GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD

GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD (GAGR)
News 
News

Golden Agri Resources : New Subsidiary.

12/24/2018

Change - Change in Corporate Information::New Subsidiary

Change - Change in Corporate Information::New Subsidiary

Issuer

Issuer/ Manager

GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Date & Time of Broadcast

Status

Announcement Sub Title

Announcement Reference

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Designation

Change - Change in Corporate Information 24-Dec-2018 12:15:55

New

New Subsidiary

SG181224OTHRIJIS

Kimberley Lye Chor Mei

Director, Corporate Secretarial

The Board of Directors of Golden Agri-Resources Ltd ("GAR") wishes to announce the purchase by GAR of a wholly-owned subsidiary, Tree Oak Ventures Limited ("TOVL"), a company established in the British Virgin Islands with an initial issued and paid-up capital of US$1.00 comprising 1 share fully paid, at par value.

The principal activity of TOVL is that of investment holding.

By Order of the Board

GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD

Rafael Buhay Concepcion, Jr. Director

24 December 2018

Registered Address

Existing

New

Disclaimer

gar - Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 06:04:06 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 176 M
EBIT 2018 219 M
Net income 2018 53,8 M
Debt 2018 2 398 M
Yield 2018 3,51%
P/E ratio 2018 28,03
P/E ratio 2019 14,61
EV / Sales 2018 0,64x
EV / Sales 2019 0,60x
Capitalization 2 201 M
Chart GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Golden Agri-Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 0,21 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Franky Oesman Widjaja Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Muktar Widjaja President & Executive Director
Rafael Buhay Concepcion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Syn Pau Lew Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Kaneyalall Hawabhay Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD-37.33%2 201
IOI CORPORATION BHD--.--%6 466
AAK7.26%3 524
FIRST RESOURCES LTD-18.62%1 768
ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK PT--.--%1 660
KERNEL HOLDING SA-1.53%1 055
