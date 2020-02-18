Golden Agri Resources : GAR's preparations in light of COVID-19 spread

Golden Agri-Resources (GAR) is implementing Business Continuity Plans (BCP) at its operations in light of the continuing spread of COVID-19. Our priority is to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our staff and to minimise disruptions to our business.

Across our operations, we are implementing policies such as leave of absence, sick leave, review of overseas travel and Health Declarations.

In Singapore and China we are:

a. Making plans for the setting up of alternate or split work teams which can be deployed at different work schedules and locations to minimise disruption and infection

b. Using remote working technology such as video conferencing in place of face-to-face meetings

c. Carrying out sickness surveillance including daily temperature screening of staff and all visitors

d. Educating employees on infection control

e. Disinfecting workplace premises regularly

f. Drawing up evacuation plans in the event of staff infection at the workplace

Our operations in Ningbo, China have resumed as of 11 February as per official guidance following an official inspection.

In Indonesia, which currently has no cases of COVID-19, we are monitoring the situation and are reviewing all non-essential staff travel to affected areas.

We are identifying and reaching out to critical suppliers and service providers in order to understand their BCPs and gauge the necessity of additional BCP measures including identifying and activating alternative suppliers.

We will continue to monitor the situation closely and adjust our BCPs accordingly and as per instructions from national health authorities.

