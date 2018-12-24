Golden Agri Resources : New Subsidiary.

Change - Change in Corporate Information::New Subsidiary

The Board of Directors of Golden Agri-Resources Ltd ("GAR") wishes to announce the purchase by GAR of a wholly-owned subsidiary, Tree Oak Ventures Limited ("TOVL"), a company established in the British Virgin Islands with an initial issued and paid-up capital of US$1.00 comprising 1 share fully paid, at par value.

The principal activity of TOVL is that of investment holding.

By Order of the Board

GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD

Rafael Buhay Concepcion, Jr. Director

24 December 2018

