Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Golden Agri-Resources Ltd    GAGR   MU0117U00026

GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD

(GAGR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Golden Agri Resources : GAR's preparations in light of COVID-19 spread

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 02:54am EST

Golden Agri-Resources (GAR) is implementing Business Continuity Plans (BCP) at its operations in light of the continuing spread of COVID-19. Our priority is to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our staff and to minimise disruptions to our business.

Across our operations, we are implementing policies such as leave of absence, sick leave, review of overseas travel and Health Declarations.

In Singapore and China we are:

a. Making plans for the setting up of alternate or split work teams which can be deployed at different work schedules and locations to minimise disruption and infection
b. Using remote working technology such as video conferencing in place of face-to-face meetings
c. Carrying out sickness surveillance including daily temperature screening of staff and all visitors
d. Educating employees on infection control
e. Disinfecting workplace premises regularly
f. Drawing up evacuation plans in the event of staff infection at the workplace

Our operations in Ningbo, China have resumed as of 11 February as per official guidance following an official inspection.

In Indonesia, which currently has no cases of COVID-19, we are monitoring the situation and are reviewing all non-essential staff travel to affected areas.

We are identifying and reaching out to critical suppliers and service providers in order to understand their BCPs and gauge the necessity of additional BCP measures including identifying and activating alternative suppliers.

We will continue to monitor the situation closely and adjust our BCPs accordingly and as per instructions from national health authorities.

About Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (GAR)
GAR is one of the leading palm oil plantation companies with a total planted area of 495,247 hectares (including plasma smallholders) as at 30 September 2019, located in Indonesia. It has integrated operations focused on the production of palm-based edible oil and fat.

Founded in 1996, GAR was listed on the Singapore Exchange in 1999 and has a market capitalisation of US$2.1 billion as at 30 September 2019. Flambo International Limited, an investment company, is currently GAR's largest shareholder, with a 50.35 percent stake. GAR has several subsidiaries, including PT SMART Tbk which was listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange in 1992.

GAR is focused on responsible palm oil production. In Indonesia, its primary activities include cultivating and harvesting of oil palm trees; processing of fresh fruit bunch into crude palm oil (CPO) and palm kernel; refining CPO into value-added products such as cooking oil, margarine, shortening, biodiesel and oleo-chemicals; as well as merchandising palm products throughout the world. It also has operations in China and India including a deep-sea port, oilseed crushing plant, production capabilities for refined edible oil products as well as other food products such as noodles.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Wulan Suling
wulan.suling@sinarmas-agri.com

Disclaimer

gar - Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 07:53:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD
02:54aGOLDEN AGRI RESOURCES : GAR's preparations in light of COVID-19 spread
PU
02/13GOLDEN AGRI RESOURCES : Notification of Results Release.
PU
02/12STATEMENT ON RAN'S REPORT : Will Japan's Megabanks Stop Financing Rainforest Des..
PU
2019GOLDEN AGRI RESOURCES : closes year with new milestone in Supply Chain Traceabil..
PU
2019GOLDEN AGRI RESOURCES : Disclosure of Interest of Director.
PU
2019DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : :Disclosure of Interest of Director, Mr C..
PU
2019GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Release by PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology Tb..
PU
2019GOLDEN AGRI RESOURCES : Disclosure of Interest of Director.
PU
2019GOLDEN AGRI RESOURCES : Change in Shareholding Interest in Subsidiary.
PU
2019GOLDEN AGRI RESOURCES : Global Child Forum ranks Golden Agri-Resources an Achiev..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7 113 M
EBIT 2019 141 M
Net income 2019 -57,3 M
Debt 2019 2 561 M
Yield 2019 1,31%
P/E ratio 2019 -37,6x
P/E ratio 2020 18,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,63x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
Capitalization 1 925 M
Technical analysis trends GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 0,18  $
Last Close Price 0,15  $
Spread / Highest target 59,4%
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Franky Oesman Widjaja Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Widjaja President & Executive Director
Rafael Buhay Concepcion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Khoo Kok Yeow Chief Information Officer
Syn Pau Lew Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD-12.50%1 925
SIME DARBY PLANTATION BHD--.--%8 796
IOI CORPORATION BHD--.--%6 907
AAK AB4.83%4 874
FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED-8.99%1 980
ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK PT--.--%1 558
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group