Golden Agri Resources : Half Year Financial Statement and Dividend Announcement for the Period Ended 30 June 2019.

GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD Half Year Financial Statement And Dividend Announcement FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 1st Half 1st Half 2nd Qtr 2nd Qtr 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change US$'000 US$'000 % US$'000 US$'000 % Revenue 3,166,532 3,676,231 (13.9) 1,549,237 1,860,059 (16.7) Gross Profit 344,568 468,029 (26.4) 151,806 219,909 (31.0) EBITDA1 197,934 237,936 (16.8) 77,295 116,802 (33.8) Underlying (loss)/profit 2 (15,338) 41,380 n.m. (27,106) 16,592 n.m. Underlying (loss)/profit per share (USD cents) (0.12) 0.32 n.m. (0.21) 0.13 n.m. Net loss attributable to owners of the Company (46,387) (27,171) 70.7 (64,701) (39,022) 65.8 Notes: Earnings before tax, non-controlling interests, interest on borrowings, depreciation and amortisation, net gain/(loss) from changes in fair value of biological assets, foreign exchange gain/(loss) and exceptional item. Net profit/(loss) attributable to owners of the Company excluding net effect of net gain or loss from changes in fair value of biological assets and depreciation of bearer plants, exceptional item and other non-operating items (foreign exchange gain or loss, net tax impact from tax-based asset revaluations, and other deferred tax income or expense). n.m. - not meaningful. 1

PART I - INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR QUARTERLY (Q1, Q2 & Q3), HALF-YEAR AND FULL YEAR ANNOUNCEMENTS 1(a) An income statement and statement of comprehensive income for the group together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 1st Half 1st Half 2nd Qtr 2nd Qtr 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change US$'000 US$'000 % US$'000 US$'000 % Revenue 3,166,532 3,676,231 (13.9) 1,549,237 1,860,059 (16.7) Cost of sales (2,821,964) (3,208,202) (12.0) (1,397,431) (1,640,150) (14.8) Gross Profit 344,568 468,029 (26.4) 151,806 219,909 (31.0) Operating expenses Selling expenses (173,240) (258,671) (33.0) (82,708) (127,391) (35.1) General and administrative expenses (150,203) (149,392) 0.5 (79,637) (73,380) 8.5 Total operating expenses (323,443) (408,063) (20.7) (162,345) (200,771) (19.1) Operating profit/(loss) 21,125 59,966 (64.8) (10,539) 19,138 n.m. Other income/(expenses) Financial income 10,801 18,758 (42.4) 5,001 9,520 (47.5) Financial expenses (81,859) (77,329) 5.9 (40,036) (40,111) (0.2) Share of results of associated companies, net of tax 3,097 420 637.4 166 532 (68.8) Share of results of joint ventures, net of tax (7,663) (9,110) (15.9) (4,734) (6,099) (22.4) Foreign exchange gain/(loss) 3,171 (17,140) n.m. (15,036) (22,213) (32.3) Other operating income 15,017 10,693 40.4 6,570 8,059 (18.5) (57,436) (73,708) (22.1) (48,069) (50,312) (4.5) Exceptional item Gain on disposal of subsidiaries 11,492 - n.m. 43 - n.m. Loss before tax (24,819) (13,742) 80.6 (58,565) (31,174) 87.9 Tax (10,503) (10,581) (0.7) (2,879) (6,579) (56.2) Loss for the period (35,322) (24,323) 45.2 (61,444) (37,753) 62.8 Attributable to: Owners of the Company (46,387) (27,171) 70.7 (64,701) (39,022) 65.8 Non-controlling interests 11,065 2,848 288.5 3,257 1,269 156.7 (35,322) (24,323) 45.2 (61,444) (37,753) 62.8 Note: (1) n.m. - not meaningful. 2

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 1st Half 1st Half 2nd Qtr 2nd Qtr 2019 2018 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Loss for the period (35,322) (24,323) (61,444) (37,753) Other comprehensive income/(loss): Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Actuarial (loss)/gain on post-employment benefits (5,707) 6,000 (5,707) 6,000 Share of other comprehensive income of a joint venture 1 - - 44 Changes in fair value of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 40,028 - 32,743 - Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Foreign currency translation differences on consolidation 3,136 (16,315) 128 (18,422) Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of: Joint ventures 210 (2,056) (170) (1,460) Associates (291) - 472 - Changes in fair value of available-for-sale financial assets - 98 - 1,567 Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax 37,377 (12,273) 27,466 (12,271) Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period, net of tax 2,055 (36,596) (33,978) (50,024) Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to: Owners of the Company (9,543) (38,410) (37,117) (50,708) Non-controlling interests 11,598 1,814 3,139 684 2,055 (36,596) (33,978) (50,024) ADDITIONAL INFORMATION Earnings before tax, non-controlling interests, interest on borrowings, depreciation and amortisation, net loss from changes in fair value of biological assets, foreign exchange gain/(loss) and exceptional item ("EBITDA") 1st Half 1st Half 2nd Qtr 2nd Qtr 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change US$'000 US$'000 % US$'000 US$'000 % Earnings before tax, non- 197,934 237,936 (16.8) 77,295 116,802 (33.8) controlling interests, interest on borrowings, depreciation and amortisation, net loss from changes in fair value of biological assets and foreign exchange gain/(loss) and exceptional item ("EBITDA") Interest on borrowings (81,081) (76,086) 6.6 (39,806) (39,553) 0.6 Depreciation and amortisation (153,323) (142,524) 7.6 (77,028) (71,093) 8.3 Net loss from changes in fair value (3,012) (15,928) (81.1) (4,033) (15,117) (73.3) of biological assets Foreign exchange gain/(loss) 3,171 (17,140) n.m. (15,036) (22,213) (32.3) Exceptional item 11,492 - n.m. 43 - n.m. Loss before tax (24,819) (13,742) 80.6 (58,565) (31,174) 87.9 Note: (1) n.m. - not meaningful. 3

1(b)(i) A statement of financial position (for the issuer and group), together with a comparative statement as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION Group Company As at As at As at As at 30/6/2019 31/12/2018 30/6/2019 31/12/2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 120,426 192,766 32 88 Short-term investments 351,606 351,855 - - Trade receivables 501,209 533,692 - - Other current assets (note (a)) 895,993 804,835 46 11 Inventories 921,273 1,002,350 - - 2,790,507 2,885,498 78 99 Non-Current Assets Long-term receivables and assets (note (b)) 239,879 323,525 - - Long-term investments 1,252,265 1,077,772 198,030 175,065 Subsidiary companies - - 3,431,521 3,431,355 Associated companies 20,344 17,546 - - Joint ventures 81,216 88,723 - - Investment properties 110 112 - - Property, plant and equipment 2,627,630 2,624,108 - - Bearer plants 1,058,889 1,092,166 - - Right-of-use assets 36,446 - - - Deferred tax assets 254,545 244,023 - - Intangible assets 181,597 192,107 - - 5,752,921 5,660,082 3,629,551 3,606,420 Total Assets 8,543,428 8,545,580 3,629,629 3,606,519 4

UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (cont'd) Group Company As at As at As at As at 30/6/2019 31/12/2018 30/6/2019 31/12/2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Liabilities and Equity Current Liabilities Short-term borrowings 1,652,156 1,376,266 - - Bonds and notes payable 124,811 124,640 - - Lease liabilities 18,418 - - - Trade payables 650,166 683,349 - - Other payables (note(c)) 313,670 287,748 118,746 40,789 Taxes payable 16,801 18,899 - - 2,776,022 2,490,902 118,746 40,789 Non-Current Liabilities Bonds and notes payables 110,946 109,971 - - Long-term borrowings 1,134,624 1,399,212 - - Lease liabilities 19,382 - - - Deferred tax liabilities 83,092 78,080 - - Long-term payables and liabilities 174,380 157,335 - - 1,522,424 1,744,598 - - Total Liabilities 4,298,446 4,235,500 118,746 40,789 Equity Attributable to Owners of the Company Issued capital 320,939 320,939 320,939 320,939 Share premium 1,216,095 1,216,095 1,850,965 1,850,965 Treasury shares (31,726) (31,726) (31,726) (31,726) Other paid-in capital 184,318 184,318 - - Other reserves Option reserve 31,471 31,471 31,471 31,471 Currency translation reserve (14,370) (16,702) - - Fair value reserve 146,716 106,688 1,640 1,640 PRC statutory reserve 3,820 3,820 - - Other reserve 29,648 35,315 - - 197,285 160,592 33,111 33,111 Retained earnings 2,216,362 2,318,426 1,337,594 1,392,441 4,103,273 4,168,644 3,510,883 3,565,730 Non-Controlling Interests 141,709 141,436 - - Total Equity 4,244,982 4,310,080 3,510,883 3,565,730 Total Liabilities and Equity 8,543,428 8,545,580 3,629,629 3,606,519 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.