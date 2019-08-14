Golden Agri Resources : Half Year Financial Statement and Dividend Announcement for the Period Ended 30 June 2019.
08/14/2019 | 07:52pm EDT
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD
Half Year Financial Statement And Dividend Announcement
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
1st Half
1st Half
2nd Qtr
2nd Qtr
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
US$'000
US$'000
%
US$'000
US$'000
%
Revenue
3,166,532
3,676,231
(13.9)
1,549,237
1,860,059
(16.7)
Gross Profit
344,568
468,029
(26.4)
151,806
219,909
(31.0)
EBITDA1
197,934
237,936
(16.8)
77,295
116,802
(33.8)
Underlying
(loss)/profit 2
(15,338)
41,380
n.m.
(27,106)
16,592
n.m.
Underlying
(loss)/profit per
share (USD cents)
(0.12)
0.32
n.m.
(0.21)
0.13
n.m.
Net loss attributable
to owners of the
Company
(46,387)
(27,171)
70.7
(64,701)
(39,022)
65.8
Notes:
Earnings before tax, non-controlling interests, interest on borrowings, depreciation and amortisation, net gain/(loss) from changes in fair value of biological assets, foreign exchange gain/(loss) and exceptional item.
Net profit/(loss) attributable to owners of the Company excluding net effect of net gain or loss from changes in fair value of biological assets and depreciation of bearer plants, exceptional item and other non-operating items (foreign exchange gain or loss, net tax impact from tax-based asset revaluations, and other deferred tax income or expense).
n.m. - not meaningful.
1
PART I - INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR QUARTERLY (Q1, Q2 & Q3), HALF-YEAR AND FULL YEAR ANNOUNCEMENTS
1(a) An income statement and statement of comprehensive income for the group together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
1st Half
1st Half
2nd Qtr
2nd Qtr
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
US$'000
US$'000
%
US$'000
US$'000
%
Revenue
3,166,532
3,676,231
(13.9)
1,549,237
1,860,059
(16.7)
Cost of sales
(2,821,964)
(3,208,202)
(12.0)
(1,397,431)
(1,640,150)
(14.8)
Gross Profit
344,568
468,029
(26.4)
151,806
219,909
(31.0)
Operating expenses
Selling expenses
(173,240)
(258,671)
(33.0)
(82,708)
(127,391)
(35.1)
General and administrative
expenses
(150,203)
(149,392)
0.5
(79,637)
(73,380)
8.5
Total operating expenses
(323,443)
(408,063)
(20.7)
(162,345)
(200,771)
(19.1)
Operating profit/(loss)
21,125
59,966
(64.8)
(10,539)
19,138
n.m.
Other income/(expenses)
Financial income
10,801
18,758
(42.4)
5,001
9,520
(47.5)
Financial expenses
(81,859)
(77,329)
5.9
(40,036)
(40,111)
(0.2)
Share of results of associated
companies, net of tax
3,097
420
637.4
166
532
(68.8)
Share of results of joint ventures,
net of tax
(7,663)
(9,110)
(15.9)
(4,734)
(6,099)
(22.4)
Foreign exchange gain/(loss)
3,171
(17,140)
n.m.
(15,036)
(22,213)
(32.3)
Other operating income
15,017
10,693
40.4
6,570
8,059
(18.5)
(57,436)
(73,708)
(22.1)
(48,069)
(50,312)
(4.5)
Exceptional item
Gain on disposal of subsidiaries
11,492
-
n.m.
43
-
n.m.
Loss before tax
(24,819)
(13,742)
80.6
(58,565)
(31,174)
87.9
Tax
(10,503)
(10,581)
(0.7)
(2,879)
(6,579)
(56.2)
Loss for the period
(35,322)
(24,323)
45.2
(61,444)
(37,753)
62.8
Attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(46,387)
(27,171)
70.7
(64,701)
(39,022)
65.8
Non-controlling interests
11,065
2,848
288.5
3,257
1,269
156.7
(35,322)
(24,323)
45.2
(61,444)
(37,753)
62.8
Note:
(1) n.m. - not meaningful.
2
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
1st Half
1st Half
2nd Qtr
2nd Qtr
2019
2018
2019
2018
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
Loss for the period
(35,322)
(24,323)
(61,444)
(37,753)
Other comprehensive income/(loss):
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to
profit or loss:
Actuarial (loss)/gain on post-employment benefits
(5,707)
6,000
(5,707)
6,000
Share of other comprehensive income of a joint venture
1
-
-
44
Changes in fair value of financial assets at fair value
through other comprehensive income
40,028
-
32,743
-
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to
profit or loss:
Foreign currency translation differences on
consolidation
3,136
(16,315)
128
(18,422)
Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of:
Joint ventures
210
(2,056)
(170)
(1,460)
Associates
(291)
-
472
-
Changes in fair value of available-for-sale financial
assets
-
98
-
1,567
Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax
37,377
(12,273)
27,466
(12,271)
Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period,
net of tax
2,055
(36,596)
(33,978)
(50,024)
Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(9,543)
(38,410)
(37,117)
(50,708)
Non-controlling interests
11,598
1,814
3,139
684
2,055
(36,596)
(33,978)
(50,024)
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Earnings before tax, non-controlling interests, interest on borrowings, depreciation and amortisation, net loss from changes in fair value of biological assets, foreign exchange gain/(loss) and exceptional item ("EBITDA")
1st Half
1st Half
2nd Qtr
2nd Qtr
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
US$'000
US$'000
%
US$'000
US$'000
%
Earnings before tax, non-
197,934
237,936
(16.8)
77,295
116,802
(33.8)
controlling interests, interest on
borrowings, depreciation and
amortisation, net loss from
changes in fair value of
biological assets and foreign
exchange gain/(loss) and
exceptional item ("EBITDA")
Interest on borrowings
(81,081)
(76,086)
6.6
(39,806)
(39,553)
0.6
Depreciation and amortisation
(153,323)
(142,524)
7.6
(77,028)
(71,093)
8.3
Net loss from changes in fair value
(3,012)
(15,928)
(81.1)
(4,033)
(15,117)
(73.3)
of biological assets
Foreign exchange gain/(loss)
3,171
(17,140)
n.m.
(15,036)
(22,213)
(32.3)
Exceptional item
11,492
-
n.m.
43
-
n.m.
Loss before tax
(24,819)
(13,742)
80.6
(58,565)
(31,174)
87.9
Note:
(1) n.m. - not meaningful.
3
1(b)(i) A statement of financial position (for the issuer and group), together with a comparative
statement as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year
UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Group
Company
As at
As at
As at
As at
30/6/2019
31/12/2018
30/6/2019
31/12/2018
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
120,426
192,766
32
88
Short-term investments
351,606
351,855
-
-
Trade receivables
501,209
533,692
-
-
Other current assets (note (a))
895,993
804,835
46
11
Inventories
921,273
1,002,350
-
-
2,790,507
2,885,498
78
99
Non-Current Assets
Long-term receivables and
assets (note (b))
239,879
323,525
-
-
Long-term investments
1,252,265
1,077,772
198,030
175,065
Subsidiary companies
-
-
3,431,521
3,431,355
Associated companies
20,344
17,546
-
-
Joint ventures
81,216
88,723
-
-
Investment properties
110
112
-
-
Property, plant and equipment
2,627,630
2,624,108
-
-
Bearer plants
1,058,889
1,092,166
-
-
Right-of-use assets
36,446
-
-
-
Deferred tax assets
254,545
244,023
-
-
Intangible assets
181,597
192,107
-
-
5,752,921
5,660,082
3,629,551
3,606,420
Total Assets
8,543,428
8,545,580
3,629,629
3,606,519
4
UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (cont'd)
Group
Company
As at
As at
As at
As at
30/6/2019
31/12/2018
30/6/2019
31/12/2018
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
Liabilities and Equity
Current Liabilities
Short-term borrowings
1,652,156
1,376,266
-
-
Bonds and notes payable
124,811
124,640
-
-
Lease liabilities
18,418
-
-
-
Trade payables
650,166
683,349
-
-
Other payables (note(c))
313,670
287,748
118,746
40,789
Taxes payable
16,801
18,899
-
-
2,776,022
2,490,902
118,746
40,789
Non-Current Liabilities
Bonds and notes payables
110,946
109,971
-
-
Long-term borrowings
1,134,624
1,399,212
-
-
Lease liabilities
19,382
-
-
-
Deferred tax liabilities
83,092
78,080
-
-
Long-term payables and
liabilities
174,380
157,335
-
-
1,522,424
1,744,598
-
-
Total Liabilities
4,298,446
4,235,500
118,746
40,789
Equity Attributable to Owners of the Company
Issued capital
320,939
320,939
320,939
320,939
Share premium
1,216,095
1,216,095
1,850,965
1,850,965
Treasury shares
(31,726)
(31,726)
(31,726)
(31,726)
Other paid-in capital
184,318
184,318
-
-
Other reserves
Option reserve
31,471
31,471
31,471
31,471
Currency translation reserve
(14,370)
(16,702)
-
-
Fair value reserve
146,716
106,688
1,640
1,640
PRC statutory reserve
3,820
3,820
-
-
Other reserve
29,648
35,315
-
-
197,285
160,592
33,111
33,111
Retained earnings
2,216,362
2,318,426
1,337,594
1,392,441
4,103,273
4,168,644
3,510,883
3,565,730
Non-Controlling Interests
141,709
141,436
-
-
Total Equity
4,244,982
4,310,080
3,510,883
3,565,730
Total Liabilities and Equity
8,543,428
8,545,580
3,629,629
3,606,519
5
