,081,681 India 1,526,533 1,591,286 Rest of Asia 1,585,289 2,055,937 Europe 922,840 1,015,425 Others 493,837 569,885 6,431,799 7,167,428 15. In the review of performance, the factors leading to any material changes in contributions to turnover and earnings by the business or geographical segments Not applicable. 16. A breakdown of sales Sales reported for first half year Operating loss after tax before deducting non-controlling interests reported for first half year Sales reported for second half year Operating profit after tax before deducting non-controlling interests reported for second half year The Group 2019 2018 % Increase/ US$'000 US$'000 (Decrease) 3,166,532 3,676,231 (13.9) (35,322) (24,323) 45.2 3,265,267 3,491,197 (6.5) 248,390 26,201 848.0 17. A breakdown of the total annual dividend (in dollar value) for the issuer's latest full year and its previous full year 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 Ordinary - proposed final 54,834 54,258 20 18. Disclosure of person occupying a managerial position in the issuer or any of its principal subsidiaries who is a relative of a director or chief executive officer or substantial shareholder of the issuer pursuant to Rule 704(13) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited as follows: Name Age Family relationship Current position and Details of with any director, duties, and the year the changes in chief executive position was first held duties and officer and/or position held, substantial if any, during shareholder the year Franky Oesman 62 Brother of Muktar GAR: Widjaja Widjaja, Director of Chairman and Chief No changes GAR Executive Officer since 2000 and 1996 respectively. Overall responsible for the strategic direction and management of the Group's operations. Muktar Widjaja 65 Brother of Franky GAR: Oesman Widjaja, Director and President No changes Director of GAR since 1999 and 2000 respectively. Jesslyne Widjaja 35 Daughter of Franky GAR Group: Oesman Widjaja, Niece Director - Corporate No changes of Muktar Widjaja, Strategy & Business Directors of GAR Development since 2014. Oversee all corporate strategy, business development and organizational development activities. 19. Confirmation pursuant to the Rule 720(1) of the listing manual The Company confirms that it has procured undertakings from all its directors and executive officers in the form set out in Appendix 7.7 under Rule 720(1) of the Listing Manual. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD Rafael Buhay Concepcion, Jr. Director 28 February 2020

