Golden Agri Resources : New Subsidiary.

Change - Change in Corporate Information::New Subsidiary
Issuer
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD
Date & Time of Broadcast
Status
Announcement Sub Title
Announcement Reference
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Designation
Change - Change in Corporate Information 24-Dec-2018 12:15:55
New
New Subsidiary
SG181224OTHRIJIS
Kimberley Lye Chor Mei
Director, Corporate Secretarial
The Board of Directors of Golden Agri-Resources Ltd ("GAR") wishes to announce the purchase by GAR of a wholly-owned subsidiary, Tree Oak Ventures Limited ("TOVL"), a company established in the British Virgin Islands with an initial issued and paid-up capital of US$1.00 comprising 1 share fully paid, at par value.
The principal activity of TOVL is that of investment holding.
By Order of the Board
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD
Rafael Buhay Concepcion, Jr. Director
24 December 2018
24/12/2018
